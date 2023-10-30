Shangri-La Frontier episode 6: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Shangri-La Frontier episode 6 is at a cliffhanger now that Sunraku is going to face off with Arthur Pencilgon, a longtime friend of the former. Given that Sunraku had to deal with the threat of the Mud Digger and came out on top with Ellym's help, it's going to be very interesting to see how he is going to fare against someone at Level 99, while being surrounded by potential enemies.

It's also going to be quite interesting to see how Shangri-La Frontier episode 6 is going to continue the series in terms of animation. C2C may not have the reputation of Ufotable or MAPPA, but they have done a superb job animating Sunraku's ups and downs, offering fans and newcomers a visual delight.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 6 to release on November 5

Release date and countdown

Shangri-La Frontier episode 6 will be released on Sunday, November 5, at 5 pm JST. It's also worth pointing out that is in keeping with the weekly release schedule for this C2C production and will only change in case of production issues or delays.

The episode will premiere at different times across time zones around the world:

Central Standard Time: 5 am on Sunday, November 5, 2023

Pacific Standard Time: 2 am on Monday, November 6, 2023

Green Mean Time: 2 am on Monday, November 6, 2023

Central European Time: 1 am on Monday, November 6, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 3:30 pm on Sunday, November 5, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 5 am on Monday, November 6, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 7:30 pm on Sunday, November 5, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 6 pm on Sunday, November 5, 2023

Brazil Time: 7 am on Sunday, November 5, 2023

Streaming details

For those who are living in Japan and want to watch Shangri-La Frontier episode 6 or give the series as a whole a chance, they can try it through two of the country's biggest anime platforms, the MBS and TBS channels.

On the other hand, for people living abroad, Crunchyroll is the place for streaming as the platform currently owns the rights to the series.

Recap of episode 5

The fifth episode kicked off with Sunraku and Ellym standing up to their first Area Boss, the Mud Digger. Sunraku quickly found out that the mud-infested setting wasn't going to help him and was overpowered by the Mud Digger despite landing a few critical hits. However, he was saved by Ellym's magic, allowing him to defeat the boss with some lucky strikes.

As they were heading to Thirdrema, Ellym showed his human disguise to Sunraku, much to the latter's disgust at the furry content and much to the public's fun. On the other hand, it was also shown that the two girls who took a picture of them published it on forums and Sunraku went on to become very famous in the Shangri-La Frontier community. Now, several high-profile players want to catch him.

All of this came to fruition when Ellym and Sunraku arrived at Thirdrema, with Animalia, a girl who loves animals, trying to get him to speak about how he got a Vorpal Bunny by his side. Meanwhile, Arthur Pencilgon showed up to the battlefield, eager to take down Sunraku and show off her Level 99.

What to expect from Shangri-La Frontier episode 6?

Shangri-La Frontier episode 6 is probably going to focus a lot on Sunraku's fight with Arthur and trying to find a way around it considering the massive gulf in levels at the moment. There is also a big chance that other characters are going to be introduced alongside greater lore on Thirdrema, especially considering that Sunraku is a target at the moment.

