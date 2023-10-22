Shangri-La Frontier episode 5: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Shangri-La Frontier episode 5 is set to release this week and fans have some expectations since the latest episode featured a bit of downtime for Sunraku in terms of not playing the game. This seems to be a smart move since the series shows that he is not only going to play Shangri-La Frontier but also that this is only a video game, not an actual world he is a part of. This is always a nice reminder and adds more layers to the story.

While a lot of people are already looking forward to the next installment of Shangri-La Frontier, it's nice to have some quieter episodes where fans can get a break from the fast-paced events that feature in the series. This also allows viewers to explore the world of the anime and gives Sunraku some moments to shine as a human character.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Shangri-La Frontier episode 5.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 5 to release on October 29

Release date, countdown, and streaming details

Shangri-La Frontier episode 5 will be released on Sunday, October 29, at 5 pm JST. The release timings for Shangri-La Frontier episode 5 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones.

Central Standard Time: Sunday, October 29, 5 am

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, October 30, 3 am

British Summer Time: Monday, October 30, 3 am

Central European Summer Time: Monday, October 30, 2 am

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, October 29, 3 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, October 30, 6 am

Australian Central Standard Time: Sunday, October 29, 7:30 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Sunday, October 29, 6 pm

Brazil Time: Sunday, October 29, 6 am

Considering the pattern followed by previous episodes, this will likely be the release schedule for the remainder of the season unless there are delays or publication issues.

Those who live in Japan and wish to watch the new episode can do so via the two biggest anime platforms, the MBS and TBS channels. Crunchyroll also has streaming rights to the series, allowing fans outside Japan to enjoy the episode in an effective manner.

Recap of episode 4

This episode was a bit different compared to the rest thus far because there was a lot more focus on what Rakuro was doing outside of Shangri-La Frontier as fans saw him playing other video games and having some downtime. While the episode also featured some scenes of him playing as Sunraku, it primarily served as a transitional episode before the show returned to the usual schedule.

Rakuro's sister was also introduced in the story and there were further developments with some NPCs such as Emul.

What to expect from the following episode?

Shangri-La Frontier episode 5 is probably bound to go back to the show's usual formula and feature Sunraku facing more threats in the video game. There is also going to be greater emphasis on the characters he meets along the way and the things he learns about the game that will help him progress.

Regardless, the next couple of episodes should delve deeper into the world of Shangri-La Frontier as a video game and as a concept. It should also further focus on Sunraku, who is on a quest to conquer the game and complete what has been the biggest challenge in his life as a gamer.

