Shangri-La Frontier episode 3: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Shangri-La Frontier episode 3 has a very interesting challenge: to maintain the hype and success of what has been one of this fall's most surprising anime. The truth of the matter is that no one had this little C2C production making such a positive impact from the get-go, but much like it happens in the video games of this series, it's all about maintaining a level of consistency.

For example, episode 2 showed Sunraku leading with poisoning and running the risk of losing several HPs, which was very entertaining to see as it showed his most tactical side.

However, Shangri-La Frontier episode 3 will have to maintain this level of performance and also keep moving the story forward, which is going to be interesting, to say the least.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Shangri-La Frontier episode 3.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 3 will release this upcoming Sunday

Release date and countdown

Shangri-La Frontier episode 3 is going to come out on Sunday, October 15, at 5 pm in JST. As mentioned with the previous episodes, every one of them is going to have the same release schedule, although this could be the subject of change in the future if there are situations such as delays or production issues.

Here are the release dates in different time zones all over the world:

Central Standard Time: Sunday, October 15, 3 am

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, October 16, 1 am

British Summer Time: Monday, October 16, 1 am

Central European Summer Time: Monday, October 16, 12 am

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, October 15, 1 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, October 16, 4 am

Australian Central Standard Time: Sunday, October 15, 5:30 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Sunday, October 15, 4 pm

Brazil Time: Sunday, October 15, 5:00 am

Streaming details

For those who live in Japan, Shangri-La Frontier episode 3 can be seen on two of the biggest platforms for anime in the Land of the Rising Sun, the MBS and TBS channels.

When it comes to people outside of Japan, Crunchyroll is definitely the way to go. As most people know, this is widely regarded as the best anime streaming platform out there and is quite easy to use.

Previous episode recap

Most of the second episode of the series thus far was focused on showing how much Sunraku has been struggling with the Shangri-La Frontier virtual reality thus far.

There was a point in the episode where he got poisoned and his HPs were starting to decrease, which is why he quickly had to go to the inn for recovery, adding a funny scene of him wanting to "skip cutscenes".

Several aspects of the series thus far seem to play parodies of the different video game genres and this second episode, with the concept of HPs, poisoning, and inns, was a direct homage to RPGs.

It was a fun little episode where Sunraku managed to show some of his craft as he was able to come up with a way to get to an inn way faster.

What to expect

Considering how the series has been doing thus far, Shangri-La Frontier episode 3 is going to continue that formula of action, comedy, and video game homages.

Especially this early in the story, the anime is going to focus on explaining several aspects of the Shangri-La Frontier reality and how Sunraku, a very inexperienced virtual reality player, would have to adapt to those challenges.

