Shangri-La Frontier episode 2: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The anime community is already awaiting Shangri-La Frontier episode 2, especially after the first one had a very solid start. C2C produced quite an impressive first episode that got people into Rakuro's journey and his desire for new challenges through virtual reality video games, which is the basis of the story.

As of now, the first episode has been one of the best-received in the anime fall market, which means Shangri-La Frontier episode 2, set to release on October 8, now has to live up to those expectations. More video games, more virtual reality, and a lot more fighting are about to ensue for Rakuro and his new-found friends in this story, as they press forward in the Shangri-La Frontier.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Shangri-La Frontier episode 2.

Shangri-La Frontier episode 2 will offer a glimpse into Rakuro's world and likely include more fighting

Release details and countdown

Shangri-La Frontier episode 2 is going to come out on October 8, which would be next Sunday. As mentioned in episode 1, every episode is slated to be released once a week with this schedule, although it is subject to change due to delays or production issues.

Here are the release dates for people from all over the world:

Central Standard Time: Sunday, October 8, 3 am

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, October 9, 1 am

British Summer Time: Monday, October 9, 1 am

Central European Summer Time: Monday, October 9, 12 am

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, October 8, 1 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, October 9, 4 am

Australian Central Standard Time: Sunday, October 8, 5:30 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Sunday, October 8, 4 pm

Brazil Time: Sunday, October 8, 5:00 am

Where to watch the second episode of Shangri-La Frontier?

For people in Japan, the series can be watched through the MBS and TBS channels, which are two of the most popular platforms to watch anime.

When it comes to people outside Japan, they can watch this episode on Crunchyroll, which is the most popular anime streaming platform at the moment.

Previous episode recap: Rakuro tries a new game, Sunraku's first fight is showcased

Most of the previous chapter was meant to establish the premise of the series and what the plot is all about. The story takes place in the near future, where virtual reality games have become the way to go and traditional games are now viewed as trash. This shift plays a huge role in the development of the main character of the series, Rakuro.

Rakuro loves old-school video games and goes on to beat most of them, which is why he ends up with no other challenge. The owner of his favorite video game store suggests him to try the Shangri-La Frontier virtual reality game, and Rakuro agrees to have a crack at it.

The remainder of the episode shows Rakuro, now under the guise of Sunraku, exploring the world of Shangri-La Frontier and slowly adapting to the way things work. Several characters are introduced, and people get to see Sunraku's first fight in the series.

What to expect from the second episode of Shangri-La Frontier?

Shangri-La Frontier episode 2 is bound to show a lot more of the game's world and how it works.

Since Rakuro is truly a part of the old-school and skipped the intro, most of the audience is going to learn more about this series by his side, which is, of course, going to include a lot more fighting and a lot more adventures.

