Shangri-La Frontier episode 4: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Shangri-La Frontier episode 4 is coming out this week, and the latest episode was arguably the most intense thus far, as Sunraku barely made out alive from his first boss fight. Lycaon was an absolute nightmare for Sunraku, proving that he still lacks the necessary game experience to face the big guns.

The great thing about the series thus far, which is something that Shangri-La Frontier episode 4 will probably show even further, is that it plays a lot with RPG tropes. There are several homages to that video game genre, and Rakuro's way of playing is definitely inspired by many gamers, which gives the story another degree of charm.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for Shangri-La Frontier episode 4.

All the details about Shangri-La Frontier episode 4

Release date and countdown

Shangri-La Frontier episode 4 will come out on Sunday, October 22, at 5:00 pm JST. As was the case with the episodes that have been released thus far, this will be the publication schedule for the series, although this could change if things such as delays or production issues occur.

On the other hand, here are the release dates in different time zones all over the world:

Central Standard Time: Sunday, October 22, 3 am

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, October 23, 1 am

British Summer Time: Monday, October 23, 1 am

Central European Summer Time: Monday, October 23, 12 am

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, October 22, 1 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, October 23, 4 am

Australian Central Standard Time: Sunday, October 22, 5:30 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Sunday, October 22, 4 pm

Brazil Time: Sunday, October 22, 5:00 am

Streaming details

Regarding the people who live in Japan and want to give this series a chance, it can be watched on two of the country's biggest anime platforms: the MBS and TBS channels.

On the other hand, Crunchyroll owns the streaming rights for the series outside of Japan and is the way to go for people who want a simple yet effective platform to watch anime.

Previous episode recap

The bulk of the previous episode was Sunraku facing off against Lycaon, an enemy far more significant and stronger than what the main character was prepared for. The theme of this battle is to show how out of his depth Sunraku is at the moment and how he needs to earn a lot more experience before facing the likes of Lycaon in this kind of confrontation.

Sunraku also got his Unique Armor, which will be pivotal moving forward in crafting his own fighting style. Overall, this episode was arguably the biggest thus far in character development for Sunraku as he learns that while he is good, Shangri-La Frontier still has a lot of things and enemies that can cause him problems.

What to expect from the following episode?

Shangri-La Frontier episode 4 will focus on Sunraku's adventures and the aftermath of his battle with Lycaon, which would prove to be a difference-maker. Now that Sunraku has experienced what a Unique Boss battle can be, his approach in the game will be slightly different.

