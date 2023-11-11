Yu Yu Hakusho live-action trailer shows off Spirit Gun and more

The Yu Yu Hakusho live-action trailer just dropped, and long-term fans of the series are excited to see Yusuke's Spirit Gun after decades without new adaptations. The trailer barely lasted two minutes, but it showed glimpses of Genkai, the Toguro brothers fighting Yusuke and his friends, and even characters like Karasu and Bui.

It's worth pointing out that the Yu Yu Hakusho live-action project is coming out on December 14, 2023, and it features Takumi Kitamura as Yusuke Urameshi. TOHO Studio was in charge of the production of the series in Tokyo, which is why the trailer is shown in Japanese. That is going to be the original version of the series, with an English dub set to be released later on.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series.

What is featured in Netflix's trailer for the upcoming Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series?

On their YouTube channel, Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series, which is due to come out on December 14, 2023. The legendary shonen manga series by Yoshihiro Togashi is coming back with another adaptation for the first time since Studio Pierrot's iconic anime series from the 90s.

The trailer was about two minutes long but had a lot to unpack, including Yusuke Urameshi's death at the start of the series, the battle with Hiei, the introduction of Kurama, and a few glimpses into Kazuma Kuwabara. The biggest selling point was the inclusion of Toguro, the series' most iconic villain.

The premise and appeal of the story

Yusuke Urameshi is a Japanese teenager who is a delinquent and comes from a broken home with an absent father and a mother who doesn't care about him. He often gets into trouble and a lot of fights, which gives him a bad reputation and leads him to believe that no one cares about him. However, everything changes when he dies in a car accident while saving an innocent kid.

Yusuke is brought to the Spirit World and is chosen by Koenma, the leader of this realm, to become the Spirit Detective and deal with supernatural threats in exchange for coming back to life.

As Yusuke learns that a lot of people do care about him, he seizes this second chance at life and tries to make a difference, which leads him to meet the likes of Hiei, Kurama, Toguro, and many more people along the way.

Yu Yu Hakusho started as a gag manga but went on to become one of shonen's best series in the 90s, with Togashi gaining even more relevance later on with his work on Hunter X Hunter.

The Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series will have to do a great job to win over people's acceptance after decades without new adaptations.

