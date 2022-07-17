Netflix’s Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series reveals its cast

On December 16, 2020, an announcement regarding Yu Yu Hakusho's live-action adaptation made fans around the world ecstatic, as it has been over 27 years since the series has returned with anything. The anime recently revealed additional details regarding the live-action series, which have taken the internet by storm.

Yoshihiro Togashi’s Yu Yu Hakusho is considered one of the best shonen anime. The series, comprised 112 episodes that ran from October 10, 1992, to December 17, 1994. Even after the end of the series years ago, it still retains a huge fan base who have been loyal to the anime ever since its premiere.

Netflix's Yu Yu Hakusho live-action series casts Takumi Kitamura as Yusuke Urameshi

On Friday, July 15, 2022, Netflix’s Yu Yu Hakusho finally broke the silence regarding the casting of the live-action series by revealing that Takumi Kitamura has been chosen to play Yusuke Urameshi.

Moreover, Shō Tsukikawa, who is known for directing Let Me Eat Your Pancreas and My Little Monster, will serve as the series director for the live-action series. Tatsurō Mishima is responsible for handling the script and Ryō Sakaguchiwill is the VFX supervisor.

This is how Crunchyroll describes the story of the series:

"From cutting classes to brawling in the streets, Yusuke Urameshi is not your typical role model. In fact, this kid’s nothing more than a fourteen-year-old delinquent with a talent for trouble."

It further goes on to say:

"But in a single selfless act, Yusuke dies while saving another. For such noble sacrifice, he is given a second chance at life, but it has to be a life far different than the one left behind. Now a Spirit Detective, the young man must track down demons and humans alike who desire to rule over the three realms of reality."

With a coalition of Shueisha, Toho Animation, and Robot, fans have a lot of expectations from the live-action series. Netflix content acquisition director Kazutaka Sakamoto shared his excitement during the announcement by revealing that he has been a big fan of the manga series.

Kazutaka Sakamoto is renowned for Alice in Borderland and Ride or Die, which have been listed among the few in the well-received live-action series. Kazutaka Sakamoto will serve as the executive producer and Akira Mori will be the producer at Robot for the live-action series.

Fans had a sigh of relief after the casting of Netflix’s Yu Yu Hakusho live-action chose Takumi Kitamura to play the protagonist of the series. Kitamura garnered a lot of praise by playing the role of Haruki Shiga in the 2017 live-action film based on the anime Let Me Eat Your Pancreas.

Kitamura has won three awards in the Newcomer of the Year, Best New Artist, and Best New Actor category for Let Me Eat Your Pancreas. He got nominated 3 times in the Best Newcomer category and also got nominated in the Best Actor category at the 72nd Mainichi Film Awards.

