Black Clover: All of Noelle's armors, ranked strongest to weakest

Black Clover presents a fascinating world where magic knights grace the scenes with unique armor and awe-inspiring spells. Among these knights, Noelle Silva, a member of the Black Bull squad and the Silva royal family, stands out with her array of unique water-based armors, each bringing different powers to the table. Here, we will delve deep into Noelle's impressive armor collection, ranking them from the strongest to the weakest.

Noelle's armors, each designed for specific battle scenarios or opponents, are ranked not just on the basis of their raw power but also considering their versatility and the strategic impact they bring to her combat style.

Black Clover: An in-depth analysis of Noelle's armors

1) Valkyrie Dress: Dragon Form

After the release of Black Clover chapter 359, the Valkyrie Dress: Dragon Form stands atop as the mightiest among Noelle's armors without a doubt. This incredibly durable suit, formed entirely of water, is a testament to Noelle's raw power and the boundless potential of her magic. Unlike her previous forms, this armor allows her to channel the full might of the Sea God Leviathan, leading to phenomenal surges in her magical strength and capabilities.

A crucial turning point in Noelle's story comes when she forms a contract with the Sea God Leviathan. This event follows an emotionally tumultuous phase for Noelle, wherein she struggles with Asta's uncertain fate and her inability to use Saint Stage. However, with Leviathan's power under her control, she rises to face her challenges, reflecting her indomitable spirit and determination.

2) Saint Valkyrie Armor

The second in line is the Saint Valkyrie Armor, a form Noelle assumes after a temporary contract with Undine, the water spirit. This armor marks a unique variation from her other forms as it allows her to reach the revered Saint Stage. By incorporating Undine into her armor, Noelle can purify malice with her attacks, making her a formidable opponent against devils and those harnessing devil power.

The development of the Saint Valkyrie Armor is an exemplary testament to Noelle's growth and her increasingly nuanced understanding of magic. While this form does not offer the sheer power that the Dragon Form does, it shows Noelle's strategic acumen and adaptability in combat situations, reinforcing her position as one of the strongest mages in the Black Clover universe.

3) Valkyrie Armor: Mermaid Form

Despite being the weakest of Noelle's armors, the Valkyrie Armor: Mermaid Form should not be underestimated. Specifically designed for underwater combat, this armor provides Noelle with excellent agility and speed while traversing aquatic environments. Although its protective coverage over the body is diminished, it shines in its domain.

The creation of the Mermaid Form in Black Clover reveals Noelle's ability to adapt her magic to different environments and situations. Even though it might not match up to her other armors in terms of raw power, the tactical advantage it provides in aquatic battles highlights the diversity of Noelle's magic and her tactical adaptability, solidifying her standing as a versatile and powerful mage.

Final thoughts

Noelle Silva's armor in Black Clover showcases her remarkable growth as a mage and her indomitable spirit in protecting the Clover Kingdom. From the awe-inspiring Valkyrie Dress: Dragon Form, borne of her contract with the Sea God Leviathan, to the divine Saint Valkyrie Armor, achieved through her bond with the water spirit Undine, and finally, the agile Valkyrie Armor: Mermaid Form, Noelle's armors exemplify the depth of her powers.

As Noelle's journey continues in Black Clover, it will be exciting to witness her further refine her abilities and potentially unlock even more powerful armor. With her unwavering determination and the support of her comrades, Noelle's growth as a mage promises to captivate audiences as she surges forward in the battle against evil, upholding the legacy of her family and protecting the bonds she holds dear.

