Top 10 Strongest Characters in Tokyo Ghoul 

Tokyo Ghoul is a popular dark fantasy manga and anime series that follows the story of Ken Kaneki, a student who becomes half-ghoul after a deadly encounter. The series occurs in an alternate reality, where human-eating ghouls live amongst people and must hide their true identities to avoid persecution.

Viewers are introduced to various compelling and complex characters throughout the manga and anime series. Some start weak but, through painful evolution and intense training, become strong enough to overwhelm even the most formidable opponents.

Amidst the many dangerous ghouls, investigators, and hybrids in the Tokyo Ghoul universe, some stand out for their incredible powers, abilities, and combat skills.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Tokyo Ghoul Manga and Anime.

Ranking the Most Powerful Characters in Tokyo Ghoul

Here is a look at the 10 strongest characters in Tokyo Ghoul:

10. Seidou Takizawa

Seidou Takizawa (Image Via Studio Pierrot)

Formerly an eager but weak CCG rookie, Seidou Takizawa is forcefully turned into an owl-like ghoul by Aogiri Tree. The transformation pushes his physical abilities to superhuman heights. Seidou possesses a monstrously large Kakuja formed from countless owl-like wings that can shred enemies apart.

While he loses most of his humanity, Seidou retains his investigative skills to sniff out opponents’ weaknesses. In the final arc of the Tokyo Ghoul series, he battles Urie and an airborne strike team alone and nearly overwhelms them until Urie finally brings him down. Seidou’s sheer brute strength and intelligence make him a frightening opponent.

9. Juuzou Suzuya

Juuzou Suzuya (Image Via Studio Pierrot)

Despite his childlike appearance and demeanor, Juuzou Suzuya is a highly dangerous CCG investigator that even ghouls fear to face. After a traumatizing childhood, he was trained by Kishou Arima himself and quickly rose to the CCG ranks. Juuzou uses Quinque blades and knives to slice apart his targets swiftly in combat.

He faced the Bin Brothers and Owl single-handedly and even defeated a Ukaku Kagune user in close combat due to his speed and reaction time. However, Juuzou’s most dangerous asset is his lack of fear or hesitation when fighting while dishing out brutal, gruesome attacks. He gradually evolves into a Special Class investigator later on.

8. Nishiki Nishio

Nishiki Nishio (Image Via Studio Pierrot)

Nishiki starts as an antagonist in the Tokyo Ghoul series but eventually joins Kaneki’s group as a loyal ally. His abilities grow exponentially after he begins consuming human food to strengthen his Rinkaku Kagune. In just six months, he evolves from a weak ghoul to someone able to overwhelm skilled CGG investigators in combat.

Nishiki is also one of the most intelligent characters, using his medical school knowledge to support Kaneki’s group behind the scenes. His analytical abilities complement his greatly enhanced combat skills. Nishiki earns the nickname “Serpent” thanks to his powerful, rapidly regenerating tentacle-like Kagune, able to crush enemies.

7. Touka Kirishima

Touka Kirishima (Image Via Studio Pierrot)

Touka starts as a hot-headed waitress at Anteiku but gradually becomes one of Ken Kaneki’s most loyal allies. After Kaneki is tortured, Touka resolves to grow stronger and master her Ukaku Kagune abilities. She eventually grows to take on upper-level ghouls thanks to her deadly speed and projectiles.

Touka fiercely protects those she cares about, rarely backing down from a fight. She goes undercover in the CCG as Haise Sasaki’s secretary to stay by his side. Touka serves as one of Kaneki’s closest confidants. While she lacks brute power, she makes up for it with swiftness, cunning, and determination.

6. Renji Yomo

Renji Yomo (Image Via Studio Pierrot)

The mysterious Renji Yomo is a powerful veteran ghoul who acts as Kaneki's mentor and ally. As a member of the pacifist Anteiku group, he helps train Kaneki to control his abilities. Yomo is adept at information gathering and assassination missions, taking down targets before they even notice he's there.

In battle, he uses a Ukaku Kagune and drones to overwhelm enemies with barrages of deadly shards. Yomo maintains a stoic, brooding persona but is driven by his desire to protect the innocent. He plays a significant role behind the scenes, supporting Kaneki and the efforts of Anteiku.

5. Kuki Urie

Kuki Urie (Image Via Studio Pierrot)

Starting as a cold, arrogant investigator, Kuki Urie becomes a determined and capable leader of the Quinx Squad. After his traumatic losses and regaining his humanity, he evolves into one of the CCG's most skillful soldiers. Urie cleverly utilizes his Quinque and Kagune in combat to maximize his offense and defense.

Urie also learns to assess combat situations rather than mindlessly charge forward strategically. His Kagune eventually splits into eight tentacles, making him incredibly versatile in battle. Urie is ultimately appointed as a Special Class investigator and squad leader due to his cunning mind and combat prowess.

4. Yoshiu Washuu

Yoshiu Washuu (Image Via Studio Pierrot)

As the mysterious leader of the Washuu Clan overseeing the CCG, little is known about Yoshitoki Washuu. However, it is later revealed that he is a ridiculously powerful ghoul known as Dragon who possesses multiple Kagune and hides in plain sight within the CCG.

Yoshitoki ruthlessly eliminates any threats to himself or his clan. He almost instantly kills the likes of Tatara and Noro, among the strongest members of Aogiri Tree. Yoshitoki has immense strength and speed and four Rinkaku Kagune that can smash apart almost anything they hit. He maintains an aura of invincibility until finally being slain by Furuta.

3. Eto Yoshimura/Sen Takatsuki

Eto Yoshimura (Image Via Studio Pierrot)

The mysterious ghoul novelist Sen Takatsuki is the One-Eyed Owl, Eto Yoshimura. She possesses two kakugan and has a ghoul's Rinkaku Kagune and a monstrous owl-like Kakuja. Eto is highly skilled in hand-to-hand combat and easily wields her massive Kagune.

In addition to her brute strength, Eto is highly cunning and manipulative. She is the mastermind behind many events throughout the Tokyo Ghoul series, using her countless connections and resources to shape things from behind the scenes. Eto can also quickly regenerate herself from fatal injuries. She manages to battle and nearly kill Arima himself, confirming her status as one of Tokyo's most powerful ghouls.

2. Kishou Arima

Kishou Arima (Image Via Studio Pierrot)

Known as the unbeatable "CCG Reaper," Kishou Arima is the most formidable CCG investigator in the Tokyo Ghoul series. As a young prodigy, he quickly rose to the CCG ranks and gained a reputation for easily defeating dangerous ghouls. Arima is brilliant and a master combatant, wielding unique CCG Quinques like Narukami that can kill in one strike.

Arima maintains a calm, almost bored demeanor in battle as he swiftly analyzes his opponent's weaknesses and disables them before they react. He is swift, precise, and deadly. Arima is first introduced as Kaneki's rival, trouncing him despite Kaneki's newfound powers. However, it is later revealed that Arima had secretly been helping Kaneki all along.

1. Ken Kaneki

Ken Kaneki (Image Via Studio Pierrot)

As the main protagonist of Tokyo Ghoul, Ken Kaneki naturally gains incredible power throughout the series. After becoming a half-ghoul, he is trained by Yomo and Touka at the Anteiku café. Kaneki quickly masters his Kagune and becomes a fierce fighter to protect himself and others.

After being tortured, Kaneki’s hair turns white, and he finally accepts his ghoul side. He defeats Yamori and earns the alias “Eyepatch” in this form. Later, as Haise Sasaki, he becomes a skilled CCG investigator thanks to the Quinx Squad training. Ultimately, Kaneki is strong-willed and can withstand immense pain, making him one of the most powerful characters in the Tokyo Ghoul universe.

Conclusion

Tokyo Ghoul’s dark fantasy world is filled with compelling characters, both ghouls and CCG investigators. Despite being violent and disturbing at times, the series excels at developing complex characters with unique strengths, abilities, and flaws. The characters’ epic clashes and battles help make Tokyo Ghoul such an impactful and iconic manga and anime franchise.

