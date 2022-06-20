10 anime characters who are just like Itachi from Naruto

Naruto has been an iconic anime for more than 20 years. Its amazing and intriguing world has captivated viewers of all ages since its release. A big component of this success is the enthralling cast of the show. Among all of them, one of the most beloved is Itachi Uchiha.

Itachi is considered one of the best Naruto characters and there are a lot of reasons for this. He is surrounded by a mysterious and alluring aura; he is extremely powerful and willing to sacrifice everything for the greater good.

However, he is not the only character who possesses these characteristics. These traits are shared by a slew of other anime characters. So, in this list, we'll show you ten anime characters who are incredibly similar to Naruto's Itachi Uchiha.

Disclaimer: This list is not in any particular order and is based on the author's opinion. It contains spoilers from various anime series.

These 10 characters would be great friends with Itachi from Naruto

1) Revolver (Yugioh! Vrains)

We need to give Revolver credit for actually using Mirror Force (Image credit: Shin Yoshida/Shueisha, Viz Media, Yugioh! Vrains)

When the series starts, Revolver is presented as the main villain. He is ruthless and his only motivation is to destroy Link Vrains and everything pertaining to the game. But as the show progresses, he starts to show who he truly is. Ryoken was the son of a brilliant scientist who feared humanity would disappear from the world.

His father wanted to create advanced AIs and tortured children to achieve this, but Ryoken called the authorities. Years later, his father came back to him and warned him about the AIs he created. They were going to destroy the world, and Ryoken needed to stop them, at any cost. Even if he was considered a villain for doing so, Naruto showed us that Itachi knows what that is like.

2) Princess Yona

This princess is not afraid of fighting (Image credit: Mizuho Kusanagi, Akatsuki no Yona)

Yona used to have a happy life playing with her childhood friend Soo-Won. At least until he betrayed her and seized control of her father's kingdom, forcing her to flee to avoid a terrible fate.

Years later, she became a warrior with a simple mission: to reclaim her kingdom from the traitor and restore peace. She was presented as a villain at home, but that didn't stop her from fighting for justice. If someone from Naruto would support her, it would be Itachi.

3) Hawks

Maybe Hawks would help Itachi relax a bit (Image credit: Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

The number two Hero and one of the most popular characters in My Hero Academia, Hawks is one of the best assets the Hero Commission has under their control. He is one of the few Heroes in the show who is not afraid to get his hands dirty for the greater good.

He may appear unconcerned and relaxed, yet beneath that calm lies a fierce public defender. He even went undercover as a villain for a while to gather information about the enemy for the Heroes. Hawks and Itachi will get along swimmingly if the former ever arrives in Naruto's world.

4) L

L can crack most cases in a few moments (Image credit: Tsgumi Ohba, Death Note)

L is the world’s greatest detective and the main investigator in the Kira case. L is a prodigy, even when he was just a child he was far more intelligent than most people. As such, he has been alone throughout most of his life, and finds it difficult to make friends or understand social situations.

Even if he is horrified by Kira’s actions, L is not above it, using some of Kira’s tricks against him in order to obtain clues about his identity. He is willing to sacrifice people, lie, manipulate and even illegally detain suspects if this would help the case. If L had been a Naruto character, he would have been a great Anbu.

5) Sesshomaru

One slash from Sesshomaru's sword can destroy evil beings that want to kill humans (Image credit: Katsuyuki Sumisawa, Yashahime: Princess half-demon)

Sesshomaru is the pure-blood demon brother of Inuyasha. He used to despise humans and wanted nothing to do with his brother. But as the series progressed and he became more compassionate, he developed a love for the weaker species. He even wielded a sword that only a compassionate being could use.

He is still the same cold and distant elder brother that just appears when he is needed, but now he truly cares for his brother and his friends. He uses his sword to protect any human who is grappling with death. Itachi and Sesshomaru would talk for hours about their brothers if they were both Naruto characters.

6) Arima Kishou

Harshad @MorphNightmare Just so you know Arima Kishou is Best Tokyo Ghoul Character Just so you know Arima Kishou is Best Tokyo Ghoul Character https://t.co/NPWUssWbjL

The most prominent member of the CCG and one of the main antagonists for the last part of the show, Arima was a prodigy Ghoul hunter from a young age and was the only one to remain undefeated until his death.

He was secretly a failed half-Ghoul and was working as the One-Eyed King in order to create a world where Ghouls could coexist with humans. He knew that there was no way such a world could exist without a few sacrifices, so he started killing Ghouls, even if he hated himself for doing so. The Uchiha massacre in Naruto is very similar to Arima’s quest.

7) Decim

Decim could look like any other bartender if not for his white hair. Bur in reality, he is an arbiter of death, a being tasked with judging those who die. He decides if they will be reincarnated or will be sent to the void. And even after 5 years on the job, he is still learning about humans.

He seems apathetic and cold, but in reality is one of the most caring arbiters on Death Parade. He truly wants to help those who are in shock when they learn they have died. But his kindness does not prevent him from doing his job efficiently.

He is unforgiving to those that deserve to be sent to the void. Naruto has proven that Itachi knows how to differentiate between kindness and weakness.

8) Lelouch

Lelouch may be cruel, but he wants a better world (Image credit: Gorō Taniguchi, Code Geass)

Lelouch was a prince for the Holy Britannian Empire before he and his sister were exiled. He grew resentful of his former home and started to see the damage it caused the planet. After receiving his Geass, he started a quest to destroy the empire and create a peaceful world.

Under the alias Zero, he started a revolutionary movement, using his Geass to control those he considered necessary or got in his way. Lelouch knew a revolution cannot happen without a few deaths, so he never thought twice before getting his hands dirty. Itachi did something similar in Naruto, so he would probably understand why Lelouch acted that way.

9) Hibari

Hibari does not like troublemakers (Image credit: Akira Amano/Shueisha, Viz Media, Katekyo Hitman Reborn!)

Hibari is just like a cloud, never following anyone and going through life at his own pace. He is the Cloud Guardian for Tsunayoshi Sawada and a reluctant member of the 10th Vongola Family. Like any good Cloud, Hibari is mostly on his own, and he rarely joins forces with others.

That does not mean he is not going to be there when he is needed. If his Family needs him, he will jump into action to protect them and their home town. But do not think for a moment being a part of his Family means you can do what you please. Make him angry and you will suffer the consequences. Hibari and Itachi would understand each other very well from what we saw of the Uchiha during Naruto.

10) Naofumi Iwatani

Naofumi can use his shield very efficiently (Image credit: Aneko Yusagi, The Rising of the Shield Hero)

Naofumi was transported into his new home when three legendary heroes were summoned to protect it. He was given the Legendary Shield, the only protective weapon between the three that was handed to the heroes. Due to his lack of social skills, he ended up with a single partner who would later betray him and frame him as a criminal.

Even with that bad reputation, Naofumi never stopped being a hero, helping everyone who needed him and even forming his own new family. He is trying to become a great hero, despite what those around him may think of him. If Naruto taught us anything about Itachi, it is that he knows what being perceived as a villain is like.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far