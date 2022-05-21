8 Anime that are a hidden treasure

There are more than 100 anime being made each year, and despite there being a lot of anime, some don't have the same kind of attention as others despite having a good storyline and characters. These gems range in many different genres, from adventure to action to slice of life, and maybe that's what you're looking for if you want to take a step back from the typical stuff and surf into new territory.

Note: This article is based on the author's opinion and may contain some spoilers for the anime on the list.

Hidden treasure anime like Hamatora: The Animation you can watch after reading this

1) Zetsuen no Tempest

Takigawa Yoshino and Fuwa Aika (Image via Bones Studio)

Having been heavily inspired by Shakespeare's Hamlet and The Tempest, Zetsuen no Tempest follows the story of two best friends, Fuwa Mahiro and Takigawa Yoshino's quest in revealing the cause of Mahiro's sister's mysterious death. With the character's development as an important aspect of the anime, it goes along with a twisted tale of love and revenge for not being able to grieve for a loved one to sudden twists that leave you in confusion and bafflement, and not in a bad way! Not to mention, there's also a magic aspect with decent fighting animation and a good soundtrack to complement the show.

2) Kekkai Sensen (Blood Blockade Battlefront)

Libra Members (Image via Bones Studio)

Have you ever wondered what it would be like if monsters lived alongside humans? That's what New York City is, now known as Hellsalem's Lot, a city where death is an everyday thing and criminality is at its highest. The plot revolves around a young photographer named Leonardo Watch, who goes to the city in hopes of finding a way to cure his sister. Like the good protagonist that attaches themselves to trouble, Leonardo somehow got himself involved with Libra, a secret organization that protects the balance between Earth and the Otherworld.

The series, in one word, is phenomenal. The fighting scene is drawn beautifully with amusing and episodic stories, great soundtracks, and enjoyable characters that are sort of comedic.

3) Gin No Saji (Silver Spoon)

Silver Spoon Characters (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Is it a cooking anime? Or a food anime? Maybe, but more exactly, this is an agricultural anime. Hachiken, a boy with family problems who doesn't know what to do with his life, goes to an agricultural school in the countryside as a means to escape, but ends up finding out more about himself.

This slice of life anime will take you on a journey to learn more about food and the meaning of life, and you may question it yourself at some point, but you can't help but enjoy it like a breeze in the summer.

4) Hamatora: The Animation

Hamatora Characters (Image via NAZ Studio)

In a world where some humans are wielding supernatural powers called 'minimums', a group of them banded together to create a detective agency called 'Hamatora'. While this aspect of power may remind you of many other anime like this, Hamatora focuses on crime dealing and problem-solving cases, making it a mystery-based show with some comedy mixed in it.

The storyline had an interesting premise with the usual episodic adventure, a hidden plot running in the background and flashy and colorful visuals that may remind you of Persona 4 or Vanitas no Carte.

5) Death Parade

When a person dies, where do they go? Some believers may answer in terms of heaven or hell. And for certain people, they would go first to a bar to determine their final destination with a game, weird, but that's exactly what Death Parade is about. Don't be fooled by the catchy opening because the story is the exact opposite of that, there will be many different kinds of characters with their own background, all leading up to show their darkest secret in many kinds of ways.

This show will make you question morality, of what is considered good or bad, and if it is possible for us to remain objective of that. It is recommended for those who like drama and psychological stories, but don't like too long of an explanation or narrative as this anime gives the right amount of it.

6) Odd Taxi

Hiroshi Odokawa and Miho Shirakawa (Image via OLM and P.I.C.S.)

Don't be fooled by a walrus acting as a taxi driver and think that this is a light anime, it's not. With a mix of drama, crime, mystery, and psychological play, Odd Taxi will play with you in an unexpected way. The anime has a simple yet complex story as it revolves around Odokawa, the anthropomorphic walrus taxi driver with a blunt and eccentric personality who just wants to do his job, and his luck (bad luck) in encountering customers with different circumstances. But it turns out they are all tied in with well-construed mystery, leading towards a big truth.

If you want to watch this series, pay attention towards even smaller details as it may lead to an important plot of the show.

7) Gugure Kokkuri-san!

Kokkuri and Kohina (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Looking for a light and humourous anime to watch? Gugure Kokkuri-san can be the perfect choice for you. With a slice of life, comedy and supernatural genres, it tells a story about a self-proclaimed 'doll' called Kohina and her attempts at summoning ghosts because she's lonely, leading towards her life being surrounded by many Youkai or roommates in her case, from mother-like fox to a drunk tanuki spirit.

It is recommended for those who want to watch something just for the fun and no serious plot, with good art, upbeat opening, and funny storylines with a little bit of angst. Just a bit!

8) Soul Eater

ric @lyrat420 soul eater is a great anime (i will fight) soul eater is a great anime (i will fight) https://t.co/psw6wK2bH6

For people who like classic shonen anime like Naruto or One Piece, this may be the perfect choice for you. Set in a place called Death City, Soul Eater tells the story of students who can become weapons and weapon bearers or 'meisters', fighting against evil humans and witches. With good fighting scenes, light humour, well-written conflicts, and well developed characters, Soul Eater is an enjoyable and easy-to-watch anime.

Those who have watched Fire Force would probably notice a similarity in their art style, as it has the same mangaka and acts as the sequel to Fire Force.

With so many anime existing and still continuing to grow, there is bound to be some that may be hidden and overlooked by the majority. This list only contains some of them and is a purely subjective article made by the author.

Edited by Somava