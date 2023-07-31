Tokyo Ghoul season 5: Will Sui Ishida's dark fantasy anime be renewed? Exploring the possibilities of Ken Kaneki's return

Tokyo Ghoul is a dark fantasy anime that premiered in July 2014 with its very first season. It went on to have three more seasons. The series concluded with season 4, which aired in October 2018. Therefore, the chances of it receiving a season 5 are almost zero.

The story of this cult classic was based on the manga of the same name by Sui Ishida. The anime has captured the hearts of countless fans worldwide with its five incredibly crafted seasons that present a gripping storyline and complex characters.

While fans might still hope to witness Ken Kaneki's return after almost five years, they have to note that there has been no indication made about the potential renewal of the series.

Tokyo Ghoul season 5: The chances of Ken Kaneki's return are near zero

Exploring possibilities of Ken Kaneki's return (Image via Studio Pierrot)

It's been nine years since the first season of Tokyo Ghoul hit the screens, and the world still seems enchanted by the series, making it a cult classic that will forever be evergreen in the anime community. As more people are joining the anime craze, the cult following of Tokyo Ghoul indicates a significant demand for more content, but the question remains: will there be a season 5?

The chances of the anime's return are almost non-existent unless the manga's creator, Sui Ishida, unexpectedly decides to make a comeback. However, as of now, there is no indication that Sui is considering renewing the manga, which means there is no possibility of a season 5 for the anime.

Reaper @reaper_szn Finished RE: truly one of the greatest manga’s I have ever read, it was amazing from start to finish, with the dialogue, designs, characters, art, and the overall story. Kaneki is easily one of the greatest mcs. Tokyo Ghoul definitely lives up to its name A masterpiece - 10/10 pic.twitter.com/7ibEwhlZFt

Tokyo Ghoul attracts viewers with its deep and dark narrative that revolves around Ken Kaneki and his identity conflicts. The series showcases horror in a thrilling way as it is set in a world where flesh-eating ghouls hide among humans. After a tragic encounter, Kaneki Ken, the main character, undergoes a transformation, becoming a half-ghoul, which leads to a prolonged battle with himself and the outside world.

Season 4, titled Tokyo Ghoul: re part 2, marked the conclusion of Ken Kaneki's story arc. The anime adaptation precisely adapted the manga's plot, which also concluded with the publication of its last chapter in 2018, leaving no more source material for future adaptation.

Exploring more possibilities

The only ray of hope for fans is if Sui Ishida explores a new story within the Tokyo Ghoul universe, introducing fresh characters and starting on a new journey that might perhaps bring the much-anticipated return of Ken Kaneki.

There is another way to witness Ken Kaneki's return, and that is if Studio Pierrot decides to bring back the work through the development of an anime-original storyline. This would be similar to Tokyo Ghoul Root A, where Sui Ishida crafted an original narrative that presented a different perspective on the series' events.

Though the chances of a direct continuation of the anime remain slim due to the lack of manga source material, these potential ways could open the door for new possibilities. However, it has been many years since the anime ended, which somewhat reduces the likelihood of any possible return.

