Plunderer season 2: Exploring the possibilities of the anime's renewal

Plunderer is a fantasy romance anime that premiered in 2020 as part of the Winter anime lineup. After airing 24 action-packed episodes, the series concluded on June 25, 2020, and ever since its conclusion, fans have been eagerly waiting for a second season. However, there has been no announcement or indication that Plunderer season 2 is in the works as of yet.

The anime's portrayal of a post-apocalyptic world called Alcia and its well-constructed, charismatic characters remain as the most attractive points of the show. Many expected that following the COVID-19 pandemic, the series would recover interest for a potential new season. However, despite the situation returning to normal, there have been no updates from the makers on the status of the anime.

Plunderer season 2 sees no sign of returning as the series' renewal is yet to be announced

Plunderer is a compelling fantasy romance anime that debuted in January 2020. Set in a post-apocalyptic world known as Alcia, where every individual's worth is determined by a unique "Count" imprinted on their bodies, the series created a significant following, particularly during the global pandemic. The show's apparent success led fans to look forward to a second season once the situation improved.

However, it has been several years since the end of the first season, and even though the post-pandemic is returning to a normal stage, there have been no official announcements made regarding the renewal or cancellation of Plunderer season 2 by the anime's production house, Studio Geek Toys.

Hina and Licht as seen in season 1 of the anime. (Image via Studio Geek Toys)

Plunderer is adapted from a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Suu Minazuki. Since there is still an abundance of source material available after the adaptation of the first season, it can be presumed that a lack of content material to continue adapting the anime series is not the primary issue.

The popularity of a series is the second most important factor influencing its renewal. The anime was not the most popular, but it did gain eventual fame worldwide, implying that it was far from a flop. Moreover, its compelling narrative and well-developed characters have had a lasting effect on the viewers, which is why many fans are still looking forward to watch the next season.

The uncertainty surrounding Plunderer season 2 has been continuing for three years now, and because there hasn't been any official statement about the future of the anime, viewers have been left without the much-needed closure. The choice to renew a series is often influenced by various factors, including the availability of source material, popularity, and the availability of the staff and finances necessary for production.

While the popularity and availability of source materials are not the primary concerns, the last aspect might prove to be the stumbling block for the studio. As such, they must also focus on present projects and future work that is already scheduled with their restricted number of staff members.

Taking all of the factors into consideration, it can be stated that there isn't much chance of receiving any form of an announcement of Plunderer season 2 any time soon. However, fans must remember that the series isn't canceled either, so in the future, it might as well receive some attention from the makers, and fans might get the much-needed season 2 or extras.

