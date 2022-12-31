Will there be a Mob Psycho 100 Season 4? Explained

With the release of Mob Psycho 100, main protagonist Shigeo Kageyama, aka Mob, took the limelight with his distinct character design, which fans couldn't get enough of. Aside from Saiki Kusuo from The Disastrous Life of Saiki K., it seems like this generation has become a fan of a kind boy with psychic powers.

The popularity of one character skyrocketed the fame of the entire anime. As such, with Mob Psycho being widely regarded as one of the best new-generation anime, it has quickly earned a place in the hearts of fans.

As season 3 came to an end with the airing of its final episode on December 21 for most international regions, fans began to anticipate a new season. While there has been no news on any upcoming new season of the superhit series, there is also a strong possibility that this series might get another season. This article focuses on discussing the probability of Mob Psycho 100 coming back with the fourth season.

Mob Psycho 100 season 3 saw the adaptation of the manga's last chapters

Mob Psycho 100 is a fan-favorite manga anime series (Image via Studio Bones)

The chances of the series getting renewed for a new season are low, as the third season has already brought a satisfactory ending to the plot with the adaptation of the manga's last chapter.

Given the positive reception the series has earned, Mob Psycho 100 has become a fan-favorite anime and manga series. With a rating of 8.6/10 on IMDb, it is certain that Studio Bones saw a great financial profit with the animation of the series. As such, some fans may opine that the renewal of a new season might bring in great revenue for the animation studio.

On the other hand, one might notice that every season has a three-year gap from the previous one's release. While season 1 was released in 2016, season 2 and season 3 got released in 2019 and 2022, respectively. Suppose Studio Bones proceeds with Mob Psycho 100 season 4, the show may air around 2025.

However, the chances of a next installment are unlikely. As mentioned earlier, fans witnessed the latest episode of Mob Psycho 100 season 3, where Shigeo starts to accept himself as he is. The third season's end is quite a devastating turn for all the die-hard fans since there won't be any new episodes, as per the manga.

This is because season 3's penultimate episode ended with the adaptation of chapters 100-101 of the manga, which includes the series' epilogue. Hence, it is safe to assume that there won't be any new seasons or episodes to adapt from. However, that doesn't mean the show is going to be over, as Studio Bones can invest in an OVA (Original Video Animation) based on the six-chapter one-shot spin-off manga called Reigen, which was released in 2018.

Conclusion

Unless the series' mangaka, One, decides to bring a different angle to the story with a new spin-off or sequel series, the renewal of the fourth season of Mob Psycho 100 is unlikely. With a satisfactory ending that brought resolution to the plot, there is nothing more fans can do other than wait and hope for the best.

