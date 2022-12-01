Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 9: Mob resolves himself to confess to Tsubomi-chan, but harrowing events get in the way

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 9 was released on Wednesday, November 30, bringing with it the exciting buildup to the series’ conclusive arc. The episode is an exceptionally memorable one, being incredibly character-driven from start to finish with Mob serving as its central force. While other characters have their moments, no one shines brighter than Mob in this latest episode.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 9 also sets Mob up for his biggest moment in the series yet, also showing how much he has grown along the way. However, a truly harrowing occurrence in the episode's final moments leaves fans distraught, and even worried for the safety of Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama.

Follow along as this article fully recaps the highlights of Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 9.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 9 builds up Mob’s biggest moment in the series thus far, jarring viewers with an unpredictable ending

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 9: A return to school brings shocking news

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 9 begins with Mob's flashback to when he and Tsubomi Takane were kids, playing in a park together. A young Mob is using his powers to make a frog float, causing it to swim, which Tsubomi calls cute. He then uses his powers to make a metal bar wiggle, prompting her to call him amazing.

However, the two hear the “evening chime” which is a signal to go home, grabbing hands and walking towards the horizon. Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 9 then sees Mob wake up, revealing that he was actually dreaming about his childhood rather than remembering it. The episode then plays its opening theme, afterward taking viewers to Mob’s school.

Mob’s teacher begins discussing how their third term has now begun, and they need to shake off the winter-break slowness to prepare for their entrance exams. He then shares how Tsubomi will be moving next month, prompting Mob to begin freaking out. He discusses how he was planning to tell her how he feels eventually, before eventually realizing he has to do it now before she leaves.

Inukawa, meanwhile, notices how Mob is feeling and is aware why, but points out how everyone else at the school also wants to ask out Tsubomi. Mob’s stress levels rise to 19% as he goes to ask the Body Improvement Club for advice on how to ask her out. However, everyone but Tenga Onigawara is silent, with Tenga instead just giving Mob some general encouraging advice. Musashi Goda then tells Mob to take his shirt off, prompting everyone in the club to slap him on the back.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 9 then sees the Body Improvement Club congratulate his muscles and their growth, saying they have all the experience he needs. After Goda gives Mob some more words of encouragement, he tells the Body Improvement Club to prepare for training, prompting them to rush out of school and begin a run.

Left in their wake is Mob and the other members of the Telepathy Club, whom Mob soon begins asking for advice. Takenaka then enters, pointing out how Mob likely won’t get any advice from anyone here. He jokes that he’s considering asking Tsubomi out too, prompting Mob to ask if he’ll read her mind.

However, he says he won’t do this, saying it never lasts for long and he doesn’t want to take his earplugs out. Tome Kurata then gives Mob some words of encouragement, as well as advising him to get a new haircut after confirming that he’s serious about this. The rest of the Telepathy Club, meanwhile, says they can’t offer advice but will support him from afar.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 9 then cuts to Tsubomi, who is behind the school with an unknown boy. The boy asks her out, which she rejects, prompting him to run away and reveal a massive line of boys wrapping around the school building. She laments how many are left, while also saying how she doesn’t even know most of them, calling this process a pain.

Mob, meanwhile, is pacing back and forth outside of Tsubomi’s classroom, when Ichi Mezato appears and tells him that she’s no longer inside. He assumes that she went home, saying he’ll have to try another day, but Mezato shares that she’s behind the school. She also shares that several other boys are asking her out right now, visibly shaking Mob to his core.

He decides to head there, but Mezato advises against this, saying that she’s rejecting everyone and Mob will get caught up in the mess if he does it now. Mob then asks Mezato if she thinks he should cut his hair, asking her what kind of guy girls like. She realizes he’s considering more than just working out, telling him he should be considerate, mind his manners, be dependable, and make her feel accepted.

She says that if he can be accepting enough, he’ll be able to “handle” Tsubomi. Mob asks for clarification, prompting Mezato to point out how most guys like her because of her appearance. However, she theorizes that Tsubomi is hiding how she really feels, saying it’s up to Mob to handle who she really is.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 9 then sees Mezato share that she thinks Tsubomi doesn’t trust anyone at all and also has no interest in other people. She points out how she acts every day, asking Mob how he isn’t able to tell either. She then pauses before asking him exactly what he likes about her, which Mob is unable to answer.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 9: Reigen’s advice

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 9 then jumps to Reigen’s office, where Mob shares that he couldn’t respond to Mezato’s question or go behind the school, and he also can’t concentrate on work. Reigen says he shouldn’t bring this puppy love to work, pointing out how it’s natural for middle schoolers to fall for people based solely on looks.

Reigen even says that, while he understands why Mob wants to think he’s different and that men are “simple creatures,” looking to Serizawa for confirmation. However, Serizawa has never had a crush, not even in his adult life, sharing that he’s envious that Mob has someone he likes. He points out how if Mob’s feelings for Tsubomi don’t change despite what anyone says, then that should be proof enough that his feelings are true.

Reigen tries to jump in and say that’s what he wanted to say, adding that what’s important isn’t why he likes her, but that he truly does like her. Reigen then says that if Mob is nervous, he should tell them how he feels. However, Mob is unable to explain why Tsubomi caught his attention so much, remembering them playing in the park as children once more.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 9 first shows them trying to make a tunnel through a mound of sand before the scene shows Mob using his powers to make a dog float. He tells her that he’s only showing her this, but the young Tsubomi seems uninterested, saying she’s bored of it. The young Mob is visibly dejected at this news, as the contemporary one says he’s not sure why he likes her.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 9 then sees Mob say that, while he may not know why he likes her, he has always liked Tsubomi. Reigen says Mob has nothing to worry about, telling him to go for broke. However, Mob says he doesn’t know how to ask her out, asking Reigen for advice, with which he starts by saying to be fresh and clean, sincere and faithful, fashionable, and a good listener.

He then pauses for a second before following up, making sure to smile and not be glum, before once again pausing and coming up with “setting the mood.” Serizawa then realizes Reigen is reading something off of his phone. However, Reigen then closes the phone and gives Mob genuine advice, telling him to not worry about strategy since there’s no point in trying to keep up appearances with someone you want to be with.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 9 sees Reigen tell Mob to be his true self, saying he doubts Tsubomi wants to hear from Mob is him asking her out using Reigen’s words. He tells his young friend to just put what he’s feeling into words, seemingly encouraging Mob in an extremely positive way.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 9 then sees Serizawa say he’s surprised Reigen gave Mob advice. Reigen responds that he would probably try to be slick since his true self would be rejected in an instant. Serizawa comments on how Reigen is also pessimistic about these matters, commenting on how he does seem popular with their older female clients.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 9 then sees Reigen say Mob is different, and that he should “follow the straight and narrow” and not bother with lies in such a situation. Reigen then looks out the window at his young friend, thinking to himself that Mob has got this.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 9: Romantic realizations and harrowing disaster

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 9 then sees Mob run into Teruki Hanazawa several hours later, where he explains his current situation to him. Hanazawa offers advice, saying that Mob shouldn’t be scared. However, Mob points out how Hanazawa is popular, prompting him to say Mob is the one who said they’re alike in the first place.

Hanazawa then tells Mob to relax, pointing out that he’s not doing anything bad and he needs to be more confident. He asks Mob if he plans on getting anything for her, saying how girls usually bring him letters or homemade cookies, which can make him happy. Mob thinks of what he could make at home for her, hilariously coming up with only rice balls.

Hanazawa then says there’s no guarantee that it’s better to give her something, before spotting some flowers and suggesting Mob get her those. Hanazawa then offers to pick out Mob’s clothes for him as well, which Mob hilariously and instantly rejects. Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 9 then cuts to Mob’s house, where Ritsu asks Mob if he’s really going to ask Tsubomi out.

Mob shares that he’s really nervous and is wondering how she’s going to respond. However, Ritsu then remembers a time he heard Tsubomi say she likes someone from another school who she met at cram school. He seems to have either heard this himself at Reigen’s office or heard it from Reigen since Tsubomi is seen discussing the matter with Reigen himself.

Reigen is seen suggesting she ask him out since it sounds like they’re also interested and they’ll likely say yes. Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 9 then jumps to the present, where Mob points out how Ritsu seems more worried for him than he himself is. Mob says it calms him down, thanking Ritsu and saying he’ll give it everything he’s got. Ritsu tells his brother not to lose too much heart.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 9 then sees Mob in the kitchen drinking a glass of milk, before slapping himself lightly on the face and calling Tsubomi’s house phone. After a brief hesitation, he calls, with Tsubomi’s mother answering and eventually putting Tsubomi herself on the line. At first, Mob says that he heard that she’s moving soon, which she confirms.

As he walks out of the kitchen, his mom walks in, prompting Mob to walk through the house while he talks to Tsubomi. Ritsu comes out of his room here to listen, as Mob tells her that he has something important to tell her tomorrow after school at the park by their houses. This is the same park where they used to play, prompting Tsubomi to say he’s acting weird, which Mob denies.

The two continue talking on the phone for quite some time, as Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 9 sees Mob’s stress levels jump to 24%. The next day at school, everyone is congratulating Mob on making plans with Tsubomi, also sharing how happy they are for him. Mob then thinks about how he’s so calm despite knowing his conversation with Tsubomi is coming.

He then questions why he was asking everyone else for advice, saying how lately he’s not holding in his feelings as much. Throughout this sequence, Mob’s stress levels rise to 32%. Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 9 then sees Mob go buy an assorted bouquet for Tsubomi, only being able to afford an extremely small one with 3 flowers.

However, Toshiki Minegishi, an ex-Claw Esper who works at the florist, recognizes Mob as he’s leaving the store. He then chases Mob down with a much larger, more beautiful bouquet, telling Mob to trade bouquets with him. Mob questions why he’s doing this, eventually giving in and doing so after a brief resistance.

An incredibly happy and clearly excited Mob thanks everyone as he walks towards the park, eventually coming to a stop at a crosswalk. A young boy next to him is playing on a mobile gaming console with headphones in when suddenly a cat jumps out in front of a car. Mob uses his powers to stop the car and save the cat, when the crossing signal turns green, prompting the child to cross the street.

However, the young boy is still looking at his gaming console, not realizing that a speeding car is just a few short feet away from him. Mob, however, does realize this after picking up his bag, pushing the boy out of the way, and jumping in front of the car. However, he’s hit, and seen unconscious on the ground with a pool of blood coming from him as Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 9 comes to an end. The next episode is entitled “Mob 2 ~Rival~.”

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 9: In summation

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 9 is, overall, one of the most engaging episodes in the season so far. While not incredibly exciting or action-packed, it serves as an extremely character-driven episode, a category which the series has always excelled at and this most recent outing is no exception to the rule.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 9 is also unique in that it shows how far Mob has come in terms of managing his feelings. While it may be easy to forget amidst the incredible action and tension the series otherwise boasts, one of its most central and significant plotlines is that Mob is trying to learn how to handle his emotions properly.

Finally, Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 9 feels like something of a tribute to the relationships Mob has made with various characters and groups over the years. While there are certainly some who weren’t highlighted in the episode, those people who helped make up the core identity of who Mob is in the contemporary series all get a chance to shine here.

