Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 9: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 9 is set to be released on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 12:00 am JST.

The upcoming episode will start the final arc of the series, seemingly beginning with the reveal that Tsubomi Takane, Mob’s long-time crush, will be transferring out of his school.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 9’s deceptively mundane plot hides a much darker reality underneath, with a special preview for the final arc confirming Mob’s rampage. Exactly how this rampage begins is yet to be seen, but it will most likely have something to do with Tsubomi.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all the currently available release information for Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 9 and speculates on what to expect.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 9 set to kick off series’ final arc with a bang

Release date and time, where to watch

As mentioned earlier, Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 9 will premiere on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 12:00 am JST. For most international viewers, this translates to a daytime release on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Select international audiences will also see the episode released in the extremely early morning hours of Thursday, December 1, 2022.

International fans can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly an hour after it airs in Japan, per Crunchyroll’s simulcasting guidelines. An English dub of the episode will also be made available alongside the Japanese dub’s release.

The episode is set to be released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:00 am, Wednesday, November 30

Eastern Standard Time: 10:00 am, Wednesday, November 30

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 pm, Wednesday, November 30

Central European Time: 400 pm, Wednesday, November 30

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Wednesday, November 30

Philippine Standard Time: 1100 pm, Wednesday, November 30

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Thursday, December 1

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 pm, Thursday, December 1

What to expect (speculative)

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 9 will likely spend some time taking a retrospective look at Mob and Tsubomi’s relationship and interactions throughout middle school. Given that Mob’s rampage is soon to come, this has the potential to be an emotionally explosive look back for Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama.

The episode will also likely see Mob gather advice from friends and family on how best to confront Tsubomi before she changes schools permanently. This cacophony of voices also has the potential to set Mob off, especially if he receives conflicting advice from many different parties. Similar situations have happened before, so it’s far from unrealistic, considering Tsubomi’s involvement.

Finally, fans can expect Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 9 to feature some sort of monologue from Mob about how he feels about Tsubomi.

The series has, at its core, been about Mob’s growth throughout his teenage years. With this in mind, it would almost certainly be a missed opportunity not to have Mob soliloquize about the trials and tribulations of young love, what he’s learned, and how he plans to make one final splash.

