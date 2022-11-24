Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 8: Aliens appear ahead of Mob's rampage, taking Inukawa an on odyssey

With the premiere of Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 8 earlier today, the stage is now set for Mob’s finale rampage for the season. However, before that, fans are treated to an out-of-this-world experience, as Mob and friends finally fulfill Kurata Tome's dreams by summoning a UFO.

Even though this is the best part of the episode, Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 8 is a treat in almost every way. This is especially true for the ending, which sees Inukawa unintentionally undertake an additional adventure of his own.

Follow along as this article fully recaps the highlights of Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 8.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 8 highlights the importance of friendship, trying new things, and more

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 8: From bad to worse

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 8 opens with everyone still in the car, where it’s explained that Mt. Mud Boat was chosen because New Year’s Eve UFO sightings are common here, with the last sighting occurring 7 years ago. Mob, meanwhile, is trying to resist throwing up in the front seat, with Reigen encouraging him.

Tome then takes something out of her pocket and passes it to Kijibayashi, who then says that he thinks they passed the hiking trail entrance a while ago. As they all react to this in disbelief, Takenaka suggests going in reverse until there’s space to make a U-turn. He also says it’s only 1:30 PM so there’s no point in hurrying, prompting Tome to remind him he was an hour late.

Inukawa says the UFO won’t come if they’re angry, prompting Tome to accuse him of mocking her and complain about canceling her plans to be here. Inukawa internally questions her attitude, while Reigen tells Mob to hang on while he puts the car in reverse. However, the sound of them hitting a tree is heard as Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 8 plays its opening theme.

As soon as they get back, everyone gets out of the car, and Reigen suggests they start walking back towards the trailhead so they can get the car later. Takenaka advises proceeding but Reigen argues it would be reckless for novices to venture into an unknown path. When Saruta says he has to go the restroom, Reigen suggests Mob does, too.

However, after they’re gone for a while, Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 8 sees them go in search of the pair. Upon finding each other, both groups realize they’ve lost their way back to the path they came from. Inukawa suggests going down the mountain before it gets dark, but Reigen says he's heard it's safer to go up than down.

He concludes by saying a better vantage point will allow them to find a route, while internally lamenting about not placing better markers along the way. When Inukawa realizes that Reigen left the book to summon the UFO in the car, he makes a remark on how knowledgeable Reigen seems despite being an amateur.

Tome laughs it off, calling it no big deal, as the group sets off walking, eventually finding a stairway trail up the mountain. Tome, however, says she thought they were going back, to which Saruta says they should summon a UFO after coming this far. She says it won't happen after everything has gone wrong for them that day, prompting Kijibayashi to remind her of how hard Inukawa and Saruta worked.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 8 then sees an angry Tome questioning her being blamed for their current predicament. She reminds them that she disbanded the Telepathy Club because they never did anything, saying that today is no different. She admits that she was debating whether or not to come and that she didn't want things to turn out the way they are now.

However, she’s still under the impression that they’re lying to her about having a telepathist, saying she only came because she believed them. She once more accuses them of lying to her about this, saying they have no idea how it feels getting her earnest hopes trampled on by them, screaming at them and asking how they could understand.

Reigen reminds them that they should keep walking and there’s no point in arguing, but Tome says she’s going home and won’t climb any farther. She even says she’ll go back alone, seemingly crying a little bit while hiding her face. Mob walks up to her and offers her his hand, saying they’ll walk together. Instead, she gets up and continues walking on her own, with everyone else following suit.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 8: The ritual begins

After a quick few scenes, Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 8 sees the group arrive at the top of the mountain. Upon arrival, the group begins discussing and making preparations for the ritual to summon the UFO. They claim that the UFO typically appears around 5 PM, prompting Tome to question if they’re really doing this and reminding them that the book is in the car.

Saruta points out how they were always reading the book, saying she must have it memorized. However, she says she doesn’t and suggests leaving now since they’ve already made so many great memories today. However, Takenaka begins making the preparations, creating an infinity sign and standing within it while saying a chant.

He also adds the need to face southwest and make a symbol with his hands, saying that he knows Tome remembers this. He also shares that he spent all night researching it, meaning he was late from not realizing morning had already come. He shares that he didn’t want to mess it up, so he did whatever he could to prepare.

Tome asks if he really was that serious, to which Takenaka says he was, thanks to how serious Kijibayashi, Saruta, and Inukawa were about this. He asks her to believe him, to which she gives a trailing-off answer. However, Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 8 sees Takenaka read her mind and share her thoughts, showing her that he really is a telepathist while also revealing her insecurities regarding the entire situation.

The group at large begins disputing her concerns and feelings, prompting an embarrassed Tome to tell them they should’ve said so earlier. Kijibayashi, Saruta, and Takenaka are in disbelief that she couldn’t have said this earlier, while Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 8 sees her get everyone else set up and saying the chant.

However, Reigen doesn’t participate, questioning Takenaka if he found out anything else in his research. Takenaka mistakes Reigen for a telepathist, but eventually dubs him “a total liar” who is “good at reading people.” Tome questions what Takenaka knows, prompting him to reveal that the author of the book was arrested for fraud relating to the book’s research 2 years ago.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 8 sees a dejected Takenaka apologize for not saying something earlier, sharing that he saw purpose in the Telepathy Club working together. Reigen says he’s exactly right, saying it’s always worth it to do one’s best and congratulating them for what they did today. He also says it’ll likely become an important, precious memory for youth to them, and they should be proud of that.

Everyone accepts his congratulations, except for Mob, who questions if the UFO sightings were fake too. When Takenaka confirms they actually happened, Mob looks to the stars and says they should actually send a telepathic message, saying he’ll give it his best so they should try.

Takenaka extends a hand to Tome, asking her if she wants to try it, prompting her and everyone else to get on board with the idea. Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 8 then sees a beautiful scene play out, where the kids are dancing and having a visual effect on the stars above from their telepathic message.

Afterwards, Mob collapses, saying he’s fine while cursing their attempts not working. Although everyone is saddened, Tome tells them to be happy, saying that psychics and telepathists actually exist and humanity will certainly communicate with aliens one day. She then points to the stars in the sky, saying there’s no point in hurrying since she’s having plenty of fun being with everyone.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 8: An intergalactic experience

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 8 suddenly sees a green light appear behind Tome, which everyone seems to believe is a UFO. Tome asks what they should do, but everyone points out how she’s the one who wanted to speak to aliens. Suddenly, the green light disappears, and aliens are seen coming down to Earth.

They’re shown to have pink skin with segmented limbs, ovular heads, and big, round eyes with extreme detail and a beautiful blue-green gradient in their irises. They seem to be wearing collared shirts of some kind, but it’s also possible that these are actually part of their bodies.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 8 then sees one of the aliens offering a handshake to Tome, with Takenaka confirming that he senses no malice. Reigen advises against it because of unknown germs, but Tom shakes the alien's hand regardless, making Inukawa, Kijibayashi, and Saruta happy for their friend.

The aliens then beckon everyone aboard their ship, with everyone but Mob and Reigen rushing in. Mob eventually decides to go, with Reigen reluctantly following him as a result. Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 8 then sees everyone lifted into the alien ship, with Tome commenting on how it reminds them of their club room.

Everyone then sits down at a table and begins eating, commenting on how friendly they are. Inukawa then suggests that Tome speak with them using Takenaka as an interpreter, with Takenaka saying he thinks he can make it work. A stuttering Tome says she can’t think of anything, prompting Inukawa to suggest they play some games.

He pulls out a digital gaming console and shows the aliens how to play it, while others are playing cards or arm wrestling. The two groups are then seen mingling and having fun together throughout the night, except for Reigen, who is revealed to be off to the side. He looks at the time and comments on how it’s now a New Year.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 8 also sees him hilariously comment on how, despite meeting aliens right now, all he can think about is the New Year and the late fees on the rental car. He calls the aliens blinding, as Kijibayashi points out how it’s almost morning. He suggests they should head home soon, to which everyone agrees, calling the aliens their new friends in the process.

Before they leave, the aliens give them some kind of luminescent, glowing gem as a token of their friendship with the group. After accepting it, Inukawa suggests they give them something in return. Tome gives them her scarf, prompting a chain reaction, with Kijibayashi giving them a notebook, Takenaka, a watch, Saruta, a pack of gum, and Inukawa the gaming console.

Mob, however, realizes he doesn’t have anything to give them, showing them his powers instead which they seem to enjoy. Reigen then begins stripping, giving them a pajama shirt he was still wearing since he was in a rush this morning. Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 8 then sees Tome thank the aliens for coming to see them, giving them a hug before saying goodbye and that they should meet again someday.

The group is then sent back down to the mountaintop, where they’re just in time to catch the first sunrise of the year. Tome comments on how she’ll never forget that experience, saying she’s sure it’s the same way for everyone else too. However, Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 8 reveals that not everyone made it back, with Inukawa still on the ship.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 8 then sees breathtaking scenes of an intergalactic world play out, while Inukawa writes about what’s happened to him and how he’s going to try to return home. He’s then seen having a welcome party thrown for him the next morning, where he eats something that makes his memories foggy.

He’s then seen performing naked on stage for the aliens, before waking up seemingly dehydrated and covered in lipstick kisses. He then shares how he killed a monster that is the aliens’ natural enemy, commenting on how they never thought to use weapons despite being such an advanced race.

He takes care of their enemy for them, being launched into a life of heroic status for slaying their monster. He calls life on the planet not so bad after all, before commenting on how he has no idea how much time has passed. He’s then seen calling out to a large group of aliens, saying he has something to tell them.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 8’s narrator then reveals that Inukawa was able to link his thoughts with theirs telepathically, successfully communicating his desire to return home at that moment. The narrator then shares that Inukawa’s memories of the trip had become fuzzy and vague as the episode comes to an end. Next episode’s preview reveals the title to be “Mob 1 ~Moving~.”

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 8: In summation

With a monstrous Mob set to rampage in the upcoming episodes, Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 8 takes viewers on one last feel-good ride before the series comes to an end. Fans get to see not only Tome achieve one of her dreams, but the entire Telepathy Club come together and be a cohesive unit. It’s one of the best episodes of the season yet, and arguably of the entire series overall.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 8 is also exceptional in its execution of the UFO plotline. The initial fake-out with Tome sharing how great today was regardless of seeing a UFO (or not) is a great moment that shows how even in sadness, happiness can be found. The actual arrival of the aliens is also incredibly well done, being sudden and jarring even to viewers who likely saw the UFO’s general arrival coming.

Finally, Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 8 emphasizes just how close Reigen and Mob are by showing the lengths the former will go to in order to help Mob live his life. This is something teased by Serizawa’s comments in the prior episode, and his reluctance and aloofness in this episode only further highlight how a great friend and role model he is for Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama.

