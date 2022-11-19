Mob Psycho 100 III episode 8: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 8 is set to release on Thursday, November 24, at 12 am midnight JST. The upcoming episode will continue with the latest storyline of Mob and his Telepathy Club friends all getting together to give their president, Kurata Tome, one final hoorah by showing her a real life UFO.

Despite seeming a slice-of-life on the surface, Mob Psycho 100 III episode 8 is bound to add some sort of confrontation to what appears to be the series’ final plotline of the season. In any scenario, fans will at least see Mob’s intergalactic plans finally come to fruition in the upcoming installment.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Mob Psycho 100 III episode 8, speculates on what to expect, and more.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 8 is most likely to continue slice-of-life story before building into chaotic finale

Release date and time, where to watch

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 8 for most international viewers will have a daytime release on Wednesday, November 23. Like domestic Japanese fans, select international audiences will also see the episode released in the extremely early morning hours of Thursday, November 24.

International fans can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly an hour after it airs in Japan, per Crunchyroll’s simulcasting guidelines. The English dub of the episode will also be made available alongside the Japanese dub’s release.

The episode is set to be released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7AM, Wednesday, November 23

Eastern Standard Time: 10AM, Wednesday, November 23

Greenwich Mean Time: 3PM, Wednesday, November 23

Central European Time: 4PM, Wednesday, November 23

Indian Standard Time: 8:30PM, Wednesday, November 23

Philippine Standard Time: 11PM, Wednesday, November 23

Japanese Standard Time: 12AM, Thursday, November 24

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30PM, Thursday, November 24

What to expect (speculative)

First and foremost, fans can expect Mob Psycho 100 III episode 8 to continue the Mt. Mud Boat UFO storyline. With this being the main focus of the last episode, it is unlikely and uncharacteristic of the series to abandon this plotline, even for a moment, before fully wrapping it up. This plotline will also likely be a sendoff to all the characters involved, especially with the context of middle school graduation looming overhead.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 8 will also likely focus on the characters of Kurata Tome and Momozo Takenaka. Both have seemingly been thrust into the spotlight in this latest plotline, especially in the case of Takenaka, who received significant development and backstory reveal in the previous episode. With the Mt. Mud Boat expedition centered on Tome, fans will likely see a similar treatment for her in the upcoming episode as well.

Finally, the episode is also likely to show protagonist Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama yet again learning something about his life through the words and experiences of others. In this latest season, such a theme has been prevalent in almost every episode, in addition to being a constant in prior seasons as well.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

