Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 7 sees Telepathy Club disbanded as UFO hunt begins

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 7 was released on Wednesday, November 16, bringing with it the start of the second half of the season. Following the conclusion of the Divine Tree arc, the 7th episode seemingly sets fans up for a more slice-of-life ending to this season. However, as always, supernatural elements are present in everything Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama does.

The latest episode also sees something of a reunion for the various members of the Telepathy Club throughout the series. One of them particularly steals the show, receiving a thorough backstory and development which is as captivating as it is well done.

While Dimple may sadly be gone, this episode proves that the show can and will go on, continuing to fire on all cylinders in the process. Follow along as this article recaps the highlights of Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 7.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 7 sees a former side-character given significant development and backstory

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 7 starts with Kurata Tome’s teacher reminding the class that entrance exams for private schools will start once the new year begins. After being reminded that winter break is next week, Tome freaks out upon realizing how close graduation is. She then heads to the Telepathy Club, where she reminds those present that she and Kijibayashi will graduate in three months.

She points out how with just Inukawa and Saruta left, the Telepathy Club will sadly dissolve on its own. When one of the boys asks why it’s sad, Tome says that they won’t make any memories. The boy counters her by saying that their eating snacks, lazing around, and so on, were good memories.

In response, Tome clarifies that this isn’t what she’s talking about, before she begins crying uncontrollably, albeit silently. The boys offer various reasons, but Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 7 sees Tome beginning to freak out about their lack of strides in telepathy research. The boys offer words of encouragement while asking her if she was serious about talking to aliens, which she confirms.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 7 sees her lament this being the only time she’ll be with them, who actually pursued this goal with her. She says that their club is very special to her, asking everyone how they feel, but no one is able to say anything significant. An angry Tome then lets out a deep sigh before leaving the room and thanking everyone for everything, disbanding the Telepathy Club before shutting the door.

They recognize how serious she is, and try to think of ways they can help her, beginning with reading the books in the room. This is when the Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 7 plays its opening theme. Upon returning, fans are taken to Mob’s room, where Ritsu enters and tells him he has guests. Mob, unaware of who it is, comments on how cold it is outside.

Ritsu asks him if he’s okay, pointing out how it’s been over a month since Dimple disappeared. He then asks Mob if he was still thinking about it. Shigeo, however, says he was just spacing out, and heads downstairs to find the Telepathy Club members outside. They ask him to use his powers to help them, before Inukawa grabs him and shakes him while ranting about youth.

Mob is brought up to speed, and internally thinks it might be good to prioritize entrance exams anyway. He says he can’t use telepathy, prompting Ritsu to say he does know some people who can use it. He takes the group to the Shiratori brothers, Daichi and Kaito, who say they can’t help since their telepathy only works between themselves.

However, Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 7 sees the brothers suggest that, if they can get someone powerful to help, they might be able to find other telepathists who can come to their aid. They explain that even though they can’t send specific messages, they can spread noise around, which they call a ringing in the ears that only telepathics can hear.

They say if they persistently send out the noise, someone might try and get closer to its source. While the boys recognize this will be a stranger, Mob says if it’s to help Tome, then they should do it. Mob, Ritsu, the Telepathy Club boys, and the Shiratori brothers all go to the club room to discuss it.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 7 then shows the Shiratori brothers begin explaining their powers, resulting in some hilarious criticism from Ritsu. The brothers then reveal that their normal range is roughly 500m in all directions. They theorize that, with Mob’s powers amplifying their output, the range will increase by 2-3 times. It’s brought up that Ritsu is also a psychic, but when he suggests Shigeo do it instead, Mob agrees.

The Shiratori brothers are excited to help out and repay their debt to Ritsu, and begin emitting the noise with a signal boost from Mob’s abilities. With the power greatly boosted, even Ritsu can slightly hear it now, as can audience members. However, the Shiratori brothers are barely managing with Mob’s power, prompting Ritsu to tell them they don’t need to push so hard.

However, they insist that Mob use his maximum power, as everyone shares the sensations they feel. Suddenly, Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 7 sees them interrupted by Takenaka, a former member of the Telepathy Club. In fact, the reason the club shut down is because he left and joined the Tennis Club. He shares that they practice during winter break, and he snuck away when he found a chance via their noise.

Inukawa explains that they’re looking for telepathists, pointing out that Ritsu and Mob are psychics. Takenaka begins laughing and teasing them, saying this is why the Telepathy Club is known for being full of weirdos and creepy people. They say that if he’s going to be that way, he can leave, to which Takenaka says he will, but only after warming up a bit.

The Shiratoris and Mob get set to start once more, as an interesting scene is shown in which Takenaka’s ear twitches as they talk about finding a telepathist. He asks them what they’re doing and why they’re so serious about it, asking if they’re embarrassed. However, he’s continuously ignored, as the power output is increased and Ritsu and Takenaka feel the burn.

As Mob continues pouring power in, Takenaka seems unable to bear the pain, and demands that they knock it off and stop the noise, revealing him to be a telepathist. Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 7 then plays its eyecatchers, returning with Takenaka’s backstory. He claims to have first realized he was different around the time he was 5 years old.

He discovered his powers by realizing he was the only one who heard the differences in what his teacher thought and said out loud. It was confirmed to him by guessing what his dad was really thinking, prompting his mom to burst into tears, emphasizing that it wasn’t something he was supposed to do.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 7 sees Takenaka explain that he hears the thoughts of others even if he doesn’t want to, with the area of effect growing with his increasing age. He says third grade is when he began willingly projecting his thoughts onto others, showing a flashback where he tells a street-thug he’ll get arrested for having shoplifted.

He says that, ever since that day, he would relieve stress by attacking someone and yelling at them mentally every day. The others are in disbelief that he used to do this, prompting Takenaka to speak to them directly in their heads. He’s also able to hear them calling him scary - something he agrees to, saying he is indeed abnormal.

However, he says he came up with a way to stop hearing other people’s voices, which is why he wears earplugs all the time. However, the noise they were making got past the earplugs, resulting in him hearing it. When Inukawa asks him to help them out, Takenaka asks why as he gets up to leave.

He says he doesn’t want anymore bad experiences with telepathy, telling them to look for someone else. Mob, however, says that what he was actually looking for was a kindred spirit, someone who understands what it’s like to have such a mighty power to control. He confirms this, saying he realized he wouldn’t find them in the Telepathy Club and gave up hope as a result.

Takenaka says he won’t let himself be used by them to make memories, to which Mob says that if that’s how he feels, he doesn’t have to get involved. Mob then begins sharing his experiences of controlling his own power, ending by saying that if there’s someone looking for that power, it’s fun to accept them every once in a while.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 7 then sees Takenaka say Mob has no idea how he feels, prompting Shigeo to share how he feels by thinking of his experiences. Takenaka seemingly recognizes Mob as an equal, saying he’ll help them out just this once.

When Takenaka asks Ritsu if he has a complex about not being as strong as Mob, the latter asks if that’s what he’s thinking. However, Takenaka says he just guessed it, saying he should keep things like that special. Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 7 then cuts to Reigen’s office, where he’s seen offering someone a miracle tea and an explanation as to why it’s needed.

With the customer happy and Reigen paid, the former departs, prompting Reigen to turn to Serizawa and complain about his body aches. Serizawa, meanwhile, is busy with his homework, saying he has to get it done over winter break. Reigen invites Serizawa to get some drinks, but Serizawa says he and his classmates are having an end-of-year party today.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 7 then sees Reigen answer his cell phone to Mob, who is asking about his New Year’s Eve plans. After some talk of UFOs and aliens, Reigen agrees to whatever Mob is planning at Mt. Mud Boat. He reveals that Mob called him to get a rental car for him and his friends, complaining about being used this way and ending his year with children. Serizawa, however, can tell how happy Reigen is, and says he’s happy for him as well.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 7 then sees Tome receive a similar call, but she says she can’t go because she has to cram school prep during winter break. She rejects their invitation, saying that the Telepathy Club is done for. The other three members resolve to pester her about it over winter break, but the narrator shares that she stopped answering her phone soon after that.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 7 then jumps forward in time to New Year’s Eve, where Reigen is seen waking up, only to realize that his alarm clock is out of batteries. While ranting and raving about how he always tells Mob how important it is to be punctual, Mob is told that Tome won’t be coming today. He resolves to find a UFO to show her instead.

However, Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 7 then shows Tome at the meeting spot earlier than any of them. She says she bailed on camp to come here instead, and that her phone was broken and she didn’t notice. Asking who the telepathist they found is, the boys tell her to wait a little bit longer. However, 45 minutes go by with still no word from Takenaka.

Mob is asked if it’s okay to keep Reigen waiting, but he says he’s not sure, having sent Reigen a message about their situation but getting no reply. Suddenly, Takenaka shows up, sharing that he overslept. As Tome expresses her confusion, Takenaka tells her that he’s a telepathist, which she takes as the group messing with her.

Inukawa says that they need to hurry up and go meet Reigen before he goes home, when they see the out-of-breath Reigen waiting for them, having arrived just 2 minutes before. The group then gets underway with Reigen driving, as Inukawa asks Takenaka why he overslept. He says he was nervous, saying it’s been a while since he has done anything like this.

Tome, meanwhile, thinks she’s being tricked, but Takenaka says it’s fine and that he’s not even sure if he can call a real UFO in the end. The group is seen approaching Mt. Mud Boat as Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 7 comes to an end, revealing the next episode’s title to be, Transmission 2 ~Encountering the Unknown~.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 7: In summation

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 7 is, overall, an exciting start to a new arc for the smash-hit anime series. As always, the supernatural is ever present in the series, as Mob and friends embark on an alien-finding journey to a local mountain.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 7 also features the classic, emotional moments the series is known for, which is mainly accomplished in this episode via Takenaka. His connection with Mob over both of them having a massive power which they have trouble controlling makes for a very real and organic connection, becoming almost relatable despite the fantastical context.

Nevertheless, Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 7’s greatest achievement is almost making viewers forget about the tragic death of Dimple in the last episode. Save for one line early on, the series moves on from this harrowing event, seemingly confirming that Dimple is gone for good.

Follow along for more general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

