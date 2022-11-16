One Piece Chapter 1067 (Full Spoilers): Dragon announces Army's fight to begin as Vegapunk asks to be rescued by Straw Hats

One Piece Chapter 1067 full summary spoilers were released on Wednesday, November 16, bringing some shocking clarifications and developments to earlier spoilers. While initial spoilers gave readers a good idea of what the issue had in store, the full summary spoilers offered the added benefit of transcribing each line of dialog.

Chapter 1067 of One Piece manga's spoilers further suggest that Monkey D. Dragon’s Revolutionary Army will soon make their move. This may even tie into both Vegapunk Shaka’s conversation with Dragon earlier in the arc, as well as the real Dr. Vegapunk’s asking Luffy to take him away from Egghead Island.

One Piece Chapter 1067’s full spoilers finally explain Punk Records to full extent

One Piece Chapter 1067: Vegapunk’s Devil Fruit and an attack on Mariejois

One Piece Chapter 1067 begins with Bonney asking Vegapunk about what happened to his head, saying it’s supposed to be larger like a lightbulb. The scientist explains that he cut it, with Bonney questioning if he can do it like cutting his hair. Vegapunk explains that the last time they met, his body had grown as large as a Giant, with Jinbe confirming that he had heard the rumors.

Bonney compares his state to a balloon. However, he explains that he’s a “Brainiac Man” who ate the Nomi Nomi no Mi or the Brain-Brain Fruit. Its powers allow him to remember every tiny detail of knowledge, but his brain grows bigger and bigger with the data capacity. The scientist further adds that he was already born as a genius with “unlimited databank” in his brain.

Vegapunk continues by saying that it’s grown into the world’s largest brain and still continues to grow. Luffy notes that he doesn’t see any change at all. Meanwhile, Chopper says it’s incredible and asks te scientist if he’s strong as well. Vegapunk confirms this fact, prompting Luffy to ask if he has become stupid due to cutting his head and removing part of his brain.

However, Vegapunk tells Luffy not to underestimate him, explaining that the apple on his head is an antenna. He points out the top half of Egghead Island, calling it Punk Records and saying it’s a hangar for his brain. Luffy questions it being too large, but Vegapunk explains that his antenna connects him to it via psychic wave, even if he’s far away.

The scientist then explains the Vegapunk satellites to the group, saying that each of them are an expert in their specific areas. He further adds that while they make up one personality, they do the work of six people. Vegapunk continues by saying that he synchronizes their experiences and knowledge with Punk Records once a day. Despite having separate personalities and duties, each of their experience is worthwhile. While calling it an incomprehensible world, Jinbe questions if this is possible because they share the same brain as him.

One Piece Chapter 1067 sees Vegapunk using the metaphor of a library to describe the situation, saying that if everyone in the world can access his brain, then his knowledge becomes all of mankind’s. He also observes that if humanity can update the Punk Records, the database can go well beyond his own brain in terms of knowledge.

This prompts Chopper to point out that every researcher in the world would be able to learn from it. Vegapunk confirms by agreeing, while Jinbe asks about the two-way intrusiveness and trust in implementing the system worldwide. However, the scientist says science can’t move forward if something like that is still being worried about.

One Piece Chapter 1067 then sees Bonney ignite her lightsaber and confront Vegapunk, calling him someone willing to sacrifice for the sake of science, like he did with her father, Kuma. Vegapunk warns Bonney that the saber is a failed invention, but she tells him to be quiet since she had earlier used it successfully.

Bonney demands that he change her father back, threatening to kill him if he says no. However, Jinbe tries to stop her from doing this because of the enemies she would make. Vegapunk begs her to turn the lightsaber off since it attracts a large number of insects, prompting them to swarm around Bonney and causing her to faint.

Meanwhile, Vegapunk says that her desire to kill him makes sense, as he was only spared because she chose a failed product for a weapon. He then asks the Straw Hats about Wano, asking if there is another dragon besides Kaido. Luffy confirms this, prompting Vegapunk to call the artificial Devil Fruit Momonosuke ate a failed product.

He explains it was created over 20 years ago from Kaido’s lineage factor, but Momonosuke’s growth with the Fruit won’t be the same as the original. Luffy tells him that it was a success since Momonosuke can do everything Kaido can and has become a guardian deity for Wano. However, when Luffy answers Vegapunk's query about the color, the latter calls it “a great failure.”

After confirming that he is a perfectionist, One Piece Chapter 1067 sees Luffy’s group begin asking about the Ancient Robot. Vegapunk says it once attacked Mariejois 200 years ago, saying it was likely created more than 900 years ago. The Straw Hats' captain states the impossibility of the situation while Vegapunk explains that he doesn’t know why it was created.

He emphasizes that the researchers who first found it were blown away by the unknown science and technology it utilizes, saying no one knows where it came from or what it intended to do. However, it is revealed that the World Government demanded the robot’s complete destruction, but researchers didn’t do this out of curiosity.

Vegapunk credits the robot existing to the information on it which generations of researchers have passed down, hiding its existence from the World Government in the process. He then congratulates the group for coming, saying they must’ve seen the entrance to the island as well. However, they explain they didn’t enter through the entrance, which prompts Vegapunk to say he’s sorry for their experience.

Guests arrive in One Piece Chapter 1067

One Piece Chapter 1067 then cuts to Sanji’s group of Straw Hats, where Robin is pointing out to Shaka that 200 years ago would be the same year discrimination against fishmen started. Franky asks if the robot climbed through the Red Line, to which Shaka says “probably” before explaining how they modeled Vega Force 01 on the ancient robot.

However, he says there are things they can’t replicate with modern science, specifically relating to its power source. Franky remarks that there were different and unique kinds of power to “change the common sense of the world today.” This suggests that whatever the ancient robot’s power source once was, it’s no longer accessible today.

Meanwhile, Nami says she’s happy that Luffy and the others are safe, asking who the girl with them is. Sanji reveals it to be Jewelry Bonney, with Usopp commenting that she’s trouble. While the spoilers aren’t clear in this section, it seems both groups of Straw Hats have reunited by this point, with Luffy chiming in here to say,

“Also, Vegapunk’s head is awesome.”

The real Dr. Vegapunk then laments about how he did some bad things to Bonney, to which Luffy says that the scientist should beg for forgiveness. However, Vegapunk snaps back at him, calling him a brat and asking what he knows about it.

In a shocking turn of events, One Piece Chapter 1067 sees Vegapunk admitting that there are some things he wishes to give her before asking Luffy to take him away from Egghead, but CP0 arrives at the island and requests entry. Meanwhile, on their ship, Rob Lucci is telling everyone how Jewelry Bonney is on the island and that they have no more use for her so they should kill her.

Vegapunk Pythagoras tells Shaka that a government’s ship has arrived, saying it would be bad if they knew they were harboring pirates. He also points out that Rob Lucci is among them, as Vegapunk Lilith says they should just let the organization enter since Lucci is an assassin.

Recognizing the name, One Piece Chapter 1067 sees Usopp and Nami expressing a desire to escape and not deal with Rob Lucci in any capacity. However, Shaka tells Pythagoras to turn them away after they leave the Seraphim, shocking Lilith. Shaka then says they’ll prepare to intercept CP0 and deny their request to harbor at Egghead Island.

One Piece Chapter 1067 then cuts to the Kamabakka Kingdom, where Lindbergh, Inazuma, and Karasu are calling out for Monkey D. Dragon over something to do with Bartholomew Kuma. He’s apparently seen running here to an unknown destination as Koala, Dragon, and Ivankov inform him that their battle as the Revolutionary Army is about to begin.

One Piece Chapter 1067: Final thoughts

An incredibly exciting developments to come from this latest round of spoilers is the official confirmation of Vegapunk’s desire to join the Straw Hats, even if it is temporary. His request to have Luffy and his group take him away from Egghead Island also suggests that he wants to cut ties with the World Government. CP0’s being denied entry to the island further supports this theory.

One Piece Chapter 1067 also seems to set up an interesting plotline for Bartholomew Kuma in the future. While his destination is currently unconfirmed, his running to Jewelry Bonney is a likely answer, considering the emphasis placed on her relationship with her father so far.

Finally, One Piece Chapter 1067 seemingly teases both the Revolutionary Army finally making their move and Luffy’s eventually meeting his father. The former is suggested by Ivankov’s line at the end of the issue, while the latter is a sensible storyline for Luffy’s taking Vegapunk from Egghead. More likely than not, he’ll ask to be taken to the Revolutionary Army, setting the estranged father and son up for their first meeting.

