One Piece Chapter 1067: Vegapunk's most likely moves following his departure from Egghead and the World Government

One Piece Chapter 1067 additional spoilers were released on Tuesday, November 15, bringing with them some exciting additional information on the upcoming issue. Most of it is focused on Vegapunk and is heavy in dialogue from the brilliant scientist, but one key point in particular stands out from this issue.

One Piece Chapter 1067 additional spoilers allege that Vegapunk will ask Luffy to take him away from Egghead Island, likely meaning to sever his relationship with the World Government. With this, fans seemingly have the overarching plot of the Egghead Island arc fully set up, especially considering CP0’s alleged arrival to the island in the issue.

However, fans are curious as to what Vegapunk would actually do following his departure from Egghead with the Straw Hats.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down what Vegapunk’s most likely moves following his rebellion against the World Government, based on alleged One Piece Chapter 1067 additional spoilers.

One Piece Chapter 1067 could be setting Vegapunk up to join Straw Hats, Revolutionary Army, or more

Vegapunk’s most likely moves

Kaze @Naujrotiv @OP_NEWS2022 @Mugiwara_23 Vegapunk wants Luffy to take him away for him to meet Dragom somewhere. Luffy and Dragon meeting coming soon @OP_NEWS2022 @Mugiwara_23 Vegapunk wants Luffy to take him away for him to meet Dragom somewhere. Luffy and Dragon meeting coming soon

First and foremost, the most obvious choice for Dr. Vegapunk following the dissolution of his World Government ties is to join Monkey D. Dragon’s Revolutionary Army. Chapter 1066’s official release confirming their previous affiliations further supports this, and is a very strong piece of evidence with which to support this development.

The Revolutionary Army’s worldwide popularity, thanks to Sabo’s actions at the Reverie, is also likely to make the group much wealthier and more easily fundable than they were before. This would eliminate what Vegapunk’s previous biggest concerns with joining Dragon’s group.

Furthermore, if he is revealed to be the leader of SWORD, it will eliminate the only other major concern fans currently know of.

Another possible development of this latest One Piece Chapter 1067 development is Vegapunk joining the Straw Hats. For starters, as a Yonko crew, the Straw Hats have power, wealth, and are able to plunder the loots of many other crews. This would give Vegapunk the funding he’d need to make joining Luffy’s crew worth it for his research.

Monkey D. Dragon as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

There’s also the fact that Vegapunk will, in the eyes of the World Government, already be associated with the Straw Hats once they help him escape from Egghead Island. This may push him into remaining with the crew long-term, especially if the World Government is looking for him to the point where the Revolutionary Army’s plans and hideouts might be revealed.

A particularly suspicious coincidence in the alleged One Piece Chapter 1067 additional spoilers is the cover story. It’s somewhat conspicuous that Caesar Clown and Vinsmoke Judge are fighting in the cover story of the same issue where Vegapunk announced his intent to leave the World Government.

This is made even more suspicious when considering that all three knew each other and were part of the MADS illegal science group. Vegapunk will also mention lineage factor experiments in this issue, which is something the three discovered during their time in the group. It almost seems is if author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda is trying to clue readers in on what’s soon to come for Dr. Vegapunk.

A fourth and final possibility for Vegapunk is a fate which will see him tied to no one and going independent with his research or even potentially sacrificing himself. However, the latter development would only make sense if the Vegapunk satellites can live without him. If this is revealed to be the case, then it would make sense for the one true Vegapunk to sacrifice himself for the other six.

In terms of going independent, One Piece Chapter 1067’s request may stem from Vegapunk being sick with a life of science, and wanting to live out his days in a simple manner. The issue will also see him specify that he has been a genius since birth, meaning he’s been involved in science his entire life.

As such, it’s entirely possible that he just wants to spend the rest of his years taking it easy in a beautiful part of the world.

However, all of this is speculation as of this article’s writing, with One Piece Chapter 1067’s official release not having come out yet. As a result, it’s still not 100% certain that the alleged spoilers are indeed what will transpire in the upcoming issue, meaning fans should be wary of what they believe until the said official release comes.

