One Piece Chapter 1067 (Additional Spoilers): Vegapunk asks Straw Hats to save him, CP0 arrive at Egghead, and more

One Piece Chapter 1067 additional spoilers were released on Tuesday, November 15, bringing with them some much-needed expansion and clarification on the initial spoilers. Details such as Vegapunk’s Devil Fruit and how it relates to “Punk Records” have been expanded on, as well as some additional details regarding the ancient robot’s attack on the World Government.

These spoilers also expand on Vegapunk as a character here, revealing his intent to be taken away from Egghead by the Straw Hats, seemingly confirming a popular fan theory. They also allege that CP0 is out to kill Jewelry Bonney while on the island as well, potentially giving the Straw Hats two allies to save this arc.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest One Piece Chapter 1067 spoilers.

One Piece Chapter 1067 spoilers explain Vegapunk’s character design, what he wants to do with his research, and more

Additional spoilers

One Piece Chapter 1067 spoilers begin by once more asserting the issue’s title to be “Punk Records,” as well as reaffirming the Caesar Clown versus Vinsmoke Judge cover story. Starting with its story content, the additional spoilers claim Vegapunk to have been born with a genius brain, but he also ate the Brain-Brain Fruit, called “Nomi Nomi no Mi”.

The Fruit allows Vegapunk’s brain to store unlimited information, but his brain and the size of his head increase proportionately as a result. It’s then revealed that the upper half of the giant egg on Egghead Island is made up of data from Vegapunk’s brain, and is still growing. This is called the “Punk Records” section of Egghead.

Allegedly, Punk Records is updated every day with data from Dr. Vegapunk and the six satellite Vegapunks. The real Vegapunk is linked to Punk Records via the antenna of the apple on his head. Vegapunk then explains to Jinbe how he wants to develop Punk Records to a level where anyone can access it and add their own information.

Jinbe points out that this might be bad because some people could add their biased thoughts. Vegapunk either ignores this or his response isn’t covered here, with One Piece Chapter 1067 additional spoilers seeing Vegapunk discuss Momonosuke’s dragon fruit. He says it was considered a failure because the color was wrong, calling himself a perfectionist and considering it a failure resultantly.

It’s then revealed that the ancient robot Luffy’s group found was built 900 years prior, climbed the Red Line, and attacked Mariejois 200 years ago. However, it ran out of fuel during the attack and was captured by the World Government. Robin points out that it was the same year that the “Fishman Discrimination Incident” took place.

One Piece Chapter 1067 additional spoilers then see Vegapunk claim that Vega Force 01 was meant to imitate the robot, but he couldn’t figure out the fuel the ancient robot used. He says that it’s a type of power source “unknown for the current era,” likely meaning whatever used to power the robot is now no longer in existence.

Additional spoilers then see Bonney use the lightsaber she found to attack Vegapunk, but the lightsaber is also revealed to be a failed invention because it attracts bugs. Since Bonney is afraid of bugs, she faints, while Vegapunk says there’s something that he wants to give to Bonney. However, he either doesn’t mention what it is here, or spoilers don’t say what it is.

Nevertheless, One Piece Chapter 1067 additional spoilers then shockingly see Vegapunk ask Luffy to take him away from Egghead Island. The issue then cuts to CP0 and Seraphim Kuma, who have arrived at Egghead and are requesting access to the island. Lucci discusses receiving a report that Jewelry Bonney was in the area, calling her a troublesome woman for her many escapes.

However, he specifies that the World Government has no further use for her, meaning they can kill her if they find her. Meanwhile, Shaka denies CP0 access, telling them to leave Seraphim Kuma where they are now and to leave. He then secretly orders the other Vegapunk satellites to prepare for battle.

Finally, One Piece Chapter 1067 additional spoilers cut to Kamabakka Kingdom on Momoiro Island, where the real Bartholomew Kuma suddenly gets up and starts running. Despite his damaged state, he seems determined to get where he’s going, as Dragon and Ivankov call out to him in the issue’s final moments.

