Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 6: Psycho Helmet Religion ends with a tragic death and heartfelt goodbye

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 6 was released on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, bringing with it an incredibly engaging yet thoroughly heartbreaking end to the Psycho Helmet Religion. Full of incredible ups and downs, this heartwarming series will wow and break through to even the coldest viewers.

Of particular note is the deepening of Mob and Dimple’s relationship, as well as the former demonstrating a level of maturity and insight not previously seen before. Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 6 is agonizing at times, but the silver lining is watching Mob grow up.

Follow along as this article fully recaps the events of Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 6.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 6 provides a world-class ending to Dimple’s character arc, his relationship with Mob

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 6: The fight continues…?

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 6 begins with Mob remembering everyone talking to him about his shirt and being popular, seemingly aware now that they were lying to him. He then remembers Dimple being honest with him about both, as the episode cuts to the present, where Dimple continues to make fun of Mob’s shirt.

He questions why Mob is wearing it, being somewhat offensive and rude throughout. Just as Mob appears to be getting angry, he expels his energy through the top of the Divine Tree, forming his own tree-like structure that fades quickly.

As those outside look in wonder, Dimple expresses joy that Mob didn’t end up blowing his top and attacking. He walks up to Mob, insulting the shirt further, before erecting a barrier after thinking Mob was going to attack. However, he ends up knocking Shigeo back quite easily, and begins questioning what happened to all of Mob’s energy and will to fight.

He eventually realizes that Mob used up all of his remaining energy, questioning if Mob has given up in his efforts to return Dimple to his side. He begins rambling at this point, essentially convincing himself that he’s a God and should be fighting Shigeo right now. Mob, however, stands silently across from him, eventually saying that Dimple doesn’t actually want to fight him.

Mob continues that his powers get in the way of their fighting, proving this by walking towards Dimple and his body naturally losing the will to fight. He tells Dimple that he trusts him because he gave him an honest opinion of the shirt when no one else would. He tells Dimple that he’s just Dimple, sending the newfound God into a rage over how Shigeo could say something like that.

Mob explains that Dimple isn’t dangerous, but just got carried away, which Dimple initially denies, saying his confidence is backed up by hard work. However, Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 6 sees Mob saying he got carried away and apologizing to Dimple. He says that he should’ve listened to what Dimple said instead of worrying about being popular.

Mob says that because he was so worried about this, he lost sight of what was important, that being his friendship with Dimple. Mob thanks Dimple for inviting him when he finally got everything he wanted, saying Dimple clearly could’ve pulled it all off on his own but still invited Mob. He says this wasn’t just a scheme, but rather something Dimple wanted to do with his friend, Mob.

Shigeo extends a hand while thanking Dimple for trusting him before he trusted Dimple, as the newfound God responds by telling Mob not to make up how he feels. However, Dimple begins reminiscing about how something felt off the entire time of his rule over the Psycho Helmet Religion, eventually realizing that it wasn’t fun because Mob wasn’t there.

He then admits to not fully understanding Mob, especially when they first met, since Shigeo wouldn’t use his powers in daily life, never wanted to go along with his ideas, and could never fully commit. However, he says he related to Mob’s desire to get the attention of the girl he likes, saying he also wanted people to acknowledge him and know he existed.

It becomes clear that Dimple felt Mob was this person and was incredibly thankful for having Mob in his life. However, he admits to thinking he could use Mob at the time, but says that something else in his heart changed as well. Unfortunately, he thinks this change was a loss of sight for his goal, so he once more lashes out at Mob to prove something to himself.

Mob instead says he’ll hear his friend out for everything he has to say, as Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 6 sees Dimple realize that followers and powers don’t matter, but friends do. Dimple says he didn’t realize it until now, but all he ever wanted was a friend. He calls Shigeo truly amazing, before saying he’s done and will stop messing with everyone’s minds.

He also says he’ll erase everyone’s memories of Psycho Helmet, saying he’ll return to normal as a result. Mob asks if he’s okay with this, sending Dimple on an angry rant considering Mob is the one who just convinced him to do it, before bursting out laughing. He then says they should go home, but Mob falls straight to the floor, saying he must have exerted too much power.

As Dimple laughs at how awkward Mob is, Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 6 sees him pick up Mob and carry him on his back, as the two chat while exiting the Divine Tree. Mob starts to fall asleep, asking Dimple to wake him up when they get home before instantly passing out. However, as the two are walking towards the exit, they’re stopped by what appears to be a self-sentient Psycho Helmet body.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 6: Dimple vs. Psycho Helmet

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 6 sees Dimple explain that the Divine Tree itself has now gained consciousness, gaining the Psycho Helmet personality and waiting for the right time to strike. Now, with both DImple and Mob exhausted, it’s ready to claim authority over both the Divine Tree’s power and their individual powers.

It asks Dimple to leave Mob behind for sustenance, as Dimple pleads with Mob to wake up. However, Psycho Helmet rushes Dimple, prompting him to jump up in the air and evade. Thus, Dimple versus Psycho Helmet begins, as Dimple launches a Godly Beam at the clumsy yet quick Psycho Helmet doll.

However, the doll survived, grabbing Shigeo off DImple’s back while others restrained the latter. Making quick work of his capturers, he rushes the doll which has stolen Mob, getting his friend back and sealing him within a barrier. By this point, however, Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 6 shows that the entire Divine Tree is filled with Psycho Helmet dolls, which Dimple begins punching, kicking, and throwing every which way.

As Dimple tries to launch a Godly Beam, all of the Psycho Helmet dolls do the same to him, creating a massive explosion. This is followed by the appearance of a giant Psycho Helmet doll, which Dimple is thankfully able to defeat before being rushed by smaller ones once more. However, he begins realizing that the Divine Tree is stealing his powers as the dolls crowd him.

He flies upward with a ladder of Psycho Helmets at his feet, eventually pummeling his way through each and every one after breaking through the roof with a Godly Beam. However, the Divine Tree sends more dolls of all sizes his way, as the exhausted Dimple screams out in defiance, making quick work of his enemies.

While successful thus far, he’s clearly getting tired, and the attacks of the dolls are clearly becoming more impactful. This is exacerbated by a sudden barrage of them, trapping Dimple in a comet which the Divine Tree then launches several non-stop Godly Beams at. This is followed by a massive overarching explosion, as Dimple makes one final stand and the screen goes black.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 6 then sees Dimple back with Mob, who is now waking up and still unable to see or move. Mob says he heard something loud, but Dimple says he dreamed it, explaining that he had to take a break before they got home since he’s so exhausted himself.

Dimple begins admiring Shigeo for holding in all the psychic power he has his whole life, which Dimple now understands with his own powers. He says he finally understands how amazing that is, adding that his getting carried away for being popular is “cute by comparison.” He continues applauding Shigeo for never letting it go to his head, calling him a true man who’ll be a big hit one day.

Realizing that he’s able to brainwash Mob right now, Dimple gives his friend his first and final orders, instructing him to stand up and walk home on his own two feet. The still-godly form Dimple is now being viewed in his green spirit form by Mob, who asks his friend what he’ll be doing.

Dimple says he has somewhere nearby he has to stop, watching his friend walk out as Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 6 shows a massive pair of Psycho Helmet eyes watches from behind. Mob turns to look and wave at his friend as he leaves, who tells Shigeo to take care before resuming his fight with Psycho Helmet.

However, despite the massive explosions and impacts coming from behind him, Mob continues walking out of the Divine Tree. Dimple is eventually eaten by the giant Psycho Helmet face, but seemingly breaks out in a flash of light as Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 6 sees Mob arriving outside. He tells all the Psycho Helmet followers to go home, as the series’ ending theme begins playing.

Continuing with the episode, fans see Mob and Ritsu at home, where the latter asks the former if he’s responsible for what’s happening on TV. The Divine Tree is seen floating gently into the sky, shocking Mob somewhat as Ritsu questions who’s responsible and why they would do it. It’s established that both have hazy memories of the night, with Mob not even remembering how he got home.

Ritsu suggests they ask Dimple, prompting Mob to head upstairs to get into bed. However, Mob doesn’t sleep, instead shedding tears and thanking his friend Dimple for what he did as Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 6 comes to an end. The next episode is officially entitled “Transmission 1 ~Winter Break~.”

In summation

With its incredibly sad narrative, Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 6 sees the tumultuous relationship of Shigeo Kageyama and Dimple come to an end in one of the best ways imaginable. From start to finish, the entire episode is laden with deep, vulnerable soliloquies from the two about why they value each other and what they each mean to one another.

This incredibly raw emotion is juxtaposed with the massive fight that comes midway through the episode, driving home that Dimple truly did mean everything he said. In the end, however, sadness and tragedy can’t escape even this happiest of episodes, with Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 6 heavily implying Dimple to be dead in its final scenes.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 6 is, overall, a great way to wrap up the first half of this final season for the smash-hit anime series. While there’s certainly plenty more exciting episodes in store, the now-concluded first half will no doubt be regarded as one of the series’ best arcs, if not the single best overall.

Follow along for more anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

