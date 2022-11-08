Mob Psycho 100 III episode 6: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 6 is set to release on Thursday, November 10 at 12 midnight JST. Following last week’s incredibly eventful episode, it seems as though Mob versus Dimple will be entering its final stages in the upcoming installment. Fans may even see a new enemy appear, with previews for the upcoming episode teasing as much.

However, with no veritable spoiler information for Mob Psycho 100 III episode 6 available as of this article’s writing, fans are left guessing exactly what will happen. However, fans do have concrete release information for the upcoming episode, creating further excitement in the fanbase with each passing day.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 6 may be reintroducing Psycho Helmet as its own entity based on preview

Release date and time, where to watch

As mentioned above, Mob Psycho 100 III episode 6 is set to release on Thursday, November 10 at 12 midnight JST. This translates to a daytime release on Wednesday, November 9, for most international viewers. However, select international viewers will also see the issue released early on Thursday, November 10.

International fans will be able to stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after it airs in Japan, per Crunchyroll’s simulcasting guidelines. An English dub of the episode will also be made available alongside the Japanese dub’s release, as has been occurring throughout the entire season thus far.

The episode is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 AM, Wednesday, November 9

Eastern Standard Time: 10 AM, Wednesday, November 9

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 PM, Wednesday, November 9

Central European Time: 4 PM, Wednesday, November 9

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM, Wednesday, November 9

Philippine Standard Time: 11 PM, Wednesday, November 9

Japanese Standard Time: 12 AM, Thursday, November 10

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 PM, Thursday, November 10

What to expect (speculative)

In Mob Psycho 100 III episode 6, fans can no doubt expect the Dimple versus Mob fight to continue in some capacity. While the reveal of Mob’s shirt has seemingly disarmed Dimple enough to temporarily halt their fight, it’s unlikely that their fight is over as fans know it following episode 5’s conclusion.

Furthermore, even if their actual bout is done with, the two will most likely have some harsh words to say to one another. With Mob feeling used and Dimple feeling somewhat oppressed by the mighty Mob, both clearly have some feelings towards one another that should be worked out.

An eerie part of the upcoming episode’s video preview saw Psycho Helmet appear, with a scene following it, which saw Dimple and Mob look up at something with shocked expressions. While speculative, it’s entirely possible that Psycho Helmet manifests itself as a legitimate, third-party threat that Dimple doesn’t control. This could be done by the Divine Tree’s energy creating a vessel for its own will and power.

In any case, all of the above plot information for Mob Psycho 100 III episode 6 is speculative and should be taken as such. While there are only a few days to go until the upcoming episode’s release, fans can hardly wait to see how everything shakes out.

