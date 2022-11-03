Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 5: Mob and Dimple confront each other in a psychic showdown for the ages

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 5 was released on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, continuing the previous episode's events. Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama decided to go to the Divine Tree after Dimple used Reigen and Ritsu against him in the episode. Shigeo's goal was to confront his ex-friend once and for all.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 5 is a visual feast for the eyes while also carrying a palpable relevance to the plot due to Mob and Dimple's history. The storied history between the two, having gone from enemies to friends to enemies again, makes their confrontation in Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 5 all the more engaging to watch.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 5: Of Mob vs. Dimple, a psychic Clash of the Titans & a visual feast

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 5: Hanazawa’s change of heart

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 5 picks up right where the previous episode left off, with Mob being recognized as the first founder of the Psycho Helmet Religion. Dimple tries to persuade Mob to join by mentioning how good it feels to be applauded, but Mob refuses and demands a face-to-face meeting.

Mob enters the Divine Tree after Dimple soliloquies about its newfound power, eventually appearing in his Psycho Helmet form before Mob while talking about how he'll be a new god. Mob presses Dimple on this, and the latter explains that he'll portray himself as a reincarnation of their creator.

Mob tells Dimple that he can't even be sure that what he's doing is good for people or will help them. Dimple agrees, but he also says he doesn't care about the details because those who worship him will figure them out on their own. This is when Mob finds Hanazawa sleeping, which brings his stress level up to 69%.

Following the theme song, Dimple appears in Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 5 before Mob in the form of Psycho Helmet. He tells him not to worry because Hanazawa is fine, before attempting to persuade Mob to join the Psycho Helmet Religion as its leader once more. Dimple considers it a waste not to use Mob's power in the way he desires, but Mob refuses.

Dimple says that Mob will be all alone if he doesn't join the Psycho Helmet Religion, since all of his friends and family have already joined and won't be coming back. Mob points out that Dimple is simply brainwashing everyone by demanding that he release everyone right away. He also wonders how Dimple managed to brainwash everyone, including Reigen and Ritsu.

Dimple answers his question by saying that the first step was to have people touch or ingest part of the Divine Tree. The second was to let the indoctrinated masses expose the nonbelievers. He explains that this is how he got to Reigen - by overwhelming him with his surroundings - and influencing him in the same direction. Dimple then reveals his plan to take over the country and, by extension, the entire world.

He wants to become a "new god," which Mob calls pointless since he messed up the city. Dimple shrugs, but Mob again demands he release everyone he brainwashed. Dimple emphasizes how nothing about the people he's influenced has changed since before his influence.

Dimple then tries to act like he's helping Mob by saying that he's not trying to leave Mob out of the fun and asking him what's wrong. This enrages Mob, who releases Hanazawa before lecturing Dimple about dirty play. He points out that no one can go against Dimple's wishes once they are under his influence, even if they want to.

Hanazawa's intervention and advocacy on Dimple's behalf prompts Mob to declare that he does not wish to engage in violent behavior, despite the fact that he is forced to do so. Hanazawa tells Mob that if he tries to harm Dimple, all Psycho Helmet Religion followers will never forgive him and that eventually everyone will stand in his way, raising Mob's stress levels to 72%.

When Dimple explains that Hanazawa is only trying to be a friend, Mob responds by destroying the Psycho Helmet vessel and demanding that Dimple come out. Mob continues to destroy the Psycho Helmet vessels, which enrages Hanazawa and sparks a fight between the two.

Dimple then reveals he's not controlling Hanazawa, meaning he's fighting for his beliefs. As Mob's stress level reaches 80%, he seems to freeze Hanazawa with his powers. But Hanazawa quickly breaks free, prompting Dimple to explain that Hanazawa has godly powers right now because he is a true believer.

Hanazawa then begins to overwhelm Mob with his power, apologizing as Mob is sent down a massive chasm. Dimple tells Mob to relax and let the Divine Tree's roots soothe him. However, Mob is aware of how dangerous they are. He tries to warn Hanazawa to move out of the way as he launches a massive blast, raising his stress level to 89%.

Hanazawa congratulates Mob as he is launched into the air, while Dimple prepares to confront Mob in a massive Psycho Helmet vessel. Mob easily defeats the massive vessel, but several smaller ones emerge from the wreckage. His level of stress keeps going up as Mob keeps asking him why DImple won't show himself in his true form.

Mob is dogpiled by even more vessels, before effortlessly destroying them and concluding that Dimple is scared of him. As several dozen Psycho Helmet vessels press on Mob, his stress levels reach 92% and he begins to tire. Mob begs Dimple to come out, saying it hurts to fight his friend.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 5: Mob vs. Dimple begins

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 5 sees Mob panting and collapsing as he destroys more Psycho Helmet vessels after returning from its eyecatchers. It makes Mob realize that his powers are being taken away, while Dimple makes fun of him for being lured into the Divine Tree. During all of this, one of the Psycho Helmet ships blows up into a huge piece of broccoli, which traps Mob and makes Dimple appear.

Dimple tells Mob that defying him was the worst thing he could have done. He then says that since Mob won't listen to him, he'll have to get Tsubomi to tell Mob to join. Mob's stress level goes up to 93% again as he uses his awesome power to get out of the trap right away.

Dimple then tells Mob that he has no chance with Tsubomi, pointing out that she isn't the type of person to honestly say she doesn't want something. He compares this to her lack of conformity and living by her own set of values, saying it's no surprise she didn't notice his psychic abilities.

He says that even getting shredded won't make her join Mob's side, but if Mob becomes the leader of the Psycho Helmet religion, he might have a chance. Mob tosses Dimple away and calls the conversation stupid. He hilariously slaps Dimple when he returns. Dimple transforms into a seemingly corporeal form and grabs Mob's hand, telling him to stop.

He then declares that he, too, must become serious, emitting a burst of energy and transforming into his Great God Dimple form. Mob's stress level rises to 95% as he mocks Dimple's new form and asks, "Who cares?" Meanwhile, Dimple charges towards Mob and continues to hit him, raising Mob's stress level to 98%.

He stops and asks Mob if he's already given up. Mob's defiant look shows that he hasn't. Dimple hurls Mob into a nearby vine before punching all around and finally punching through to hit him in the stomach. He then concedes that he knows that's not enough to defeat Mob, before thinking internally that he's reached his limit with all the energy these attacks have consumed.

He also talks about the times he almost saw Mob lose, as Mob stands up and makes fun of Dimple's new form. Dimple gloats more in Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 5, while Mob mocks him for holding back, saying everything about him is fake. He demands to see the real Dimple, refusing to accept this fraud.

Dimple tells Mob not to deny his desires before unleashing a beam attack on him. Dimple is initially concerned that he expended too much energy, but as he calls out to Mob, the latter's stress levels rise to 99%. The smoke swirls as Dimple wonders how Mob can still wield so much power.

Mob then emerges from the smoke, describing the previous attack as "surprising" and claiming he would have died as a result of it. Dimple is scared of his angry friend, so Mob asks him to say something.This forces Dimple to admit that he was attempting to use Mob from the beginning. Mob steps forward, accepting that this is the end, prompting Dimple to put on his best war face and rush towards Mob.

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 5 shows that the smoke clears around Mob after he gets punched, revealing his monkey shirt. As Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 5 concludes, a surprised Dimple calls the shirt lame, apparently upsetting Mob and raising his stress levels to 100%. The next episode is entitled “Divine Tree 3 ~Dimple Is~.”

Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 5: In summation

Overall, Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 5 is an incredibly exciting episode, possibly the most action-packed so far this season. Fans have been waiting for a rematch between Mob and Dimple since the former's victory in the first season, and they are overjoyed to see it finally happen in Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 5.

Mob's character is also quite unique in Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 5, as he is forced into a situation that viewers haven't seen him in before. Mob has had other problems and conflicts, but this final fight with Dimple, whom he thought was his friend, was by far his hardest and most personal.

Dimple's character deserves a special mention for how he is presented throughout Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 5. Even though he puts on a brave face to keep going after his goals, it's clear that he has a lot of regrets about being in this situation with Mob. Its possible that Dimple might have a change of heart in the next episode.

