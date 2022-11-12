Mob Psycho 100 III episode 7: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 7 is set to release on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 12 AM JST. The highly anticipated episode will kick off the second half of the final season of the smash-hit anime series, which fans are ecstatic to see.

That being said, Mob Psycho 100 III episode 7 seems set to take a step back from the chaos that this season has been known for so far, even if only temporarily. With a seemingly mundane plotline ahead, fans are both excited and curious to see what trials and tribulations Mob will face in the series' final six episodes.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Mob Psycho 100 III episode 7, speculates on what to expect, and more.

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 7 seems set to lull viewers into mundanity before Mob’s next conflict arrives

Release date and time, where to watch

Mob Psycho 100 III episode 7, as aforementioned, is set to release on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 12 AM JST. For most international viewers, this means a daytime release on Wednesday, November 16. Select international viewers, like domestic Japanese fans, will also see the episode released in the extremely early morning hours of Thursday, November 17.

International fans can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after it airs in Japan, per Crunchyroll’s simulcasting guidelines. An English dub of the episode will also be made available alongside the Japanese dub’s release, as has been the case throughout the entire season thus far.

The episode is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7AM, Wednesday, November 16

Eastern Standard Time: 10AM, Wednesday, November 16

Greenwich Mean Time: 3PM, Wednesday, November 16

Central European Time: 4PM, Wednesday, November 16

Indian Standard Time: 8:30PM, Wednesday, November 16

Philippine Standard Time: 11PM, Wednesday, November 16

Japanese Standard Time: 12AM, Thursday, November 17

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30PM, Thursday, November 17

What to expect (speculative)

According to previews for the upcoming episode, fans can expect Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama to return to his normal, daily life in Mob Psycho 100 III episode 7. This appears to be a consistent grounding point the series returns to at the end of an arc, and the upcoming episode appears to be no exception.

At the end of the upcoming episode, fans will most likely see hints of what Mob will face next. There’s also the fallout of the Divine Tree’s departure and the Psycho Helmet Religion’s disbandment. Mob was also seemingly revealed as the original founder of the Psycho Helmet Religion to its members, so it remains to be seen if this is something the group’s members are still aware of.

Speaking of the dissolution of the Psycho Helmet Religion, fans most likely will not be seeing Dimple return in Mob Psycho 100 III episode 7. It seems fairly certain that he sacrificed himself to destroy the Divine Tree and save Mob, and it’s unlikely that the series doubles back on this implication so soon after cementing it.

