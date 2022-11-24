Mob Psycho 100 III teases action-packed final arc with Shigeo at its center

With the release of its eighth episode on Wednesday, November 23, Mob Psycho 100 III will have completed all but the final arc of the smash-hit manga series from author and illustrator one. The adaptation team seems to have put out a small trailer-like video to celebrate the upcoming final arc.

Furthermore, the video seemingly shows Mob Psycho 100 III protagonist Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama at the center of all this chaos. With characters calling out to Mob the entire time, it seems the young teenage esper may be losing his wits in a more impactful and significant way than ever before.

Mob Psycho 100 III will see Mob lose control more than ever before

The Mob Psycho 100 III final episodes trailer begins with a shot of Mob in his stress-released state, likely caused by his stress levels reaching 100% for some reason. Many characters can be heard calling out to him as shots of crushed ground and various explosions play out. This eventually transitions into a scene that appears to showcase Mob vs. Hanezawa in a forest.

Ritsu and Reigen are both seen running towards someone or something, most likely Shigeo, given how close the two are to him. Tsubomi Takane is then seen looking at a tornado with an amazed expression before the scene transitions to Ritsu, seemingly mid-fight. He’s most likely fighting Mob based on the environmental destruction seen in the quick shot.

The Mob Psycho 100 III final episodes trailer then sees stress-released Mob approach and throw Hanezawa, seemingly confirming that the two will be fighting for some reason. A curious shot of a smiling Mob in front of a black background is seen before various quick transitions follow, including shots of Ritsu, Hanezawa, and Reigen, a hand reaching out, and more shots of stress-released Mob.

The Mob Psycho 100 III final episodes trailer ends shortly after that, with what sounds like Ritsu yelling out to Mob to stop whatever he’s doing or about to do. The final episodes seem to be an exciting conclusion for both the season and series, with this final arc being the last arc of the manga.

With the series overall and this particular third season being as popular and successful as they are, fans expect this final string of episodes to send the series out on a high note. If this latest trailer is any indication, fans can count on this expectation being met.

