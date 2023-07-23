Re:Zero season 3 reveals new key visual

Re:Zero Starting Life in Another World season 3 recently dropped a new key visual during the MF Bunko J Summer School Festival livestream event on Sunday, July 23, 2023. This added to the excitement surrounding the release of the much-anticipated season that is expected to be part of the anime lineup in 2024.

Kadokawa's announcement about Re:Zero season 3 being in production during AnimeJapan 2023 fueled excitement among fans of the series, who have eagerly awaited additional news about the anime. After almost two years since the conclusion of Re:Zero Starting Life in Another World season 2, the series is finally set to make its grand return.

Re:Zero season 3 key visual features Anastasia, Emilia, and other lead characters

The isekai anime series is set to return with season 3 next year, and it is expected to have two cours, similar to the second season. While the release details are yet to be disclosed by the creators, the release of a new visual at the MF Bunko J Summer School Festival spiked enthusiasm among fans, who are looking forward to immersing themselves in the world of Re:Zero Starting Life in Another World season 3.

Although the visual for the anime does not reveal much about season 3, it does an excellent job of providing a glimpse of the world that the captivating storyline in Re:Zero season 3 will be set against. The visual, which almost resembles a Renaissance painting, showcases the lead characters, Anastasia, Emilia, Crusch, Priscilla, and Felt Camp, in a dreamlike world in the midst of ruins with castles in the background.

The Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu Witch's Re:surrection smartphone game also received a fresh illustration during the recently held event.

For context, after Re:Zero season 2 concluded with Arc 4, The Everlasting Contract, the upcoming season will likely adapt Arc 5, The Stars that Engrave History. The fifth arc showcases Anastasia Hoshin inviting Emilia, Priscilla, Crusch, and Felt Camps to a gathering in the Watergate City of Priestella.

Once the characters arrive in Watergate City, the Witch Cult is set to make an appearance and take control of the city. Consequently, Natsuki Subaru will be compelled to unite all five camps to defeat the malevolent Cultists and free the city, which will result in the formation of a beautifully crafted narrative with visually stunning sequences.

As fans eagerly await more information about the upcoming season, they can revisit the first two seasons and read the manga to gain a better understanding of the narrative before season 3 makes its debut.

