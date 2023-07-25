Does Aqua end up with Akane in Oshi no Ko manga? explained

As Oshi no Ko is an ongoing manga, it makes it difficult to establish whether Aqua will ultimately end up with Akane or not. According to the manga's plot, they were previously in a relationship, but it did not last and they ultimately broke up.

Aqua has had two possible love interests in the story till now, Akane and Kana.

But now the manga is hinting at Ruby's inclusion, as she discovered Aqua's identity from the past, making the relationship aspect of the series even more complicated.

In the world of anime and manga, love triangles and harems are common tropes. Oshi No Ko, a manga series by writer Aka Akasaka and illustrator Mengo Yokoyari, features that popular trope in an interesting and twisted way, making it one of the most talked-about and controversial aspects of the series.

Disclaimer: The article is subjective and contains spoilers from the manga.

Aqua's chances of ending up with Akane in Oshi no Ko are highly unlikely

Aqua is one of the main protagonists of the series. He is a complex character with an even more complicated love life. Till now in the story, he is shown to have a certain affection for Akane, Kana, and Ruby, respectively.

Now with the new developments in the manga, with Ruby discovering that Aqua was Doctor Gorou from her previous life whom she wanted to marry, fans are left wondering which of them he will ultimately end up with. As the manga is still ongoing, the answer to this question remains uncertain.

Throughout Oshi no Ko, Aqua Hoshino's love life becomes entangled in a complex triangle involving Kana Arima and Akane Kurokawa. While Aqua and Akane were in a relationship in the past, it eventually ended, leaving room for potential developments with Kana in the future. But, due to the twisted nature of the plot, nothing can be stated with absolute certainty.

Regarding his relationship with Ruby, it is unlikely that they will become romantically involved because, despite their past, Ruby is now his sister in this life. Moreover, Aqua has not shown any inclination or interest in dating Ruby up to this point in the manga.

Oshi no Ko depicts a complex relationship between Aqua and Kana, which evolves throughout the manga. Their first meeting took place during their childhood on the set of Taishi's movie, where Kana's belief in being the best child actress was humbled by Aqua's exceptional acting abilities.

Fate later reunited them in high school, and that is when their friendship started and slowly deepened, eventually leading Aqua to convince Kana to join his sister in forming an idol group, B-Komachi.

The manga of Oshi no Ko from then further explores the evolving dynamics between Aqua and Kana, adding depth to their bond.

Later, Kana gets heartbroken when she witnesses Aqua kissing Akane during a live show, leading her to actively ignore him thereafter. However, as the story progresses, she finds herself increasingly drawn to Aqua.

On the other hand, during their practice for Tokyo Blade, Akane, and Aqua become closely connected in various scenes.

Akane is even seen supporting Aqua after he collapses remembering his traumatic past. Eventually, Aqua rejects Kana's advances when she asks him out because he decides to date Akane. However, their relationship does not work out, and they eventually break up.

Later, Akane even admits that Aqua has always had something for Kana.

Aqua's effort in avoiding Kana following his separation from Akane revealed that he had and always had a particular place in his heart for Kana, which Akane and Ruby both identified in the manga. Aqua and Kana's connection in Oshi no Ko is a complicated one that evolved from friendship to something more yet unnamed.

It is obvious that the two value one other to the point that it has been difficult for them to identify who cared for the other more. Even though Kana is now an idol and it is dangerous for her to have a partner, the bond they share is indestructible.

Therefore, there's a good chance that Aqua might end up with Kana Arima in Oshi no Ko.

