10 coolest anime characters with green hair 

Seeing someone walk around with green hair in real life is weird for most people, but in the world of anime, it is not uncommon. Many unique and beloved characters have sported this iconic hair color since the beginning of anime as a whole.

However, not all of them have been equally as cool in the eyes of fans. Some anime characters with green hair are objectively higher on the scale of coolness than others, thanks to their powers or personalities.

The following list contains 10 anime characters with green hair that will go down in history as the coolest.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author’s opinion and will contain spoilers.

1) Maki Zenin (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Family is not always where you will find comfort and affection, a fact Maki from Jujutsu Kaisen had to learn the hard way. Maki was born as a non-sorcerer in a prominent sorcerer family. Because of this, she was mistreated and abused, leading her to eventually exile herself from her clan.

She is a second-year student at Jujutsu High, as well as one of the best fighters in the series. She wants to become a great sorcerer and prove to her family that they were wrong about her. Her serene personality and amazing fighting prowess immediately gave her the title of a cool character. The fact that she has amazing green hair only helps cement that idea even further.

2) Roronoa Zoro (One Piece)

Zoro during the Wano arc (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

One Piece is a franchise that has introduced countless cool characters over the span of its 25 years. Of all the anime characters presented to us in the series, Zoro has to be one of the most iconic, as well as one of the coolest. His green hair is so iconic that even his nickname, given to him by Sanji, refers to it.

Zoro’s dream is to someday become the most powerful swordsman ever, challenging all the other skilled fighters around the world. He is arguably the most loyal member of the Straw Hat crew and fans love whenever he appears on screen.

3) Midoriya Izuku (My Hero Academia)

Deku is always shy at first (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

Midoriya, the protagonist of My Hero Academia, had the misfortune of being born as a regular human in a world where most people have amazing powers. Because of this, he was bullied and mocked his entire childhood. After a fateful encounter with his idol, All Might, Deku was given the power of One for All, allowing him to pursue his dream of being a Hero.

Out of all the distinctive anime characters this franchise has to offer, Midoriya somehow stands out from the rest. He has big puffy green hair that is hard to miss in a crowd, even when surrounded by the weirdest of individuals. He is an amazing Hero who does everything in his power to save innocents and stop evil, which is why he needs to be included on the list.

4) Gon Freecs (Hunter X Hunter)

Gon always fights with all of his power (Image via Yoshiro Togashi/Shueisha, Viz Media, Hunter x Hunter)

Hunting monsters seems like a job designed only for the most ruthless and cold-hearted individuals, but this perception is wrong. One of the most powerful hunters in the Hunter X Hunter universe has to be the lovable and kind Gon Freecs.

Gon is the definition of a pure-hearted hero, given he hardly ever gets mad or wishes harm on others. Nonetheless, do not make this gentle soul mad, or you will regret ever crossing paths with him. Gon is one of the most iconic anime characters ever and his green hair has more than one scene that will always be a part of history.

5) Tatsumaki (One Punch Man)

Tatsumaki using her powers (Image via ONE, One Punch Man)

An arrogant and stubborn individual needs to have a lot of power that can help them back up their words. The S-rank heroine with flowing green hair, Tatsumaki, has more than enough power to justify her attitude.

Tatsumaki is a powerful Esper who loves defeating monsters and receiving praise for her actions. She is undoubtedly one of the most popular anime characters in One Punch Man, as well as one of the coolest heroes in existence.

6) Broly – Legendary Super Saiyan (Dragon Ball Super)

Broly in his Legendary Super Saiyan form (Image via Akira Toriyama/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dragon Ball Super: Broly)

The Saiyan race from Dragon Ball has several legends that depict the arrival of a warrior with green hair and immense power that will surpass all the limits. This warrior only appears in the galaxy every thousand years, and Broly had the fortune of being this mythical fighter.

As a child, Broly was exiled from Planet Vegeta because of his enormous power level which scared King Vegeta. He is normally a very calm and kind young man, but if he gets mad, his legendary power awakens, making him a danger to the entire universe.

7) Freed Justine (Fairy Tail)

Freed using his ocular powers (Image via Hiro Mashima, Fairy Tail)

Honor is one of the most important values a member of the Fairy Tail guild needs to uphold. Freed may not have appeared much on the show, but he always made sure to let fans know how important staying true to his ideals was to him.

Freed liked to always repay his debts, no matter what was asked of him. Thanks to his strong ocular powers, Fried became one of the coolest members of the cast. His long and stylish green hair and his powerful eye-based magic are some of the most iconic qualities this magical anime character has.

8) Sailor Neptune (Sailor Moon)

Saving the Earth from intergalactic threats with style and elegance is something only Michiru, or Sailor Neptune, can achieve. Michiru is the reincarnation of the ancient warrior Sailor Neptune, who used to protect the Solar System in a past life.

She is also known as the Soldier of the Deep Waters, alluding to the fact that her powers come from the oceans. She is also the guardian of the Deep Aqua Mirror, which always reveals the truth to its users. Her long green hair, as well as how fashionable she looks while fighting evil, made her one of the coolest anime characters from the 90s.

9) Eto Yoshimura (Tokyo Ghoul)

Anime characters with green hair are often associated with calm personalities and heroic behaviors. However, Eto from Tokyo Ghoul, also known as the One-eyed Owl, is the complete opposite of that. Born as a natural half-ghoul, Eto developed a liking for murder from a young age.

Using her secret identity as Sen Takatsuki, a horror novelist, she was able to go on several rampages that caused the deaths of hundreds of people. She was a sadistic woman who greatly enjoyed chaos and destruction, going to any lengths to create it. She may be a psychopathic monster, but she is also a really cool Ghoul.

10) Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck (Bleach)

Nel in her young form (Image Tite Kubo/Shueisha, Viz Media, Bleach)

Most Hollows in Bleach are evil-natured creatures that revel in causing pain and death everywhere they go. Nelliel, also known as Nel Tu, is a stark comparison to the other members of her species, considering she is kind, loyal, and even childlike sometimes. She is better known because of the skull she often wears on her head, as well as her light green hair.

She was a member of the Espadas, a powerful team of Hollow-Shinigami hybrids who served Aizen during the series. Unlike most who often act cruel, Nel loves to show her affection to the people around her. You'd be hard-pressed to find a more wholesome anime character in Bleach than the cool and adorable Nel.

