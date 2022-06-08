Which Hunter x Hunter character are you based on your Zodiac sign?

In Hunter x Hunter, many fan-favorite characters have personalities that match up perfectly with the Zodiac signs.

The study of astrology focuses on finding the connection between the Zodiac signs and the personalities of human beings.

Although there is a group called the Zodiacs in Hunter x Hunter, it is based on the Chinese Zodiac. This article will instead talk about the Western Zodiac signs and which characters in the series match up with them.

Note: This list is purely subjective and reflects the author's opinion. Only one character from Hunter x Hunter has been chosen for each Zodiac sign. This article also contains spoilers for the Hunter x Hunter (2011) anime.

12 Hunter x Hunter characters that perfectly embody the Zodiac signs

1) Kurapika (Aries)

Aries individuals are courageous, determined and confident. However, they can also be impatient and moody in certain circumstances.

Kurapika has demonstrated each of these personality traits throughout Hunter x Hunter. His determination to find the lost Scarlet Eyes and his confidence in his Nen abilities are both characteristics that Aries people embody perfectly.

The somewhat gloomy mood that he adopts later in the Hunter x Hunter series also helps solidify his status as an Aries.

2) Gon Freecss (Taurus)

Taurus individuals are reliable and devoted while also being stubborn and uncompromising. This makes them some of the most amazing yet frustrating people to work with.

These characteristics are an accurate representation of Gon's personality in Hunter x Hunter, especially during the Chimera Ant arc and his quest for revenge.

When he went to avenge Kite, Gon was reliable and devoted. He did whatever it took to get revenge on Pitou, even though that meant almost dying in the process.

Gon was also stubborn and uncompromising. Nobody, not even Killua, was able to stop him from going through with his plan.

3) Komugi (Gemini)

Gemini individuals tend to be gentle and affectionate. They can also adapt to any situation they find themselves in. However, these individuals can also get incredibly nervous and become indecisive at times.

Komugi was the embodiment of the Gemini personality in Hunter x Hunter, especially when she was shown playing Gungi with Meruem. She was always respectful and gentle towards Meruem. This played a huge role in changing Meruem's fundamental way of thinking.

At the same time, whenever Meruem asked Komugi a question, she would spend way too much time trying to decide how to answer, highlighting her indecisiveness and nervousness.

4) Killua Zoldyck (Cancer)

Cancer individuals are tenacious, loyal and sympathetic. They can also be suspicious and manipulative when they are in a bad mood.

Although Killua currently has all the qualities of a Cancer, he did not have them at the beginning of Hunter x Hunter.

Up until around the midpoint of the Chimera Ant arc, Illumi's Nen needle was suppressing Killua's true feelings and desires. It prevented him from being tenacious and loyal. He would always unwillingly run from a battle if he believed someone was stronger than himself.

However, after removing the needle, Killua became the perfect embodiment of Cancer personality traits.

5) Biscuit Krueger (Leo)

Biscuit Krueger, also known as Bisky, is the perfect embodiment of the Leo personality. She is courageous, honest and passionate while also being short-tempered and aggressive. Her honesty and passion shine through as a Nen teacher.

When she trained Gon and Killua during their time on Greed Island, Bisky would always put 100% into teaching the pair, giving them the best opportunities to reach their maximum potential. However, she would always be short-tempered and aggressive, especially when Killua would make fun of her age or personality.

6) Mr. Wing (Virgo)

Virgo individuals are loyal and practical, with a mind geared towards analyzing every situation they find themselves in. However, they can also be overly critical when analyzing both themselves and others. They also tend to have an all-work no-play attitude.

During the Heaven's Arena arc, Mr. Wing used his expertise in Nen to introduce it to Gon and Killua. Before their training, he analyzed their combat capabilities and realized that they had one-in-a-million potential.

During their Nen training, Mr. Wing would make sure Gon and Killua were consistently practicing their Nen basics rather than messing around.

7) Knov (Libra)

Libra individuals are cooperative, fair-minded and diplomatic. They are willing to lend their help to anyone that needs it. At the same time, they try their best to avoid confrontations and can be indecisive at times.

These characteristics were seen in Knov when he was willing to join Netero and Morel in the Extermination Team.

Knov willingly used his Nen ability to create a dimensional space to act as a rest area for the team. However, after feeling the menacing aura of the Royal Guards, he tried his best to avoid fighting any chimera ant.

8) Scorpio: Hisoka Morow

Scorpio individuals are typically resourceful, brave and passionate while also being manipulative and violent. This explains Hisoka's personality in the anime perfectly.

The crazed clown is capable of using everything in his immediate vicinity to assist him in a fight. He is incredibly passionate about fighting opponents that are much stronger than himself.

At the same time, Hisoka is one of the most violent characters in Hunter x Hunter. He would brutally murder anyone for no reason.

9) Sagittarius: Isaac Netero

Individuals with this Zodiac sign are considered to be travelers and wanderers in some shape or form. Their curiosity and love of traveling are perfect for exploration. However, they have a tendency to make promises they know they cannot keep.

This is how Isaac Netero was in Hunter x Hunter. He was a member of the first Dark Continent Expedition Team featured in the series and made it his goal to explore the entire landmass. In the end, he was unable to get very far as the Dark Continent is much too dangerous and vast.

10) Capricorn: Kite

Capricorns know how to keep a calm mind with their exemplary discipline and self-control. However, they have a tendency to always expect the worst.

During his time in Hunter x Hunter, Kite always kept a calm exterior, even during his fight with Pitou.

The Royal Guard unexpectedly cut his arm off and exerted an incredibly menacing aura. Regardless, Kite remained disciplined and did not show even an ounce of fear.

However, instead of having complete faith in his strength and Nen ability, Kite was sure Pitou would kill him.

11) Aquarius: Knuckle Bine

Individuals with this Zodiac sign are typically independent and always fight for what they think is morally correct. However, they tend to be uncompromising and refuse to express their emotions.

Knuckle Bine is a character who will fight for what he thinks is right, no matter how much stronger his opponent is. This was seen during his fight with the Royal Guard Youpi.

Knuckle always tries his best not to cry whenever he sees a cute puppy or is proud of Gon and Killua. This feeds into the "never wanting to express emotions" aspect of the Aquarius personality.

12) Pisces: Leorio Paladiknight

Pisces individuals are very kind to those they care about. They can be compassionate and gentle towards their friends, but they can also be incredibly fearful. This explains Leorio almost perfectly.

Much of the Hunter x Hunter fanbase has declared Leorio to be Gon's father due to how compassionate and gentle he is towards the young boy.

