8 iconic anime characters with only one visible eye

Every now and then, there's an anime character who only has one visible eye. Sometimes, it's just due to them missing an eye. Other instances involve their hair getting in the way. All that matters for this list is that their vision would be realistically obscured by something.

This design choice is actually far more common than one would think, especially in regards to anime characters having hair cover part of their face. Hence, there's no shortage of good characters to choose from for a list like this.

8 amazing anime characters who have one of their eyes obscured by something

8) Midari (Kakegurui)

The thought of losing her finger excites her (Image via MAPPA)

Starting this list is a character who actually lost an eye and isn't obscuring it for fashion reasons. Midari is flat-out insane and fantasizes about her death and pain in Kakegurui, which is what led her to lose her left eye. She lost some gambles to Kirari, who was curious to see what was behind a human being's eye.

Midari happily complied and stabbed herself in the left eye without hesitation. Ever since then, she's usually seen with a white eyepatch to cover up that gruesome injury. Most other anime characters usually don a strange hairstyle or get injured in a battle to end up on a list like this one.

Still, her insanity is part of her charm.

7) Asuka Shikinami Langley (Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo)

This eyepatch confused many Evangelion fans (Image via Studio Khara)

Neon Genesis Evangelion is only 26 episodes long, but it quickly cemented itself as a legendary anime that everybody should see at least once. Of course, those who do might wonder a few things about Asuka's placement here. For starters, her name here (Asuka Shikinami Langley) differs from the show (Asuka Langley Sohryu).

Not to mention, she didn't have an eyepatch then. The change in name happened in the movie versions of the character, while the eyepatch was added in the third Rebuild film. She's not the exact same character as the one from the anime show but is still similar enough for fans' satisfaction.

6) Sanji Vinsmoke (One Piece)

He's almost always seen with a cigarette in his mouth (Image via Toei Animation)

Sanji has two healthy eyes but often hides one of them with his hairstyle. Thus, he's a prime example of an anime character who only has one visible eye most of the time. He's immensely popular due to his role in one of the most iconic anime of all time, so readers should already be familiar with him.

Sanji serves as the main cook for the Strawhats and has a notable rivalry with fan favorite Zoro. That rivalry has sparked numerous debates in the One Piece fandom before, but apart from that, Sanji's other main characteristics are his compassion and charm.

Whenever he's in action, his hair often moves along with him. Hence, One Piece fans can see both eyes in those moments.

5) Kenpachi Zaraki (Bleach)

Unlike some other anime characters who wear eyepatches for practical reasons, Kenpachi does it to limit his spiritual power. He's always looking for a challenge and has no qualms about limiting his power in any way to get a good fight. Even his ridiculously spiky hair has bells attached to it to give his opponent an edge in battles.

If he's fighting somebody suitably strong, he will remove the eyepatch. Suffice to say, he's one of the coolest characters in Bleach, so he's well-deserving of being on this list.

4) Rem (Re:Zero)

The more popular twin sister (Image via White Fox)

Rem is another anime character who has hair covering one side of her face. This time, her right eye is even rarer to see than Sanji's. Still, she's unquestionably the most beloved character in her series. It is worth mentioning that her sister, Ram, is also eligible for this list, but she is less popular than her.

Not to mention, it would be redundant to include two Re:Zero characters on a single list full of general anime characters. Ergo, this section will focus primarily on the blue-haired sibling. Rem is the more demure and polite sister who falls in love with the main protagonist, although her missing memories complicate things.

3) Touka Kirishima (Tokyo Ghoul)

Touka's iconic design (Image via Pierrot)

Continuing this list is yet another anime character with hair that covers part of her face. Like the last two characters with hair covering their faces, it's her right eye that's hidden. Although there are instances where fans get to see both her eyes, her iconic look is usually what they see instead.

She's an emotionally insecure character who looks more human than ghoul and is also the main female lead of the anime. Touka ends up marrying the main protagonist, Ken Kaneki, and having two children together.

2) Maximillion Pegasus (Yu-Gi-Oh!)

Technically, there are two things covering Pegasus's left eye. First, there's his shiny silver hair. Second, there's the Millennium Eye, a unique artifact that allows him to read his opponent's mind.

The latter is part of the reason why he's such an effective duelist. It's an unfair advantage over his opponents since reading their cards and plays is a significant part of any Yu-Gi-Oh! duel.

He was initially the main antagonist in the anime before becoming a supporting character in the later arcs. His primary goal back then was to resurrect a dead girl he loved, which eventually led him to create the Duel Monsters game that other characters like Yugi and Kaiba would end up playing.

1) Kakashi Hatake (Naruto)

The coolest ninja around (Image via Pierrot)

It would be criminal not to include the wildly popular Kakashi on a list like this one. In Parts I and II of Naruto, he's usually seen with a mask that blocks most of his face from being seen. There were many infamous fan theories back then about what was behind that mask, with the anime even lampshading it a few times.

The obscured eye here was later revealed to be a Sharingan after it was injured in the Third Shinobi World War. It is worth mentioning here that Kakashi has consistently been one of the most popular characters in all of Naruto, having topped several official polls.

His worst finish was third place, which is far better than most anime characters could ever claim in a series as popular as Naruto.

