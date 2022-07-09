8 anime characters who should get their own spinoff

Some anime characters are just so interesting, one has to wonder what it would be like if they were the stars of their own show. There are occasional spinoffs of popular shows that are entertaining in their own right.

For example, Rock Lee and His Ninja Pals is an amusing spinoff featuring Naruto's Rock Lee. He was a fun and well-liked character in the original Naruto series, yet he was just a secondary character then.

The show got good reviews and was a fun diversion for fans of the character. However, not every worthy character gets their own spinoff. This article will highlight some figures who would be compelling as the main protagonists of their own anime.

8 anime characters who should be the main protagonists of a spinoff

1) All Might (My Hero Academia)

The All Might Rising OVA kind counts, but was very brief compared to what a true spinoff could be like (Image via Bones)

Starting off this list is arguably the safest and one of the more predictable options. All Might is one of My Hero Academia's most recognizable characters, and the amount of sheer content that one could theoretically create for him in a spinoff is almost endless. Fans of the original anime primarily see him at the end of his run, with occasional glimpses of his past.

There is already a well-known manga spinoff known as Vigilantes, but that series focuses on a different main cast altogether. Considering how many great and popular characters there are in My Hero Academia, one could easily create multiple spinoffs if there was enough demand for them.

2) Erza Scarlet (Fairy Tail)

Erza in one of her first appearances in the Fairy Tail anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

If there had to be one Fairy Tail character who got their own anime spinoff, Erza Scarlet would likely be the best choice. She's unquestionably one of the most prominent figures in the entire series. One could even make a case that she is the most recognizable one.

She's strong, undergoes a great deal of character development by Fairy Tail standards, and is still widely talked about long after the series has ended.

3) Ram (Re:Zero)

The less popular twin (Image via White Fox)

Most Re:Zero fans love Rem to the point that she significantly overshadows all other characters on the show, including the main protagonist. Surprisingly, her twin sister, Ram, is nowhere near as popular. They're very similar design-wise, with the most significant difference being their hair color and the eye that gets covered by their hair.

The difference in popularity is particularly due to their different personalities and roles in the story. It would be intriguing if Ram got her own anime spinoff so that she wouldn't be left entirely in the dust compared to her twin sister.

4) Hisoka Morow (Hunter x Hunter)

The popular Hisoka Morow is an incredibly selfish hedonist, yet that's part of his charm. He wouldn't be a traditional protagonist by any means. However, that's what would make him so sublime to watch. Sometimes a completely different perspective to an original series could be fun to watch (especially for those who aren't too into the original protagonist).

Hisoka's wild card tendencies and sheer charisma just make him insanely likable. He's already a useful plot device, so it's not as if he couldn't work as the main character of his own anime spinoff.

5) Shun Kaidou (The Disasterous Life of Saiki K.)

Such an idea would be ridiculous, but hilarious at the same time (Image via J.C. Staff)

The Chūnibyō trope is an enthralling character type, yet it's often used only for side characters. In this case, Kaidou is overly delusional about his own self-worth and how he must vanquish The Dark Reunion. That alone would be entertaining to see in a short anime spinoff.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. did have a brief resurgence when the Netflix Original Reawakened season came out in 2019. Sadly, Kaidou was more or less the same character here. It's quite odd how the series just randomly ends then.

Kaidou being a main protagonist of his own show would be fun solely because it would shift from an overpowered psychic to a delusional kid.

6) Eustass Kid (One Piece)

Some characters should get a spinoff, but likely won't (Image via Toei Animation)

Compared to Luffy and Law, Kid barely gets any focus in One Piece. It's not as if he isn't an interesting character, either. It's just that those two are more well-developed. It makes sense since Luffy is the main protagonist, and Law is one of the most popular characters (although one could argue that some of that popularity is because of how much focus he gets).

He's decently popular based on his 23rd position in the 7th Popularity Poll. Hence, it wouldn't be the worst idea, especially since it's different from the usual Shanks in these types of lists. Furthermore, it would be cool to see a One Piece spinoff seen from a more bloodthirsty pirate.

7) Mr. Satan (Dragon Ball)

The iconic Mr. Satan (Image via Toei Animation)

Some people know him as Mr. Satan, while others might know him as Hercule. Either way, he is a great comic relief character and one of the strongest fictional humans around. Unfortunately, Dragon Ball as a series has long moved past the point where normal humans can have competitive fights.

It would be a fun concept if somebody like Mr. Satan got his own anime spinoff, highlighting whatever martial arts tournament he's in or if he's doing something else less serious. In a way, it could be closer to the series' roots rather than the blatantly overpowered fights that fans are used to seeing now.

8) Kakashi Hatake (Naruto)

Surprisingly, Kakashi already has his own spinoff in the form of Kakashi Hiden: Lightning in the Ice Sky. Unfortunately for Kakashi fans, it didn't get an anime adaptation, whereas Shikamaru Hiden and Konoha Hiden were in the Naruto: Shippūden anime.

Kakashi is one of the most popular Naruto figures, having been the number one most-liked character in the first and third official polls. In fact, he's always been in the top ten, a feat that not too many other characters in Naruto can boast about. Naruto is one of the most popular anime of all time, so it's not as if a spinoff would be impossible to do (especially since Boruto is somewhat divisive as it stands).

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

