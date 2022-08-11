8 coolest anime characters with spiky hair

Spiky hair is very common in the anime world, typically associated with the coolest and most rebellious characters. Whether it be Natsu Dragneel from Fairy Tail or Ryuk from Death Note, spiky hair is present in almost all anime. Sometimes, these hairstyles look realistic; other times, they're considered completely ridiculous. Either way, there's plenty of great characters donning this type of hairdo.

As such, today, we will list eight characters with spiky hair that will be ranked in terms of their popularity. Some will come from popular series, while others will be far more obscure by comparison. The only criteria for this list is that these anime characters have a distinctive form of spiky hair, regardless of how long or short it is.

8 cool spiky haired anime characters

1) Bakugo (My Hero Academia)

Bakugo in his school uniform (Image via Bones)

While there are some controversial aspects of Bakugo's character (such as his bullying of Deku early on), he is still an immensely popular character. He has a fantastic design which includes his spiky blonde hair, gets a good amount of character development, and has an awesome Quirk that involves explosions.

There are plenty of cool things that make him admirable regardless, so it's easy to see why his fans adore him. It also helps that he contrasts nicely with Midoriya, making him seem cooler by comparison.

2) Satoru Gojo (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Jujutsu Kaisen is yet another modern anime that many people love. Whether it's better than My Hero Academia or not will be a discussion for later, but for now, let's look at the fan-favorite character, Satoru Gojo. He's easily recognizable for being blindfolded and having fairly big, white spiky hair. Moreover, he has been described as one of the strongest characters in the series.

Satoru is confident, has terrific chemistry with almost every character he interacts with, and is an overall enjoyable character to watch. He might not be the series' main protagonist, but he's still more than capable of stealing the spotlight whenever he appears.

3) Vegeta (Dragon Ball Z)

Vegeta, another rival character with spiky hair (Image via Toei Animation)

Many Dragon Ball characters have spiky hair, especially in Super Saiyan forms. Including several of them in one list would be a little dull, so this section will only talk about Vegeta.

He's unquestionably the second most iconic character in the entire series, being only behind Goku. His prideful personality and short temper make him seem cooler than the main protagonist, hence, his placement on this list over Goku.

The Dragon Ball series is exceptionally popular and has gotten several more shows under its umbrella in the past decade, but Vegeta has been a prominent character for a long time. Thus, he will always have plenty of opportunities to remind the newer generation of anime fans of how awesome he is.

4) Yusei Fudo (Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's)

Yusei with spiky hair (Image via Gallop)

When it comes to absurd hairstyles, Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's is arguably the number one anime series. Many of these hairdos are non-sensical and hardly seem realistic, but it's worth looking at the spiky hairstyles. A few of the protagonists have that type of cut, but Yusei Fudo is possibly the coolest character of the bunch.

He's a classic hero in the context of Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's, having grown up in a harsh environment and continuing to be a good person most of the time. He's far more technical than other protagonists in the series, to the point that many fans joke about his interests in his duel runner over Akiza.

5) Kamina (Gurren Lagann)

Cool? Check. Spiky hair? Also, check. His appearance isn't as ridiculous as some of the previous characters on this list, but his character still makes him a worthwhile addition to include here. The initial deuteragonist of Gurren Lagann was a classic example of a man who fits into the criteria very well.

Sure, he was sometimes a bit hotheaded, but his passionate idealism made him a beloved character that Gurren Lagann fans would remember even long after his death. Not to mention, his red shades are one of the most iconic anime glasses out there.

6) Kenpachi (Bleach)

Kenpachi has perfect example of spiky hair in anime (Image via Pierrot)

Bleach was once considered one of the big three in anime, so there's a good chance that readers are already familiar with this character. Kenpachi has long, sharp spiky hair when he first showed up in the Bleach anime. Even his longer hairdo still retains some of its spikiness, even if it isn't as blatant as his original appearance.

Kenpachi was a battle-hungry person who often ended up handicapping himself in fights to give himself more challenge. Such a move will be perceived by some fans as cool, even if there are times when such a decision isn't very logical.

7) Hiei (YuYu Hakusho)

Hiei, as he appeared in his fight against Seiryu (Image via Pierrot)

Hiei's spiky hair is similar to Vegeta's in some ways since both the characters have instances where they're more popular than the main protagonist of their respective series. This popular YuYu Hakusho character was initially a minor antagonist who eventually became one of Yusuke's main allies.

He's snarky at times, yet he's also regularly presented as one of the strongest fighters in the series. Anybody who has watched this anime knows how cool he is, especially since he has terrific motivations that viewers love, even if it makes him look like an anti-hero at times.

8) Ryoko Hakubi (Tenchi Muyo!)

Ryoko is an old-school option (Image via AIC)

Sometimes, it's good to include a wildcard, especially if it's about an underrated anime series. Ryoko is one of Tenchi's many love interests, although it's worth noting that she's the first one he met in Tenchi Muyo!.

Appearance-wise, she has huge spiky hair, which is most notable in the original anime rather than the Ai Tenchi Muyo! version. Personality-wise, she's vulgar, belligerent, and often involves in trouble for one reason or another. Considering that she's highly important to the series' lore, there are definitely some cool aspects about her character past her wicked design. Plus, she is shown to be immensely powerful in this universe.

It's also worth noting that most notable spiky hair anime characters seem to be men, which isn't surprising since this type of hairstyle isn't seen as very feminine. But mentioning Ryoko in this list seems like a fresh change, which many fans will relate to.

Even though the list had mentioned only eight anime characters with spiky hair, but we know that the anime universe has many other popular examples which could have made to this list. Let us know who is your favorite anime character with spiky hair in the comments below!

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you like more? Vegeta Bakugo 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar