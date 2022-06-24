10 most absurd anime hair designs ranked

Anime hair is a trope used to attract a possible consumer into a show or manga. A physics-defying hair will better catch someone’s attention than a plain and boring hairstyle. Although sometimes, this is taken to ridiculous lengths.

While it is true that this works perfectly at achieving its goal, we cannot ignore the industry's ludicrous examples of anime hair.

Franky and the other nine characters with the most ludicrous anime hair designs

10) Yasuhiro Hagakure

Maybe Hagakure cannot predict where his brush is (Image via Kazutaka Kodaka, Danganronpa)

The Ultimate Fortune Teller and one of Monokuma’s victims in Dangranronpa, Hagakure, can tell with a 33% accuracy exactly what will happen in the future. He is unable to tell how ridiculous his hair looks.

Although it appears to be possible in real life, it would take gallons of hair gel or tons of hair spray to maintain a look like that, and even then, it does not seem comfortable. Hagakure's hair is an example of the somewhat realistic but absurd anime hair designs that have been a part of the industry since the beginning.

9) Umemiya Ryunosuke

Shaman King does not have many cases of weird or outrageous hairstyles. Most are fairly realistic, but even those that seem strange are not the worst offenders in an anime. The biggest exception to this rule comes from the kendo master Ryu, with his completely unrealistic hairstyle.

His haircut is not as weird as other entries on the list, as it is just a long and stylish pompadour. While somewhat unrealistic, it is not as bad as other demonstrations of the anime hair phenomenon. On several instances, he is on the list of his hair’s unnatural ability to change shape and form.

From several hearts growing inside one another to a perfectly symmetrical horn-like style. If you have a way of cutting his hair, it will take any form you want.

8) Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo

His hair could probably solve world hunger (Image via Yoshio Sawai, Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo)

At first, you can be forgiven for thinking this man’s hair is not that weird-looking. Afro is a common look in many people, so it is not that weird to look at. Even when blonde hair is not usually associated with this particular hairstyle, it is nothing otherworldly.

Bo-bobo, the show's main character, was not happy with having a unique and plausible anime hair. He had to take it to ridiculous extremes by making his hair pure gold. That is right, that amazing blonde afro is made of solid 24-karat gold.

7) Senku Ishigami

Look at his hair and tell me it does not remind you of an onion (Image via Riichiro Inagaki/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dr. Stone)

In a world where hair products seem missing, you would expect most characters to have realistic and plain hairstyles. And you would be right, as most characters in Dr. Stone have pretty unassuming hair cuts. Most except Senku, who appears to have green onion on top of his head.

Not only is his hair bigger than his head, but it is also impossible to achieve in the society he is a part of. His hair color is also completely unnatural, with a whiteish blonde for the bottom and a progressively darker green for the top. His ludicrous haircut is a perfect example of an anime hair design that catches the viewer's attention, even if it goes against everything his series is about.

6) Charles zi Britannia

Those tubes coming out of his head look so unnatural (Image via Gorō Taniguchi, Code Geass)

Not only is Charles inspired by despotic rulers from European kingdoms, but his hairstyle is also. We have seen similar hair from countless wigs used in the past by several monarchs, and it is common knowledge that these styles could never work in real life.

Nobody gave that memo to Charles, whose anime hair looks taken directly from an ancient duke's wig. He has tubes made of his hair that has no explanation for how they got there and a beard that completely envelops his head. Maybe that much hair is what was making him crazy.

5) Ragyo Kiryuin

Her hair changes color like she changes moods (Image via Ryo Akizuki, Kill la Kill)

Ragyo is a crazy individual whose thirst for power goes far beyond what many other villains have. She was obsessed with enslaving humans, as her megalomaniac personality felt the constant necessity of being praised

Kill la Kill is a show that has never shied away from having unrealistic anime hair, but Ragyo took this to a new level. Not only is her hair permanently floating in the air like wings, but it is also rainbow-colored on the inside.

4) Sunny

At least Sunny has an explanation for his hair (Image via Mitsutoshi Shimabukuro/Shueisha, Viz Media, Toriko)

Toriko is already an unconventional anime where the protagonist fights to obtain high-value cooking ingredients. Sunny is a perfect example of how weird this unique series can get, with hair that looks like gummy worms buried in his head.

Sunny is a vain man who hates anything he considers ugly, although his hair is exempt from this rule. He has different colored strands of hair, each of them being able to perceive different things. Even if he has a reason for a hair like this, it is still one of the most astonishing cases of anime hair ever.

3) Yugi Muto/ Atem

Yugi and Atem must share the same stylist (Image via Kasuki Takahashi/Shueisha, Viz Media, Yugioh! The Dark Side of Dimensions)

Yugi’s weird and eye-catching hair has been one of the most prominent examples of anime hair for years. His unbelievably spiky and multicolored hair is difficult to forget because it is unlikely you will ever see something like this again.

While his hair is already weird enough by itself, it is implied that this hair is not only natural but it has also been a part of his family for generations. His grandfather, Solomon, used to have the same haircut in his youth.

The most outrageous thing about this case of anime hair is that ancient Egyptian pharaohs used to enjoy this style as well. Atem, Yugi’s previous life and dueling partner, used to have the same hair several centuries ago.

2) Yadamon

Yadamon’s hair could not be missing from this list. It could have been passed as a fairly normal haircut, just tinted with a dark green dye when in normal form. The problem with her hairstyle becomes apparent when it takes its other form.

When Yadamon wants to fly, its hair becomes the equivalent of butterfly wings. Completely flat, with physics-defying turns and curves and several yellow spots that appear at the bottom. Yadamon's crazy butterfly haircut is one of the oldest examples of anime hair.

1) Franky

Blue hair is already uncommon, even by anime standards. It is not the weirdest tone of a hairstyle, but it is not as typical as others. This in itself would be enough to consider Franky’s hair weird. While it does not appear that strange at first, it has a very particular and concerning quality.

Franky’s hair can become anything he wants it to be. This means normal hairstyles, a cannon, wings, and you name it. If there is an example of ridiculous and amazing anime hair in this world, One Piece's Franky’s is the one.

