Black Clover: How Asta mastered Zetten, explained

Black Clover chapter 348 spoilers were released throughout the week, bringing with them the exciting appearance of Asta on the Ryuzen Seven versus Sister Lily’s Paladins battlefield. Especially exciting was Asta finally confronting his own fears via Yrul’s illusionary spell, realizing that his fear was his own weakness.

Black Clover chapter 348 then saw this parlay into Asta finally using a Perfect Zetten, the move he has been training to master for the majority of the Hino Country subarc. The issue then ended with Asta declaring that he will save Sister Lily from Lucius’ clutches, setting up an incredibly exciting subsequent issue.

However, ahead of the next chapter’s release, fans are curious about how Asta was able to master the Perfect Zetten.

Asta’s journey to mastering Zetten in Black Clover is full of confronting fears and self-doubts after failure vs. Lucius Zogratis

How Asta mastered Zetten, explained

Recent Black Clover chapters have seen Asta training with several of the Ryuzen Seven members, especially so in the case of Yami Ichika and Mushogatake Yosuga. Asta’s training with Ichika saw him begin to grasp how to use Zetten, but he wasn’t fully able to master it. Thus, Hino Country Shogun Ryudo Ryuya instructed Yosuga to take over Asta’s training.

Asta’s training with Yosuga saw the Ryuzen Seven member begin to understand why Ryuya left Asta in his hands specifically, seemingly realizing why Asta couldn’t master Zetten. In Yosuga’s opinion, Asta was full of doubt, with the way he fights showing hesitation in his movements.

Black Clover chapter 345 saw Yosuga explain that he believes there’s nothing his blade can’t cut. Asta, meanwhile, was full of doubt and a lack of conviction due to his recent failures, making his overall fighting style ineffective and prohibiting him from mastering the Zetten.

Asta even confirms this himself, saying he thought he couldn’t get any stronger and he’s unsure if someone like him could be the Wizard King. This parlayed into the thoughts of Yuno, and how, in Asta’s eyes, he was unlikely to lose against Lucius. In Asta’s mind, Yuno’s making it to the rank of Grand Magic Knight first while continuing to get stronger is proof enough of this difference between them.

Flash forward to Black Clover chapter 348, and Asta is seen realizing that his greatest fear was being weak. His own illusion says as much, claiming that he isn’t as gifted as Yuno and that he can’t become the Wizard King. However, after cutting his illusion down, Asta shares that he has finally realized that his fear of being weak or not as talented as others is exactly why he has to be strong.

He then shares his resolve to become the strongest, finally returning to the confident and capable Asta that Black Clover fans know and love. Fans then see him finally use a Perfect Zetten, with Yosuga explaining that he was worrying in vain about losing. Yosuga also points out that, ironically, Asta’s Anti-Magic Zetten can win any face-off as long as it’s executed perfectly.

In summation

Thus, Asta mastered the Zetten technique by finally overcoming his own doubts which had been building up since his loss against Lucius Zogratis. By doing so, he was able to return to his beliefs that he’s as strong as anyone else, allowing him to actually become so via his Perfect Anti-Magic Zetten.

