Yona of the Dawn manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

Yona of the Dawn holds a special place in the hearts of fans. Since its launch in August 2009, the Japanese manga series by the talented Mizuho Kusanagi has captured readers' attention. Its success led to the adaptation of a 24-episode anime television series, which aired between October 2014 and March 2015. Viewers are still diligently waiting for the second season.

The story centers around Yona, a princess who has lived in comfort her whole life, and her quest to retake her kingdom. Yona and her dashing bodyguards navigate political schemes and dangerous enemies to reclaim her family's legacy.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the manga.

Where to read Yona of the Dawn manga

The Yona of the Dawn manga is available for $9.99 per volume on the official VIZ website. However, prices may vary by country. A brief synopsis of the manga and its key characters is also available on the website.

The Yona of the Dawn manga is available in digital form on Kobo, Google Play, iBooks, Kindle, and Nook. Numerous stores, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Kinokuniya, and RightStuf, sell it in paperback form.

There is no legitimate way for fans to read or download the Yona of the Dawn manga for free. Fans can read it on unofficial websites and platforms, but we don't support piracy because it harms the creators and the production team of the series.

What to expect from Yona of the Dawn manga

Once upon a time, a red dragon in human form ruled the country of Kouka. Four soldiers infused with dragon blood stood by his side as he led the realm to prosperity. As time went on, this story was handed down as a fable for kids.

Yona, the only princess of the Kouka Kingdom, has a lavishly comfortable existence. She has all she needs and is shielded from the terrifying truth outside the castle gates by her bodyguard, Son Hak. Yona is also in love with her cousin Su-won.

Kouka is set to experience a political upheaval, which is in contrast to this peaceful illusion. Yona is forced to leave with just Hak by her side when her beloved Su-won executes her father in a brutal coup.

The exiled princess still longs to defend her realm despite being encircled by foes on all sides. An exiled monk offers her the solution, telling her that the only way to save herself is to track down the four legendary dragon fighters.

In her quest to reclaim her land, Yona is led by these impossible tales to locate these mystical warriors.

Is the Yona of the Dawn manga finished or still ongoing?

There are no signs that Yona of the Dawn would slow down, as it is still going strong. Hakusensha has compiled all 226 of its chapters into separate tankobon volumes. The release day for the first volume was January 19, 2010. A total of 39 volumes have been published as of May 19, 2023.

In the most recent volume of Akatsuki no Yona, Yona, Hak, and their allies are struggling to protect the realm from threats. They have to fight much more formidable foes and make even more difficult choices.

Yona starts to have feelings for Hak and sees him as more than simply her protector. Hak is also dealing with personal problems of his own.

Volume 40 will be accessible on December 5, 2023, and pre-orders are available via VIZ for $9.99.

