Jujutsu Kaisen: Bringing back Todo before Nobara was Akutami's greatest masterstroke yet

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259, bringing back a certain hyped character, is likely a masterstroke from creator Gege Akutami. Todo Aoi made an emphatic return in stunning fashion to lend his brother a much-needed hand.

Stunned after witnessing Choso burn to a crisp, Yuji was on the brink of another breakdown. But just like in Shibuya, the Topknot Gorilla was ever-reliable to be present at the scene. Unable to explain the previously concocted plan, he urged his brother to continue fighting against a now weakened Ryomen Sukuna.

Many were hoping that Akutami would use this opportunity to bring back Nobara Kugisaki. However, that might be something on the ice at the moment.

Todo Aoi's return in Jujutsu Kaisen is a masterstroke from Gege Akutami

Todo Aoi in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Gege Akutami's decision to thrust Todo Aoi into the fray in Jujutsu Kaisen is a brilliant move at this juncture. As previously mentioned, his entry into this fight mirrors events from the Shibuya Arc. During that incident, Yuji witnessed Mahito use his technique to blow Nobara's eye out in front of him.

The cruel and gruesome spectacle shattered the pink-haired teen's will to continue fighting. He was then manhandled by Mahito, who landed blow after blow on the boy before preparing to end it all. However, a resounding clap shattered the tension, signaling that the fight was far from over, Todo Aoi had arrived.

Now, with Choso sacrificing himself for his younger brother, Yuji once again found himself enveloped in despair, hugely doubting everything. But yet again, Todo emerged to assure Yuji that the others were probably fine. Quickly snapping back to reality, Yuji charged at the Demon King alongside his brother.

Akutami bringing back Todo before Nobara is indeed a masterstroke. Again, referring to Shibuya, Todo seems to have a kind of booster effect on Yuji. With Todo by his side, Yuji was able to unlock 120% of his potential against Mahito. The result - Yuji sent Mahito cowering in fear.

Considering the current circumstances, we could be treated to the same. While Todo was unable to save Choso, he managed to make it in time for Yuji. A renewed Yuji looks more confident than ever. Further, with his newfound power, it doesn't look like he is ready to give up just yet.

On the flip side, it is still unconfirmed whether or not Nobara is alive. Last seen in Shibuya, she had her eye blown out, and although Arata Nitta reached her, he didn't guarantee her survival. Additionally, Nobara might not have a suitable role in this battle, given the development other characters have undergone.

Final Thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen bringing back Todo Aoi couldn't have happened at a better moment. With Sukuna's Cursed Technique exhausted, he looks to finally be empty-handed. Moreover, with seemingly no defense, there is an opening for an all-out assault on the King of Curses.

The last time Todo inspired Yuji to fight, the latter shattered his limits and awakened to new heights as a sorcerer. There is no indication here that that might not happen again.

Granted, Nobara returning in this final fight would be an epic moment, especially if Megumi Fushiguro is also saved. But if Nobara were to actually make a comeback, she might have a hard time keeping up.

