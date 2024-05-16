"HE'S BACK" — Jujutsu Kaisen fans celebrate Gojo's return before Akutami's confirmation

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 is merely days away from being released, and the tension is palpable. The fight between Sukuna and Yuji Itadori is raging, and Todo just joined the fight, hoping to assist his best friend in the battle.

Fans have gotten their hands on a set of spoilers making rounds on X, and the excitement is immeasurable. The spoilers from the upcoming chapter suggest the return of a fan favorite who was thought to be dead in the manga. Fans are going berserk over the character’s potential return, and they are reacting to spoilers with “HE’S BACK.”

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manga chapters.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Why are fans going berserk over chapter 260 spoilers?

Gojo's alleged death in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha/Gege Akutami)

The character in question is none other than Gojo Satoru. In the manga, Ryomen Sukuna killed Gojo and fans thought that he was dead for good. However, in the recent spoiler images, one can see a vague figure in the distance, which caught Sukuna’s attention. Furthermore, one could see a close-up shot of the figure, which revealed the upper portion of the head. The hairstyle and the eye were quite similar to Gojo Satoru.

His return hasn't been officially confirmed. However, fans are incredibly confident of Gojo’s return to the manga and that he has found a way to bring himself back from the dead. The anticipation for the next chapter is through the roof. Fans can read it on May 19 for most regions worldwide and on May 20 in Japan.

How fans reacted to the possibility of Gojo’s return as per chapter 260 spoilers

"HES BACK???? HUH DONT GIVE ME HOPE WTF," a fan tweeted.

"EVERYONE GET TF UP HES BACK #JJK260", said one fan.

"HES BACK OUR BLUE EYED KING GOJO IS BACK SCREW EVERYONE THAT SAID HE WAS GONE #JJK260", said another.

The spoilers suggest Gojo's return, but it hasn't been confirmed yet. However, that hasn't stopped fans from celebrating because they are convinced their favorite character has risen from the dead to kill Sukuna and save the day. His full potential might not have been revealed yet, and if the spoilers come true, it will be interesting to see how Gege Akutami engineered Gojo's return from the dead.

Gojo Satoru as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime series (Image via MAPPA)

"He probably did that sacrifice one eye theory. And am also predicting Kugisaki will end next chapter. Hitting sukuna with a charged up straw doll resonance from the hideout. With yuji todo and gojo hitting a 3x black flash.", said one fan.

People have reason to believe that Gojo Satoru sacrificed his right eye. This sacrifice could have been made to make a binding vow to bring his body back from the dead.

"omg the one eye theory that would be so cool if it is, also watch our queen kugisaki coming to the rescue", said another.

"Hmmm only one eye is visible for Gojo #jjkspoilers", said one netizen.

The "one-eye theory" has been speculated for many months now. Fans have reason to believe that this was foreshadowed in the manga, wherein only one of Gojo's eyes was shown in various shots at different junctures of the story.

