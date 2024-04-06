Goodbye Sukuna, The Jujutsu Kaisen MC has finally arrived

Jujutsu Kaisen seems to have hit the peak every single fan was waiting for. The fight against Ryomen Sukuna was the equivalent of a pendulum, once swinging in favor of the Demon King and then of the Jujutsu High sorcerers.

However, according to the spoilers for chapter 256, it looks like the Jujutsu Kaisen MC has made an emphatic entrance. Following Kusakabe's defeat, Miguel and Larue also barely lasted against Sukuna. However, their intervention was long enough for Maki, Choso, and Yuji to rejoin the fight.

Not the first two, but Yuji has entered "the zone," and it spells nothing but disaster for his opponent, the King of Curses.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga and is speculative in nature.

Jujutsu Kaisen bids adieu to Sukuna and welcomes the MC

Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Chapter 256 spoilers point to any incoming few chapters. Reluctant at first, Miguel decided to lend a hand in honor of the deceased Suguru Geto. His and Larue's entry into the fight proved crucial since it gave the other Jujutsu High sorcerers time to recuperate and jump back in.

As a result, Yuji uses Larue's Cursed Technique, "Heart Catch," to land a massive Black Flash square on Sukuna. This is not only able to physically grab the target and restrain or fight, but also "catch" their soul, i.e., their consciousness.

Due to him already connecting it with Sukuna, he was able to restrain the Demon King's consciousness long enough for Yuji to launch and connect a lethal blow. With it, Yuji has set himself up for an awakening and, in the process, to surpass Kento Nanami's record of consecutive Black Flashes.

This holds great significance, as Yuji has been long overdue for a boost or power-up. Since the beginning, he has faced adversity and gone through significant development. Training and intense battles have led to him learning techniques like Blood Manipulation and Reverse Cursed Technique (RCT).

Now, seemingly at the peak of his powers, he is set to evolve and materialize the potential Gojo Satoru and others had seen in him. Thus, the true Jujutsu Kaisen MC is finally set to take center stage.

Chosen by the scattering Black Sparks

Black Flash in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Yuji's awakening was always supposed to be something related to the Black Flash. As evidenced, in the fight against Hanami and then Mahito, he entered "the zone" quite quickly. He was able to dish out the technique almost at will.

This is due to his immense focus and determination in battle that he was most likely to have the Black Sparks. Point to remember: "The zone" is so vital for the technique to activate as it depends heavily on timing.

The sorcerer must imbue their attack with Cursed Energy (CE) with a trillionth of a second of impact. It can be compared to a critical hit in video games. Even though it's a simple technique, not many can truly apply it. To utilize it, users have to be at the peak of their senses during battle and locked in to be able to use it.

It is why Yuji is able to use it so often. As mentioned, his intense focus, determination, and heightened emotion in battle allow him to enter "the zone" quicker than others and significantly increase his chances of the Black Sparks emerging.

Coming to the present, the battle has worn on for quite some time, and undoubtedly Yuji has had a surge of feelings. Additionally, he is more intent on defeating Sukuna now than he has ever been. The result was a huge Black Flash at a crucial moment to completely flip the tide of battle.

Final thoughts

Gege Akutami's manga looks to have finally hit its peak with this chapter. Fans were left wondering why Yuji was not getting power-ups when other characters were for a considerable amount of time. However, the teen's awakening was only a matter of time and couldn't arrive at a better moment.

After 255 grueling chapters, the real Jujutsu Kaisen MC is about to emerge and put everything to rest. With almost everyone down and incapacitated, it is now up to the pink-haired sorcerer to reveal the fruits of his training and pay Sukuna back for his crimes against the Jujutsu world.

