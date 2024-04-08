Jujutsu Kaisen manga faces two Breaks in April-May 2024

According to Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga will be taking two breaks in the next 30 days. Chapter 256 of the manga series was released on April 8, 2024, at 12 am JST. The next chapter will be delayed by a week, and there will reportedly be another break early in May.

Fans believe Gege Akutami has done a splendid job with the latest chapters, and they are quite happy with how things are progressing at the moment. The breaks haven’t surprised them, however, since the mangaka is infamous for taking frequent breaks. The fanbase seems to be quite okay with this development, especially considering the health hazards this line of work poses.

Thus, many are keen about the details surrounding the two breaks that the Jujutsu Kaisen manga will take over the next month.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga to take breaks after the release of chapter 256 and chapter 258

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga will be taking a break next week, which means there will be no chapter release on April 15, 2024 in Japan and April 14, 2024 for most global audiences. Chapter 257 should have been released on the aforementioned date, but this will be delayed by a week, and it will be released on April 22, 2024 (April 21 for global regions).

Meanwhile, chapter 258 will be released on April 29, 2024 (April 28 for global regions). The Jujutsu Kaisen manga will take its second break after the release of chapter 258, which means there won’t be any chapter release on May 6, 2024 (May 5 for global regions).

These are the scheduled breaks for the manga at the time of writing. One of the reasons fans don’t seem fazed by the break is the improvement in the quality of his art in the manga chapters, which is appreciated greatly at this juncture in the manga series. Now is the perfect time to revisit the release details of chapter 257 ahead of its release.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257 release details

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257 will be released on April 22, 2024, at 12 am JST. This means the chapter will be available to read on April 21, 2024 in most regions, owing to timezone differences. This chapter will be released after a week-long break that Gege Akutami and his team will take.

The latest chapter of the series will be available to read on Viz Media’s official website. At any given time, the last three chapters will be available to read for free. In case fans wish to read some of the earlier chapters, they will have to avail of Viz’s paid subscription.

The chapters will also be available on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website and application. Fans can read all the chapters for free on the application. However, the chapter will be available to read just once. If fans wish to revisit any chapter, they will have to pay for MANGA Plus’ paid services.

