Gojo finally beats Jujutsu Kaisen fans' bad teacher allegations

Undoubtedly, everyone would love a mentor like Jujutsu Kaisen's Gojo Satoru. He has come a long way from the brash and arrogant young man he once was. Now, he places his students above all else and cares deeply for their wellbeing. Not only that, he even honored Toji Fushiguro's last words and took his son, Megumi, under his wing.

Despite his credentials, he is at times labeled as a poor pedagogue. He has been accused of showing off to his students rather than teaching them. Moreover, he has also been accused of making light of serious situations. For instance, when Yuji ingested Sukuna's finger, he chose to show off his skills over anything else.

While a handful of instances may be true, Gojo is far from being a bad teacher. This has been reinforced time and again.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo proves "bad teacher" allegations wrong

The context of this above tweet refers back to when Gojo was facing off against Ryomen Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen. To say that the battle was epic would be an understatement. Both parties pushed each other to their limits and used various techniques throughout. Nonetheless, the situation here pertains to Gojo.

During the fight, Gojo was taking damage and healing via the Reverse Cursed Technique (RCT). Fans know that Cursed Techniques (CT) are engraved on the brain. Using Domain Expansion (DE) causes the CT to come into effect and overuse burns out the CT.

In essence, CT burnout cannot be healed via RCT. So Gojo used his CE to damage his own brain and then healed it with RCT. But that's where the problem lay - when healed, the brain does not return to the way it was due to its highly complex structure. Sure, it would heal and DE would eventually replenish to be used again.

However, no one in Jujutsu Kaisen, not even Gojo or Sukuna, knows everything about CT being engraved on the brain. So every time it was healed, its "structure" was a tad bit off. He later even bleeds from his nose as, after repeatedly healing his brain, he tried to use it in a way that was unable to function thus damaging it further.

Judging by this, it was surely extremely painful. Despite it all, he never let his smile fade as he knew how important it was for his students' composure. In addition, he kept fighting back despite the odds, like when Sukuna summoned Mahoraga and used Megumi's Ten Shadows technique.

Fans support "great teacher" Gojo Satoru

Jujutsu Kaisen fans felt that Gojo doing this and enduring such pain to reassure his students deserved a salute.

Gojo Satoru in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Many took to social media in response to the bad teacher allegations and sought to correct them. Besides, while Gojo has shown off in certain cases, he has always been there when needed and has taught his students valuable lessons. It is due to his mentoring that sorcerers like Yuta Okkotsu and Yuji Itadori have evolved so far in the series.

@vheissuwu wrote:

"And I’m supposed to believe he was “selfish,” when he was literally killing himself to protect everyone else."

As mentioned, Gojo was taking some serious hits in the battle against Sukuna. He was taking physical attacks from the Demon King while simultaneously having what could be described as piercing pain inside his head.

Divine General Mahoraga in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Another X user wrote:

"Any other sorcerer except Sukuna would've dropped dead instantly with this injury but bro looked unhinged and handled the 3v1 incredibly well"

Given the kind of discomfort he must have been in, any other sorcerer truly would have thrown in the towel. To have one's brain damaged, repaired, and pushed to work overtime again and again does sound excruciating. Moreover, at one point, he was fighting three against one, with Sukuna summoning Mahoraga and the combined Ten Shadows Shikigami.

One netizen opined:

"MAd respect for him how he maintained his composure during the whole fight and keep maho & sukuna at the edge"

The impressive fact about all this was that Gojo was acting totally fine as he dodged and weaved through attacks. Moreover, he seemed his usual nonchalant self while keeping his opponents on their toes. It is feats such as these that make him fit to be labeled "The Strongest Sorcerer."

