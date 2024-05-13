Jujutsu Kaisen villains prove how misunderstood Akutami's writing is

Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen has risen to prominence as one of the most beloved series in recent years. However, it has gained notoriety for the mangaka's penchant for killing off fan-favorite characters, adding unpredictability and tension to the plot. The author's willingness to often take out newly introduced characters keeps fans on the edge of their seats, fretting who might meet their demise next.

Since the series' release, fans have expressed a desire for Akutami to place more emphasis on the characters and their stories. Some believe that Gege Akutami's writing fails to do justice to its characters. However, this perception may not accurately reflect the reality of the mangaka's storytelling.

Despite the frustration from fans, Akutami has demonstrated skill in crafting intriguing and well-written villains who serve to drive the story forward. Therefore, while fans may sometimes misunderstand the mangaka's approach, his ability to create complex and memorable villains showcases his talent as a writer and artist.

Jujutsu Kaisen villains are one of the most interesting aspects of Gege Akutami’s writing

Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen is full of intriguing characters crafted with thoughtful writing. The narrative is meticulously planned, brimming with captivating twists, turns, and cliffhangers that keep readers on the edge of their seats. However, the series is also infamous for its tendency to prematurely end the journeys of beloved characters.

Fans believe that despite the well-written plot, Gege Akutami's writing is a common ground of criticism, as they suggest it gives the impression of rushed storytelling and a lack of care for the characters. However, the notion that the mangaka's writing lacks depth or care for its characters is far from accurate, as evidenced by the villains in the series.

Every antagonist is expertly developed, with fascinating motivations and backstories. Fans appreciate Akutami's efforts to design their powers and Cursed Techniques, which include intricate power-ups that distinguish them from typical villains.

Moreover, the villains exhibit diverse personalities; while some have clear goals and ideals, others operate with ambiguous intentions. Despite this diversity, each villain serves a distinct purpose in advancing the plot.

Sukuna’s character and powers draw inspiration from the ancient demon Sukuna from Nihon Shoki, while Kenjaku’s character is portrayed with complexity, driven solely by self-satisfaction, in contrast to the former, who holds his own beliefs and ideals.

The distinct personalities and objectives of cursed spirits like Jogo and Mahito set them apart from other villains. Despite their deaths, these characters have left a lasting impression on viewers as fans continue to discuss them and analyze their roles in the series, highlighting their impact on the narrative.

Regarding character deaths, they are never arbitrary but serve a purpose in the narrative. Whether characters are killed after fulfilling their role or die to advance the story, their deaths are justified within the context of the plot.

While such deaths may disappoint fans longing for more character development, they underscore the mangaka's narrative direction as Akutami's writing style intentionally subverts traditional storytelling to create unpredictability, contributing to the series' unique appeal.

Final Thoughts

It's worth noting that Gege Akutami draws significant inspiration from Yoshihiro Togashi's writing, which is evident in the narrative of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Akutami's writing style mirrors Togashi's approach, where characters are often discarded once their purpose has been fulfilled. This tendency to move on from characters after they have served their role is a hallmark of both authors' works. Thus, it's not surprising to see a similar approach in Jujutsu Kaisen.

