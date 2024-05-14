Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260: Major spoilers to expect

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 is set to be officially released on Monday, May 20, 2024 at 12AM Japanese Standard Time via various official Shueisha platforms and publications. Fans are particularly excited for the upcoming issue as it will seemingly focus on Yuji Itadori and the recently returned Aoi Todo fight against Ryomen Sukuna together.

Likewise, fans are desperate for any and all spoiler information they can find on Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260. Unfortunately, verifiable spoilers for the release are unavailable as of this article’s writing. Moreover, anti-manga piracy efforts in Japan throughout the 2024 calendar year thus far have made the series’ spoiler process liable to go defunct at any time without warning, including this week.

That being said, there are some aspects of and events within Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 which fans can predict even without the help of verifiable spoilers. Unsurprisingly, it’s expected that most of the issue will focus on the coming fight between Sukuna, and Yuji and Todo. Fans can likewise expect to learn how Todo regained his Boogie Woogie Cursed Technique and his left hand following the events of the Shibuya Incident arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 set to confirm regeneration of Todo’s hand, explain how he got Boogie Woogie back

In its opening pages, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 should focus on Sukuna’s internal monologue, which will likely see him recognize and be fully aware of Todo’s powers. This is due to the fact that Sukuna was sharing Yuji’s body throughout the portion of the series which Todo was a large part of. Likewise, he should be confident that he can defeat the two since he’s aware of how Boogie Woogie functions, and what to look out for.

This should, in the process, give a full look at Todo’s body, likely confirming that he did indeed fully regenerate his left hand either via his own Reverse Cursed Technique, or Shoko Ieiri’s. This, in turn, will likely prompt Sukuna to wonder how he overcame Mahito’s attack on the shape of his soul and his physical body in order to regain his hand and Cursed Technique. While speculative, the issue will likely confirm that Todo’s soul was indeed attacked by Mahito.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 should then show a flashback revealing that Todo underwent training to understand the outline of his own soul, and visualize the portion Mahito cut off. From there, it should be revealed that either his own or Shoko’s Reverse Cursed Technique worked in combination with Todo’s understanding of his own soul, allowing him to regain his hand and Boogie Woogie.

This should prompt a return to the present, where the fighting will begin. Sukuna will likely be shown keeping up with Boogie Woogie and the various feints Yuji and Todo will try to implement, but eventually be overwhelmed by the sheer rapidity of Todo’s attempted switches. Combined with the fact that Sukuna will have extreme difficulty in using his Cursed Technique, this should prompt the King of Curses to play a largely defensive fight.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 should see this build into a moment where Todo claps, but neither him, Yuji, nor Sukuna switch places with anything. It should then be revealed that Todo’s clap actually brought a third combatant onto the field, most likely Yuta Okkotsu given Todo’s comments on him from season one. The issue should end with the narrator teasing the start of this pivotal three-versus-one fight in the subsequent release.

