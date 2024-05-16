Aoi Todo proves that he might be the smartest Jujutsu Kaisen character yet in chapter 260 spoilers

Todo Aoi might be the smartest Jujutsu Kaisen character in the series so far. Spoilers for chapter 260 reveal a mind-boggling move made by Todo in combination with Yuji Itadori that left Ryomen Sukuna scratching his head. The spoilers dropped a little while ago and seemed to bring fans great joy. They featured another satisfying team-up between Yuji and Todo as the pair ran rampant on a clueless Sukuna.

Todo's arrival comes after Choso bravely sacrificed himself to protect Yuji from Sukuna's flames. The sight of Choso being burned to a crisp broke Yuji inside. However, his other brother's entry and urging words enabled the boy to continue fighting.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Chapter 260 spoilers point to Todo Aoi being the smartest Jujutsu Kaisen character

Todo Aoi in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

With the moves Todo dishes out in the chapter 260 spoilers, he has possibly established himself as the smartest Jujutsu Kaisen character. For starters, since he lost his left hand, his Boogie Woogie technique became inaccessible.

To counter this, he replaced his left hand with an instrument called Vibraslap. It consists of a wooden block and metal piece, replicating the sound of a clap and boosting his technique. He could now use Boogie Woogie 50 times a second on people.

Moreover, through a Binding Vow, he restricted the number of claps but increased its effective range, thus saving all sorcerers from Sukuna's Domain.

Todo and Yuji in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

But that is just the beginning. His relationship and synergy with Yuji are no secret. The pair, when fighting together, are an unstoppable force. As seen when they fought Hanami, Todo and Yuji begin swapping and attacking Sukuna. During their attack, Todo notes that Sukuna can dodge mid-air and swaps an incoming pebble with Yuji as the boy lands a strong kick on the King of Curses.

Todo then continues to swap Yuji constantly as the attack rages on. Sukuna concludes that reading Boogie Woogie is near impossible and attempts to get a read on it. He anticipates a feint from Todo, guessing that Yuji swaps in only when fully focused.

Sukuna tries to hit Yuji on the next turn but finds Mei Mei's crow instead. Realizing his mistake, he quickly switches to defend his blind spot, but Yuji is already there. What comes next is a hard-hitting Black Flash, after which Yuji begins to tear into Sukuna using his claw hand.

In conclusion

Todo Aoi in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

This entire encounter is a testament to Todo Aoi being the smartest Jujutsu Kaisen character. Firstly, overcoming the loss of his hand with the Vibraslap was genius. Second, using a Binding Vow to restrict the implement's collisions and saving the sorcerers was another brilliant move.

Lastly, and most crucial, which proved that he is, in fact, the smartest Jujutsu Kaisen character, was the final bout. Using Mei Mei's crow as a distraction to swap Yuji at Sukuna's blind spot allowed the pair to fully capitalize on the opening. This was an absolute brainiac moment.

Todo Aoi's battle IQ has always been quite impressive. His ability to seamlessly read into and adapt to the battle showcases how adept he is at combat despite being at a disadvantage. Even Sukuna himself felt uneasy at his arrival. All this together rightly earns him the title of the smartest Jujutsu Kaisen character.

