Hidden Jujutsu Kaisen detail highlights the depth of Yuji and Choso's tragedy

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 saw the last interaction between Yuji and Choso. After this, the cursed womb was burnt to a crisp due to Sukuna's flame-cursed technique that helped him survive against Itadori Yuji.

Surprisingly, the first meeting between these two characters wasn't the most wholesome one as they fought to death until Choso's mind was clouded by a visual where he was sitting alongside his cursed womb brothers and the protagonist, Itadori Yuji.

This was his cue that he could kill his brother, which stopped him from piercing Itadori Yuji with his cursed technique. But there was a detail in the visual Choso saw that day which fans could have missed. This detail coincided with the last visuals these two characters shared, thus indicating how they changed throughout the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series and reflects the author's opinion.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Exploring the detail in the visual of Yuji and Choso

Sukuna as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaiseno chapter 249 starts with a flashback to the time when Itadori Yuji was being trained by his teachers and seniors. Choso was also present alongside them and wanted Yuji to learn everything about Blood Manipulation, which was Choso's cursed technique.

Kamo Noritoshi, who had the same cursed technique, advised Yuji to only learn about its basics as he would only use it to compensate for his blood loss. This point could be a foreshadowing of Choso's death in the future, which happened in the final fight against Sukuna.

After seriously injuring Sukuna, Yuji stood inside the antagonist's domain. The protagonist wasn't expecting Sukuna to use his flame-cursed technique and was caught off-guard. Something appeared in front of Yuji and he was saved from Sukuna's flame, but unfortunately, it was his own brother, Choso. After a brief goodbye between Yuji and Choso, the latter died in front of his brother.

Yuji (left) and Choso (right) as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The first interaction between Yuji and Choso happened during the Shibuya arc when the former was out for blood against the latter. Yuji killed Choso's brothers, Eso and Kechiu, alongside Nobara during the Death Painting arc, due to which Choso was out for revenge.

After a hardcore fight, Yuji was rendered motionless by Choso and before the latter could land the final blow, his head started to hurt really bad. As the headache was about to settle, his mind was clouded by a visual of him sitting alongside Eso, Kechizu, and Yuji in a park enjoying food. This was an indication that Yuji could be Choso's brother, so the cursed womb spared him.

But there was another detail in this visual that most fans missed. In the visual, Choso was holding onto the table, suggesting that he held his relationship with his family very high, due to which he couldn't let go of the table. But Itadori wasn't holding the table and was seen casually talking to Choso's brothers.

Visual of Yuji and Choso in their first meeting (left) and last meeting (right) (Image via Shueisha)

On the other hand, in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 259 when Yuji and Choso share their last moment, the former held the table very tight. This could be an indication that although Yuji didn't like Choso calling his 'little brother' at the start, his feelings for the protagonist slowly grew onto him.

So when they were about to part ways, Yuji realized he could be losing a loved one, due to which he held onto his relationship with Choso, who had both of his hands on the table. Unfortunately, as Gege Akutami had planned, Choso was burned to a crisp and Yuji thanked him by referring to Choso as 'big brother.'

Related Links