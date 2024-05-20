Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 is set to release on Monday, May 27, 2024 at 12 AM JST according to the MANGA Plus website. With Todo’s return and Sukuna’s vision seemingly marking doom for the King of Curses, fans are eager if his vision was something of a death rattle or if Saturo Gojo truly has returned to the series.

Thankfully, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 should have some very basic spoilers coming later in the week as the release date draws nearer. However, with the spoiler process for creator Gege Akutami’s original manga series in danger (as are several others), this process is liable to stop at any time, including this week.

Fans at least know when Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 is set to release, thanks to official information from Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 release date and time

Gojo's return is seemingly set for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 is, at the time of this article’s writing, slated for an official release date and time of Monday, May 27, 2024 at 12 AM Japanese Standard Time.

Likewise, the series’ exact local release date time will differ from region to region. The chapter is set to release at the following local times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7 AM, Sunday, May 26, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10 AM, Sunday, May 26, 2024 British Summer Time 4 PM, Sunday, May 26, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5 PM, Sunday, May 26, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 PM, Sunday, May 26, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 PM, Sunday, May 26, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 AM, Monday, May 27, 2024 Australia Central Time 1:30 AM, Monday, May 27, 2024

Where to read Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261

Sukuna's death throes could be the main focus of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261's events (Image via MAPPA Studios)

As aforementioned, Shueisha’s official MANGA Plus platform is the best way to read chapter 261 since doing so supports the official release.

Other means of reading which support the official release include Viz Media’s website and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. Buying the corresponding compilation volume which contains chapter 261 is also an option once it is officially released.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 began with the reveal of Todo’s Boogie Woogie: Revised Cursed Technique, which functions via a Vibraslap.

Via a Binding Vow, Todo changed his Technique’s activation to the way in which the instrument makes sound, allowing him to perform 50 swaps per second. However, a second Binding Vow limited the number of swaps per strike, allowing him to select multiple targets and expand its effective range in exchange.

The narrator then confirmed that thanks to Todo’s training with Yuta, he was able to successfully evacuate the other sorcerers recently caught inside of Malevolent Shrine.

As that was explained, Todo and Yuji beat Sukuna into a corner, where he was seemingly worried. The two continued pounding on him, but Sukuna eventually realized that he could predict the swaps in this new form of Todo’s Technique by paying attention to Yuji and his focus.

Sukuna then predicted a feint, but Todo instead swapped in one of Mei Mei’s crows. Thinking Todo would swap Yuji with the crow, he went to attack it, but this was actually another feint, allowing Yuji to land a Black Flash on Sukuna.

Sukuna then used his Domain Expansion as it was explained Sukuna’s efficiency with Cursed Energy allowed him to do this. The issue then ended with Sukuna seeing someone through the dust, seemingly being Satoru Gojo.

What to expect from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261(speculative)

Given the previous issue’s shocking conclusion, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 is liable to go in any one of a number of different directions.

While one of the most exciting is the return of Gojo, it’s much more likely that Sukuna is instead seeing a vision before his impending death. That's what happened to Gojo and Kento Nanami when they died as well.

There’s also the theory amongst fans that Yuta, who is technically related to Gojo, has inherited and awoken the Six Eyes Technique from Gojo. This would also track with Gojo’s words on Yuji, Todo, and Yuta earlier in the series about how the “next generation” won’t be limited to Special Grade.

Nevertheless, it’s sure to be an enthralling issue no matter what direction this latest cliffhanger goes in.

