Jujutsu Kaisen manga overtakes Boruto and One Piece for the first time in years

According to Manga Plus, Jujutsu Kaisen manga overtakes Boruto and One Piece and is the hottest manga series. This milestone might look like a big deal, but considering how each of these manga series is going through important phases in its plot, this could say a lot about Jujutsu Kaisen, which is reigning over such big names.

The latest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen hinted at the return of the strongest sorcerer, Gojo Satoru, for the first time since his demise against Sukuna during the Shinjuku Showdown arc. This could play a key role in the popularity of Jujutsu Kaisen, reaching #1 on one of the most popular manga websites on the internet.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece, Boruto Two Blue Vortex, My Hero Academia, and Jujutsu Kaisen manga series, and has the author's opinion.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga series takes over big names like One Piece and Boruto Two Blue Vortex on the Manga Plus website and app

According to the Manga Plus website, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series has overtaken every manga series on its platform in terms of views. The manga series has managed to grab more than 400 thousand views on the Manga Plus platform as of the release of chapter 260.

This means that the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series has surpassed big manga giants like One Piece, Boruto Two Blue Vortex, My Hero Academia, Chainsaw Man, and every other name that is present on the website. According to the website, the closest one is Boruto Two Blue Vortex, with almost 350 thousand views, and One Piece, with approximately 320 thousand views.

With every fan on edge because of this news, it is time to address the elephant in the room as to why Jujutsu Kaisen manga overtook such a popular manga series at such a crucial time.

The mysterious silhouette as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

The answer could lie in the latest chapter of the series. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 continued the final fight between the tag team (Yuji and Aoi) and Sukuna. As their fight reached a standstill, a silhouette was teased, and it looked similar to the Honored One, the strongest sorcerer who died at the hands of Sukuna, Gojo Satoru.

With Gojo being one of the fan-favorite characters, it is obvious that fans who could have left the series due to the death of their favorite character have returned after hearing the rumors.

Why is this a big thing?

Himawari with the Nine-tails chakra (Image via Shueisha)

For fans not following any series other than Jujutsu Kaisen manga, almost every big Shounen series is currently in an important phase, with some even in their final chapters.

The latest chapter of Boruto Two Blue Vortex (chapter 10) declared Himawari as the next Jinchuiki of the Nine-tails, thus marking the true start of the series. The latest chapter of My Hero Academia (chapter 423) saw the demise of All for One and Shigaraki, indicating that the manga has reached its final chapters.

Vegapunk revealing JoyBoy as the first pirate of the Grand Line (Image via Shueisha)

Lastly, One Piece entered its final saga with the start of the Egghead arc. The latest chapter (chapter 1114) revealed one of the biggest mysteries. Vegapunk's speech revealed that JoyBoy was the first pirate of the Grand Line, and fans could see more information about him in future chapters.

With Jujutsu Kaisen taking over as the #1 hottest manga when every manga series has entered a critical point, this could indicate the love of fans for Jujutsu Kaisen and, secondly, the love of fans for Gojo Satoru.

