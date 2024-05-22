Don't trust Gege with Gojo's return to Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 was released on May 20, 2024, and the chapter teased Gojo's return, which took the world by storm. However, where this chapter teased the return of the fan-favorite character, it also raised an eye for the fans who are skeptical about the return of the Honored One.

On the other hand, the chapter mainly focused on Aoi showcasing a remastered version of his cursed technique, the re-Boogie Woogie. This worked wonders against the King of Curses, who couldn't get a hold of the sorcerer's cursed technique.

At the end of the chapter, a silhouette of the strongest sorcerer appeared, teasing the return of Gojo. But the narrator termed the silhouette as a 'ghost,' which could indicate that it was just a silhouette Sukuna witnessed before his demise. Moreover, if that silhouette is Gojo, it would not be the strongest sorcerer, as the only way for him to return is by sacrificing his power for his life.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series and has the author's opinion.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Gojo's return is not something fans are expecting

The silhouette as seen in chapter 260 (Image via Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260 saw Sukuna overpowered by Aoi's remastered cursed technique, the re-Boogie Woogie, which was possible through an apparatus called the Vibraslap. Not only was the tag team of Aoi and Itadori able to fatally injure the King of Curses, but Aoi's cursed technique also transported everyone outside Sukuna's domain range.

Unfortunately, Sukuna looked for a blindspot in Itadori's punches and tried attacking him. However, to his despair, a silhouette appeared out of nowhere, chanting domain expansion. Although the silhouette's name wasn't revealed, the narrator described the silhouette as:

"It was a vision of a man Sukuna had buried with his own hands. The departed 'spirit' of the strongest."

Fans who have been catching up with the manga since Gojo was slashed into two pieces know that Gojo's return has been teased many times by the author. But to the despair of the Gojo fans, the Honored One's return never happened until it was teased in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 260.

Gojo Satoru as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

With the return of Gojo teased so many times, fans should know that Gege Akutami should not be trusted with such a task. As mentioned by the narrator, there is a chance that the silhouette Sukuna witnessed in chapter 260 could indeed be a 'ghost' he saw before he died at the hands of Itadori.

The death of Gojo and Jogo saw them transported into a time-space where they shared their final thoughts and mourned their wishes. The next chapter could see Sukuna mourning his wishes, similar to Gojo and Jogo, as he saw the ghost of the strongest sorcerer when he was about to die.

Gojo Satoru using his Six Eyes as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

It is hard to rule out the return of the strongest sorcerer. So, if Jujutsu Kaisen saw the return of Gojo Satoru in the next chapter, he would not return as the strongest sorcerer. Gojo was slashed into two pieces by Sukuna's cursed technique, meaning, at the last minute, he had to sacrifice something in return for his life through a Binding Vow.

Moreover, that 'something' he had to sacrifice would be something precious to the sorcerer, considering how he wanted his life back in exchange for it. So, he could have sacrificed his Six Eyes through a Binding Vow, which would get his life back.

This would have robbed him of his cursed technique, which made him the strongest sorcerer because Six Eyes are needed to utilize Gojo's Limitless cursed energy. So, either Gojo's return would be as a ghost or a sorcerer who is no longer the strongest.

Related Links