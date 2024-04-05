Jogo siding with Kenjaku was the biggest irony in Jujutsu Kaisen (& for a compelling reason)

Jujutsu Kaisen combines epic action and master story-telling with tragedy, dark mysteries, loss, friendship, loyalty, hope, sacrifice, etc. Each character is unique and has a distinct role that, at times, leaves audiences either wow-ed or in doubt. One such character is the Cursed Spirit Jogo.

He is introduced early on in the series, seen as a powerful Curse with only aim - to make Curses the new Humans. For this, he sides with Geto (actually Kenjaku) and helps him along with his plan of sealing away Gojo Satoru. Simple enough to understand, but there is an underlying irony upon a closer look.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Jogo siding with Kenjaku is ironic (and with good reason)

Jogo siding with Kenjaku/Pseudo-Geto is quite ironic. The reason is that the former is deeply passionate about his kind and their well-being. He was proud to be a Cursed Spirit and had a single goal in mind. He believed that Curses were the true Humans and longed for a world where Curses dominated the earth.

At the other end, Suguru Geto aimed to eradicate all Curses by ridding the world of non-sorcerers, since they were the ones who created Curses. However, Kenjaku was fascinated with Cursed Energy (CE) and wanted to learn more about it. His ultimate aim was to merge Master Tengen and all the non-sorcerers in Japan to give birth to a single entity.

Thus, by highjacking Geto's corpse, he posed as the sorcerer and got Cursed Spirits like Jogo, Hanami, Mahito, and Dagon to align with him. It is assumed that they viewed him as Geto and not Kenjaku. This is where the irony comes in. Someone as passionate about Curses as Jogo hated to see them exorcised. It riled him up, so to speak.

However, he was partnering up with someone whose Cursed Technique was far worse than exorcism (in a Curse's eyes). In essence, Geto/Kenjaku's technique was absorbing the Curses and making them his own to use whenever he wanted. Put simply, their freedom was being stripped away to be used as pawns.

However, it is likely justified why Jogo nonetheless sided with Kenjaku. He believed that Kenjaku was following Geto's goal and that to reach there, certain sacrifices must be made. Otherwise, fans wondered why the passionate Jogo would just stand by and watch his brethren be consumed and used as weapons

Jujutsu Kaisen does not confirm whether the Disaster Curses knew of Pseudo-Geto's true identity. They always called him by his corpse's name and likely believed he was the real thing. Again, as cordial as they were to each other, it is quite evident that they were just using each other to achieve their personal agendas.

Final Thoughts

It is no surprise that Kenjaku was using the Disaster Curses as pawns. He knew it would be tough to absorb them directly, so he let the circumstances present him with the perfect opportunity. An example of this is seen when he absorbs a weakened Mahito after his fight with Yuji and Todo Aoi.

As for the others, Hanami died at the hands of Gojo, and Jogo was incinerated by Ryomen Sukuna's flaming arrow. Had these events not occurred, it is likely Kenjaku would have found a way to absorb them both due to their unique abilities.

Nonetheless, Jogo ironically siding with Kenjaku does have a good reason behind it, but then he was deceived as well, in a certain capacity.

